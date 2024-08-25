Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

More Sulphides in Step Out Holes at Bald Hill Cobalt-Copper Prospect

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of a larger 6 hole (~1,000 metre) step out drilling program at the Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, have successfully intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphide mineralisation 100 – 200m away from previous high-grade cobalt drill intercepts.

Highlights

  • The first two holes in the current diamond drilling campaign have intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphide mineralisation 100 – 200m away from previous high-grade cobalt drill intercepts;
    • FI2612 intersected disseminated and banded sulphides (pyrite) between 70 and 110m, and semi-massive sulphides (pyrrhotite) between 110 and 129m
    • FI2613 intersected disseminated and banded sulphides (pyrite) between 67 and 105m, disseminated and fracture – fill sulphides (pyrite) between 105 and 128.5m and brecciated semi – massive sulphides (pyrrhotite) between 151.9 and 185.1m
  • The sulphides intersected in the current drillholes are visually similar to the high-grade mineralised intercepts obtained in Rimfire’s previous drilling at Bald Hill with assay results required for confirmation
  • First assay results expected within 6 to 8 weeks as the 6-hole diamond drilling program continues

Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “The Bald Hill prospect continues to grow with broad zones of great - looking sulphides intersected in the latest step out holes.

The diamond drilling is helping our geologists build a detailed model for the prospect and we look forward to seeing what the rest of the program delivers.

Drilling, geological logging, and sampling is continuing, with first assays expected in 6 to 8 weeks’ time and Rimfire looks forward to providing further updates as new information comes to hand.”

Figure 1: FI2612 diamond (NQ) drill core from 112.32 to 119.45 metres showing semi- massive sulphides from 112.32 metres to 117.40 metres. The location of Figure 2 is shown by the red square.

Figure 2: Detail of semi massive sulphides around 114.40 metres in FI2612 with location shown in Figure 1 above. Brown sulphides are pyrrhotite and pale-yellow sulphides are pyrite.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Asteroids with Earth in background.

Space Mining Startup AstroForge Sets Sights on Off-Earth Mission in 2025

Asteroid-mining startup AstroForge is making waves with its plan to land on a near-Earth asteroid in 2025.

The company announced the expedition on Tuesday (August 20), also revealing that it has raised US$40 million in a Series A funding round, bringing the total capital it has accumulated to US$55 million.

The mission will use AstroForge’s Vestri probe, a 440 pound spacecraft designed to dock with a metallic asteroid. The launch is scheduled to take place as a ridealong on Intuitive Machines’ (NASDAQ:LUNR) IM-3 Moon mission.

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the thriving mineral sands market, Allup Silica (ASX:APS) recently implemented significant changes to its leadership team, as the company progresses with its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the McLaren heavy mineral sands project in Western Australia's Eucla Basin, The Western Australian has reported.
Keep reading...Show less
Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Why existing minerals and metals in batteries will change the dynamics of the mining industry


Keep reading...Show less
Black Canyon logo

Fig Tree IP Survey Results

Australian manganese explorer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX:BCA) is pleased to announce the results of Induced Polarisation (IP) Surveys across subcropping mineralisation and structural targets at the Fig Tree Project, part of the Carawine Joint Venture with Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX: CWX).

Keep reading...Show less
Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

‘We’re seeing organisations share more in order to learn and grow’


Keep reading...Show less
Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

‘The new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining’


Keep reading...Show less

×