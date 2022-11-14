Fintech Investing News

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

Montfort Capital Corp. (CNW Group/Montfort Capital Corp.)

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to make amendments to the special rights and restrictions attached to existing Common Shares and Series A Preferred Shares and to authorize the special rights and restrictions for two new preferred share classes: Class B preferred shares and Class C preferred shares.

Further information regarding the resolutions that shareholders will be asked to approve at the Meeting and details of how to vote are included in the management information circular of the Company dated as of November 9, 2022 (the "Circular") and other documents which can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website at www.montfortcapital.com .

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

~Management believes the current market price of Montfort's common shares does not reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce  its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Alternative Trading Systems ("ATS") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 4,575,286 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (the "NCIB"). As at the date hereof, the Company has 91,505,730 Shares outstanding.

Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Insurance Lender

Montfort closes on the third acquisition in the past year bringing total consolidated assets to $475 million

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT ) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading  alternative lender  utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus"). Langhaus is the parent company of Langhaus Financial Corporation ("LFC"), Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans, with a specific focus on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. The Langhaus acquisition was previously announced on May 12, 2022 . The total common share valuation of Langhaus is $12 million and the board, management and vendors of Langhaus are at arm's length to the Company.

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022 . The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Monfort delivers record Q2 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
also recently completes acquisition of Brightpath Capital~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

Montfort Capital Closes Brightpath Capital Acquisition

~Montfort acquires one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") with Kenneth Thomson The Kenneth Thomson Business Trust (2020), Universal Financial Corp., Blake Albright The Albright (2020) Family Trust, GreatBlake Holdings Inc., Sabrina Kyle The Sabrina Prudham (2020) Family Trust, 2753655 Ontario Inc. and Reap Equity Corp. (collectively, the " Vendors ") in connection with its previously announced acquisition of Brightpath Capital Corporation (" Brightpath Capita l"), Brightpath Servicing Corporation (" Brightpath Servicing "), and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I (" Brightpath Mortgage LP ", together with Brightpath Capital and Brightpath Servicing, " Brightpath "), as well as certain holding corporations owned by the Vendors (the " Transaction "). Immediately following the execution of the Acquisition Agreement, the parties successfully completed the Transaction and Montfort has acquired Brightpath. Pursuant to the Transaction, Montfort has acquired all the outstanding common shares of Brightpath Capital Corporation and Brightpath Servicing, and all of the outstanding limited partnership units of Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I.

ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

X1 Entertainment Group Launches New Rocket League News Portal Creating Global Hub for Rocket League Fan Community

  • X1 merges owned news properties ShiftRLE and Octane.gg to create ‘the primary sports media network of Rocket League'
  • www.ShiftRLE.gg will target millions of daily Rocket League players and feature extensive play-by-play and game-by-game statistics, player and team pages, events calendar, live video, fantasy sports, and news on roster reports and rumors

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, has today announced the launch of www.ShiftRLE.gg an all-new sports news outlet aimed at the global Rocket League fan community.

Merging its two wholly-owned media properties, ShiftRLE and Octane.gg, ShiftRLE.gg is well positioned to be the leading source for Rocket League news offering roster reports and industry rumors, and hosting an extensive database of play-by-play and game-by-game statistics which allow fans to uniquely analyze the game on a deeper level. Player and team pages will enable fans to track their favorite pro's performances throughout the season and new features to be developed such as live videos, live scores and fantasy sports will also allow fans to immerse themselves in the league and engage with the wider game community.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Advances to Lithium Recovery Stage of Demonstration Plant Project

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Advances to Lithium Recovery Stage of Demonstration Plant Project

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ( "Kemetco" ), is pleased to provide an operational update on the RecycLiCo hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (" the Demo Plant ") in Vancouver, Canada.

Since its commissioning earlier this year, the Demo Plant has verified a 163% increase in actual leach processing capacity over the 500 kg/day planned capacity and 99% leach extraction efficiency of lithium-ion battery cathode waste material using RecycLiCo's patented closed-loop process.

Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Lake Resources NL Appoints Ms Karen Greene SVP to Lead Investor Relations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Greene to lead investor relations at Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

- Successful in building and implementing investor relations programs, targeting and transforming the investor base.

- Extensive capital markets experience.

- A proven track record in strategic marketing and communications campaigns.

- Seasoned leader of business transformation and growth.

- ESG experience.

Ms Greene is an accomplished investor relations executive with over 20 years' experience in leading US companies.
Her investor relations leadership experience includes Senior Vice President, Global Client Experience and Corporate Communications, member of Senior Leadership Team at Q4 Inc, Toronto; and as Managing Director, Public Investor Relations at Hamilton Lane Corp and Actua Corporation in the US.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains meant the lithium mining sector would be scrutinized more closely in terms of its sustainability and that the appointment of Ms Greene with experience in US markets recognized this.

"She also has hands-on experience in helping companies grow and mature - as well as branding and marketing expertise as we progress our cleaner way of producing lithium.

Lake CEO David Dickson said that as Lake evolved through its next chapter of growth, it recognized the importance of communicating Lake's strategy, progress, and milestones with the investment community, and continuing to build strong relationships with current and prospective shareholders.

Ms Greene has an M.B.A., Boston University and Temple University, Dean's List; and B.A., Political Science, Dean's List, University of Rochester and the Universite de Sorbonne, Paris, France.

The appointment of Ms Greene follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Awarded CFIN Innovation Booster Grant in Partnership with Canadian Food Innovation Network

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $97,773 in matching funds as part of The Canadian Food Innovation Network's Innovation ("CFIN") Booster Program

Forward Water is developing an entirely new, food-safe process for cold concentration of foodstuffs, resulting in up to 10x the concentration capability when compared to thermally based technologies. This technology which stems from the forward osmosis proprietary process already used by the Company, is expected to advance the competitiveness of Canada's food business ecosystem through the production of higher quality end products with reduced GHG emissions associated with conventional processing. President and CEO, Howie Honeyman comments, "The ability to cold concentrate liquid food and beverage streams preserves the high quality of the product while intensifying flavours and aromas, produces no secondary waste stream, and accomplishes the process using only a fraction of the energy that traditional thermal processes require. The net result is a superior product made at reduced costs that lowers GHG emissions. The support from CFIN will enable us to accelerate this development and get to market even faster".

Lake Resources NL Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results

Lake Resources NL Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Kachi project lithium processing demonstration plant.

Completion of construction of the demonstration plant on site and the wet and dry commissioning process took place during September and October.

The demonstration plant is now processing Kachi brines with final optimisation of the process now nearing completion.

Lilac Solutions Executive Vice President, Bart Packer, has been on site at Kachi to oversee the final adjustments to the plant to ensure optimisation of processes prior to continual processing getting underway.

"Initial operations of the demo plant have already delivered product at spec, with the demonstration plant achieving similar lithium recoveries that were achieved in the Oakland pilot plant test work in California.

"Optimisation work continues on site; Lilac anticipate the first samples of Lithium Chloride will be shipped for conversion to Lithium Carbonate within two weeks."

Lake proposes that this final lithium product will then be qualified by a tier one battery maker to vali date product specifications.

Lilac CEO, David Snydacker said these excellent early results validate Lilac's ability to quickly scale up lithium production at the Kachi site.

"Just one month after the start of wet commissioning, we are already achieving 80 percent lithium recoveries even as we complete the commissioning process and increase recoveries.

"Cheers to our field operations team, which has been working 24/7 to achieve these results in partnership with Lake Resource's fantastic team at Kachi.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Lake team as we work to fast-track commercia l-scale production of lithium carbonate," he said.

Lake CEO, David Dickson said Lake was delighted to see initial test results achieving anticipated specifications.

"This validates the many years of test work that took place in Lilac's Oakland facility during Covid whilst access to site was impossible.

"We look forward to seeing the test work move into to steady state and then for the process to be validated by Hatch so that work on the DFS can be completed."

Mr Dickson said every resource project in construction phase globally had faced inevitable challenges in recent times and he had been pleased to see the Lake and Lilac teams in Argentina working together closely to overcome early construction challenges and to now deliver excellent results from the initial work completed on Kachi brines.

Lake Executive Chairman Stu Crow said Lilac's method of producing high purity lithium would disrupt the battery materials supply industry as it was scalable, low cost, and delivers a consistent product quality with a significant ESG benefit.

"The news of successful demonstration plant results is timely as Lake Resources full board is in Sydney to attend the IMARC conference this week to meet and host a strong delegation of representatives from Argentinian Federal and Provincial Governments and Departments, as well as continue discussions with international and domestic investment banks and financial market participants who have been assisting Lake in developing its strategy as the company moves toward financial investment decision (FID) in 2023," he said.

As noted in the September Quarterly Report, Lake intends to make several new executive and board appointments before year end as it transitions from an exploration company toward development and production.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

About International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC):

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders connect with technology, finance, and the future. As Australia's largest and most influential mining event, IMARC creates a global conversation, mobilises the industry for collaboration and attracts some of the greatest leaders in the mining, investment, and technology industries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking.

