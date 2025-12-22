Moody's to Move Global Headquarters to Brookfield Place, Enhancing Connections and Customer Experience

New workspace at 200 Liberty Street to serve as physical embodiment of the company's bold, clear and perceptive plans for its next century
Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that it will relocate its global headquarters to 200 Liberty Street at Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan, continuing the company's 115+ year connection to New York City. The move, which is expected to be completed in 2027, represents a bold step in Moody's ongoing evolution and commitment to creating world-class workspaces that enhance how teams collaborate and serve customers.
"Since our founding more than 115 years ago, our global headquarters has been in Lower Manhattan, and this new office is the next chapter of our downtown presence," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's Corporation. "This move is so much more than a change of address; it's an investment that is going to help us better serve our customers and ensure Moody's remains a place where people want to come and grow."
Moody's new offices will occupy approximately 460,000 square feet across multiple floors of the 40-story building, featuring 180-degree views of New York Harbor. The move is the latest action in Moody's global office enhancement program, which includes new facilities in London, Sydney, Tokyo, Milan and Washington, D.C. Each of the new office locations are purposefully designed to strengthen Moody's ability to bring innovative solutions, ideas, and insights to global markets.
"Brookfield Place is one of the world's premier workplaces, and Moody's decision to locate its global headquarters here signifies the company's strong commitment to New York City, Lower Manhattan, their employees and the future of their business," said Ben Brown, Co-President, Brookfield Real Estate. "Moody's will join an elite roster of leading companies at Brookfield Place, and we are thrilled to welcome them."
Moody's new headquarters at Brookfield Place will recognize how teams work best today, featuring:
- Flexible collaboration spaces to support hybrid work and cross-functional, customer-oriented collaboration;
- Modern event and conference facilities to host customers, partners, and industry events;
- Next-generation technology enabling seamless connection across Moody's global offices;
- Enhanced wellness amenities supporting employee well-being and work-life balance;
- Sustainable building practices aligned with Moody's commitment to environmental responsibility.
Located in the heart of Lower Manhattan, Brookfield Place is one of the world's premier mixed-use office and retail destinations, with world-class dining, dynamic cultural experiences and superior transportation access. In 2025, Brookfield Properties secured more than 2 million square feet of office leasing at Brookfield Place, accounting for 40 percent of all office leasing in Lower Manhattan.
Moody's was represented on the deal by Cushman & Wakefield (Robert Lowe, John Cefaly, Paige Engledrum, Ed Donnery, Michael Montesi, and Nicholas Dysenchuk) and Fried Frank (Valerie Kelly, Jonathan Mechanic, and Catherine Bushong). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Moody's Corporation
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.
