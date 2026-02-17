Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Jan. 31, 2026, is now available in the Products section of FederatedHermes.comus. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedhermes.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-302689553.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

federated-hermesfhinyse-fhifintech-investing
FHI
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Related News

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

base-metals-investing

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director