With New Cans And All New Ways To Win, Monster Energy Customers Will Be Able To Access Exclusive In-Game Content

Once again, Monster Energy is back and partnering with EA and Respawn Entertainment to give gaming fans more ways to experience the brand in the gaming world with their launch of three new limited-edition Apex Legends cans available in-store nationwide. Customers can be on the lookout for special cans of Monster Original Green, Monster Lo-Carb, and Monster Zero Ultra with art depicting three larger than life Legends: Octane, Pathfinder, and Lifeline.

Customers who purchase these limited-edition Apex Legends cans of Monster can also unlock exclusive in-game content and other seriously sweet perks. Collection items include an exclusive rare skin for Pathfinder, two Tracker Sets, and a whole lot of Battle Pass levels. Best of all, the rarest item - an exclusive Pathfinder skin - unlocks with the very first can purchase! In order to participate, customers must buy a can, keep the receipt, and head to apexlegends.monsterenergy.com

"Our Monster Energy Apex Legends campaign brings our two iconic brands together to form a truly dynamic partnership," said Monster CMO Daniel McHugh. "Without giving too much away we're looking forward to taking this relationship to new heights and giving our fans exactly what they've been asking for. In fact, this November, we're hosting a $100,000 charity tournament that will feature Apex Legends streamers and content creators along with consumers with prizes and exclusive Monster merch up for grabs."

The limited-edition Monster Energy Apex Legends cans will be available in 16 and 24 oz. in Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero Ultra. Special Monster Energy Apex multipacks will also be available in 12 packs of Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero-Ultra, and in 4 and 24 packs of Original Green and Zero-Ultra.

For more information on Monster Energy and Apex Legends, visit apexlegends.monsterenergy.com

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California , Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

About Apex Legends

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, an EA studio, Apex Legends is a competitive multiplayer game centered around its award-winning Battle Royale experience and diverse and growing roster of Legends, wholly unique characters each with their own stories, abilities and playstyles. As a live game, Respawn has continued to evolve Apex Legends multiplayer experience beyond Battle Royale with the addition of the fast and fun permanent 3v3 Arenas mode introduced in 2021 as well as with the regular addition of new Legends, weapons, expansive maps and map updates and much more. Today, players can choose from a roster of 19 diverse Legends, teaming up with friends to create deadly squads whether they're dropping into one of four innovative large-scale battle royale maps or enjoying one of the many special limited-time modes and events. Apex Legends is a competitive game that's easy for new players to pick up and learn with new challenges readily available for those looking to rise to the rank of Apex Predator or even try their hand in the official competitive tournaments with the Apex Legends Global Series.

The Limited-Edition Octane Can — for all you Adrenaline Junkies!

Monster Energy (PRNewsfoto/Monster Energy)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Philips Norelco creates interactive metaverse experience on Roblox

"Shavetopia" will allow Roblox users to purchase facial hairstyles for their online avatars this fall

Philips Norelco recently launched " Shavetopia " an interactive hub on Roblox that gives users the ability to choose from a variety of avatar facial hairstyles. This venture on Roblox, a global platform connecting over 50 million people daily through shared immersive experiences, helps extend the men's grooming brand and important social causes it supports to the metaverse.

Topgolf Launches New Mobile Game Experience 'Shankstars'

Players will enjoy a full slate of imaginative courses, original characters and fun game modes

Digital golfers, assemble! Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf is inviting Players across the globe to embark on a fun adventure and play golf in a unique way with the launch of its new mobile game, Shankstars .

Hillshire Farm® Brand Launches its Iconic Red Barn In the Metaverse, Bringing Farm-Themed Quests to Decentraland Visitors

Barn guests can participate in challenges to earn virtual prizes

- Hillshire Farm ® brand, known for its farm-inspired craftmanship in every recipe, has entered the metaverse for the first time with its iconic Red Barn .

CLAIRE'S LAUNCHES SHIMMERVILLE, AN IMMERSIVE DIGITAL WORLD, ON ROBLOX

Investment in the Metaverse and Original Franchise Leverages the Power of Self-expression to Spark Exploration, Connection and Creativity in Gen 'Zalpha'

- Today, Claire's Stores, Inc. debuts ShimmerVille, a transformative digital world to explore, work, play, shop and connect with friends. ShimmerVille is a completely original franchise which channels the influence of global online platform Roblox for immersive shared experiences and harnesses Claire's purpose of empowering self-expression and personal style. With endless possibilities for engagement, Claire's invites Gen 'Zalpha' into a virtual community space within the Metaverse.

Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast finds global revenue will reach $8.5bn in 2027

- Total consumer spend on games peripherals stood at $8.2bn in 2021, according to the findings from Omdia's first Games Peripherals Forecast . After standing at just $6.3bn and $6.4bn in 2018 and 2019 respectively, peripherals revenue exploded during lockdown, rising 23% in 2020 alone as consumers sought to improve their home entertainment options.

Global games peripherals revenue, 2018-27 $bn

The flip side of this COVID-related growth is that revenue will fall by 13% year on year in 2022 as twin factors take effect – a correction from the new gaming patterns initiated by lockdowns and a general tightening of spend from consumers exposed to greater macroeconomic pressures than before. Yet peripherals remain on a new, higher growth path, with revenue as of 2027 forecast to hit $8.5bn . Gamepads are the largest contributors to peripherals spend, accounting for 45% of the total in 2022.

"Spend on games peripherals rose more or less in lockstep with the huge increase in games content spend in 2020, as gamers sought to optimize their console and PC games playing with high-end accessories, while new consumers picked up a gaming habit and increased the total addressable market," commented Dom Tait, Research Director of Omdia's Games team . "On top of strong performances for console gamepads, accessory manufacturing companies like Turtle Beach, Razer, and Logitech were also major beneficiaries."

"By contrast, 2022 has seen peripherals revenue disproportionately affected by cost-of-living pressures: it's set to fall 13% compared with the 4% forecast dip in games content spend as consumers feel more able to delay the purchase of new peripherals than miss out on games themselves. Nevertheless, lockdown spending has placed the peripherals market in a more positive position than pre-pandemic, while the recently announced $199 price point for Playstation's DualSense Edge wireless controller demonstrates the confidence that manufacturers retain in the top end of the market."

The Games Peripherals Market Database covers the US, Canada , France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, China , Japan , and South Korea . Each territory contains splits for gamepads, headsets, keyboards, mice, and other types of peripherals such as gamer chairs and steering wheels covering between 2018 to 2027 inclusive.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Media Contact
Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com
Visit www.omdia.com

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Partners with Pro Team DarkZero

Partnership for First and Largest North American Esports Franchise Provides Players Global Recognition

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced its first official pro-team partner, DarkZero Esports . Through this powerful partnership, DarkZero will lend its name and recognition to XP League and add a jolt of excitement for athletes by establishing a positive connection with a global audience.

