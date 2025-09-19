Morgan Stanley Investment Management Debuts Tax Forward Investing Center

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today the introduction of its Tax Forward Investing Center, an online educational platform designed to demystify investment tax management. The first-of-its-kind Tax Forward Investing Center features live and on-demand continuing education courses that can help financial advisors understand the investment tax management universe. The Tax Forward Investing Center also provides access to tools, featured insights and short learning videos to increase advisors' comfort with tax management principles and take the next step to potentially enhance their clients' experience.

"Providing a better investor experience begins with financial advisor education," said Brian Smith, Co-Head of the Wealth Strategies Group. "There are many intricacies to taxes and the investment landscape continues to evolve. By providing advisors the opportunity to expand their tax management knowledge, we position them to offer a broader range of services tailored for the complex financial planning needs of high-net-worth investors."

Grounded in more than 65 years of industry-leading tax solutions, the complete Tax Forward curriculum features six courses including foundations of tax management, the power of tax deferral, tax-smart philanthropy, tax alpha and direct indexing, navigating concentrated wealth and tax-optimized fixed income.

"Taxes can have a significant impact on the accumulation of wealth and even an incremental reduction in a client's tax bill can lead to a meaningful benefit when compounded over a longer investment time horizon," said Mr. Smith. "Our education platform details how to identify the sources of tax friction in a client portfolio, how to thoughtfully position and implement tax-managed solutions, and how to talk about the value created in the form of tax savings."

The Tax Forward Investing Center tax curriculum kicks off with a live webinar on September 30 that reviews why taxes matter and examines the foundational concepts underpinning tax sources. Participants may register online in the Tax Forward Investing Center .

The launch of the Tax Forward Investing Center follows MSIM's introduction of the Tax Optimized Portfolio Solutions (TOPS) tool last month. The TOPS tool is used by the Wealth Strategies Group to understand client preferences and goals, analyze client scenarios and identify bespoke tax-efficient investment strategies that can potentially create significant value for advisors and their clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,400 investment professionals around the world and $1.7 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2025. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations:
Colleen McElhinney
617.672.8995

