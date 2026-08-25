Moody's Brings Its Decision-Grade Intelligence to Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services

Integration through Moody's Credit MCP server brings trusted credit ratings, research, and entity intelligence into Google Cloud's new industry-specific AI solution for financial services
Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that its connected intelligence is now available in Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services through the Moody's Credit Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. As a launch partner for Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, Moody's gives financial professionals working in the platform direct access to credit ratings and research from Moody's Ratings, along with Moody's curated intelligence on companies, entities, and risk.
"Delivering decision-grade intelligence wherever financial professionals work is how we help our customers stay ahead as agentic AI reshapes financial workflows," said Ana Meauta, Managing Director, Channel Sales Partnerships at Moody's. "With Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, our customers can access Moody's connected intelligence directly, bringing contextualized, decision-grade data to the point of decision."
Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services is Google Cloud's industry-specific AI solution, pairing purpose-built skills and agents with the specialized data sources financial professionals use for complex work. Moody's Credit MCP server powers the platform to draw directly on Moody's content at the protocol level, grounding AI outputs in trusted, explainable data while eliminating the need for custom integrations.
With Moody's intelligence available natively in the platform, financial professionals can ground AI-driven research and analysis across a range of credit and risk workflows, from credit analysis and counterparty assessment to entity screening and market research, helping teams move faster across the tasks they navigate each day without leaving the environment where they work.
"By bringing Moody's trusted financial intelligence directly into Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we are enabling financial professionals to streamline complex workflow without friction. This integration ensures that teams can access authoritative, auditable data right where they work, significantly accelerating analysis while maintaining the highest standard of accuracy and trust," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud.
The integration expands Moody's partnership with Google Cloud and reflects Moody's broader AI strategy of delivering its connected intelligence to customers inside the platforms and workflows they already use. Each integration is a new access point into one connected system, delivering the same trusted intelligence Moody's customers use to make informed decisions about risk.
To learn more, visit https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/creditview/blog/ai-partnerships.html .
About Moody's Corporation
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com .
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For Moody's Communications:
Joe Mielenhausen
Moody's Corporation
+1 212-553-1461
joe.mielenhausen@moodys.com