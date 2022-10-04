GamingInvesting News

A Star-Studded Cast of Professional NASCAR Drivers and Gamers will Compete for Bragging Rights and the Illustrious Live & Unleashed Trophy

Heading into the second show of the second season of "Live & Unleashed with the Dingo," the highly successful show will break new ground expanding into the world of NASCAR.

Monster Energy to Host Epic NASCAR Simulation Driving Competition On The Latest Episode Of

This episode of "Live & Unleashed," titled "Let's Go Racing," is set to feature some of the most high-profile Monster Energy athletes in the sport: Former NASCAR Cup Champion the veteran Kurt Busch , truck series driver and social media phenomenon Hailie Deegan , and two top racers from the Xfinity series: Riley Herbst , and the hottest young driver in the sport – both for winning and his rubbin'-is-racin' style on the track – Ty Gibbs , grandson of team owner and the legendary former Super Bowl-winning coach, Joe "Coach" Gibbs.

"We're excited to see how the world's best NASCAR drivers can do in a driving simulation competition and hear their hot takes on the current state of racing," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "We've always been intrigued to see if the skills of being a professional driver can carry over to gaming, so we're putting the virtual rubber to the road to see how it unfolds."

Instead of playing a traditional video game, the virtual racing will take place on a full "SIM" machine. It's like a video game on steroids – instead of creating a make-believe world, this iRacing, highly-sophisticated piece of equipment simulates real world racing. It functions as a training tool for pro drivers between races and getting back in shape for each specific track after an injury.  All the competitors will be racing on the same driving simulators that the professional drivers practiced on during COVID.

The format will find four racers playing in a round-robin, head-to-head, bracket-format to see who the best "virtual" race car driver is. While two drivers will compete against each other, the other two will be "on the couch" being interviewed by Dingo, revealing the distinct personality of each racer while also bringing to light how special it is to see this kind of virtual racing from real professional racers.

Joining the group will be Monster Girl Pam Rebora. A staple of "Live & Unleashed" and self-proclaimed hard-core gamer, her massive fan base on Twitch and social media will be tuning in to see if she can hold her own against the pros.

Also making a guest appearance is the two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip . Waltrip, who has been on-record expressing his opposition to "SIM" racing due to virtual, no consequences basis, is sure to be a catalyst for some passionate debates during the livestream.

As always, the competitor who has the most fun and brings the best attitude, as determined by Dingo, will win the coveted Live & Unleashed trophy!

The episode streams at 9AM PST / 12PM EST October 6th on Twitch via http://www.twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy . For more information about Monster Energy, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California , Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

About Live & Unleashed

This new Twitch series hosted by Monster Energy and produced by TAUBLIEB Films pits Monster's professional athletes against Monster's professional gamers in a battle of video game prowess… with major bragging rights as the top prize. If you want to see the world's top fighters and drivers, skaters and skiers, boarders and bikers, take on the globe's greatest gamers – with plenty of sh*t talking in between – there's only one way to do it: LIVE & UNLEASHED!

About Luke "the Dingo" Trembath

The Dingo is a one-of-a-Kind personality whose fun-loving spirit and contagious energy has made him a mainstay on television for years. The former pro snowboarder is a leading voice of the action sports world & beyond, where he has done everything from announcing high profile sporting events, The MTV music awards to starring in 5 seasons of fuel TV's "The Adventures Of Danny & The Dingo". Once you've met him, you'll agree – there's only 1 Dingo. A true social chameleon - The Dingo's ability to find common ground with anyone and adapt to any social situation makes him the perfect role model for kindness and acceptance among today's youth.

Contact: Monster Energy, info@monsterenergy.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Mobile Gaming Platform BlueStacks Offers its Affiliate Program for Publishers Across 57 Countries

BlueStacks, a mobile gaming platform that enables users to play more than 2 million games on the Android platform via computer and the cloud, has announced that it has now reached content producers in more than 57 countries with its successful Affiliate Program.

Leading mobile gaming platform BlueStacks has reached numerous content producers and video game publishers across 57 countries with its successful affiliate program offering users the option to earn additional revenues.

Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, "We are excited to have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in North Bend, OR has installed the QCI Platform Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI's platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly," said Margaret Simpson CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.

Dr. Ralph Thomas , CEO of QCI, stated that "The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park."

ABOUT The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park

The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park is located in North Bend, Oregon , on the shores of Coos Bay . With 200+ waterfront hotel rooms and a spacious modern waterfront RV park, guests come from all over the Northwest to experience the scenic beauty of the Sothern Oregon Coast. Historic Highway 101 will lead you to the Mill Casino and the world-famous, world-class hospitality we are famous for. Amenities in the area include several operating lighthouses, miles of beach, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and world-class golfing.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno . Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Phoenix . www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

Everi to Debut Player-Engaging Game Content and Newest Cabinet at Global Gaming Expo 2022

Company to Introduce Video Cabinet Featuring Unique Custom Display

Charity TournEvent ® Takes Place Oct. 12 at Everi G2E Booth #1150

Challenge the Highest Level of <MIR4>! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled

  • Hell Raid, a new combat content for level 90 or higher players
  • Special Enhancement for strengthening power score added along with 2 new items
  • Transcend system added for enhancing stats of legendary spirits

Wemade unveiled Hell Raid, a new content for its masterpiece MMORPG on October 4, 2022 .

Challenge the Highest Level of "MIR4" ! A New Content, Hell Raid, Unveiled. (PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Hell Raid, a hard-mode combat content for level 90 or higher players, is much more difficult than the Boss Raid. Up to 15 players can participate to fight a powerful boss monster and followers.

More participants come with a higher likelihood of gaining higher benefits. If six or more players participate, there is a chance to acquire Tier 1 Epic Secondary Weapons and Earrings, Divine Oil of Blessing, and five kinds of Tributes used to enhance Mystique.

Hell Raid consists of multiple stages based on three monster levels – level 100, 120, and 140, and only players with a Hell Raid Ticket can enter.

Within 15 minutes, players can challenge a level 140 monster to grab the chance for further enhancement.

In addition, a Special Enhancement function was added where players can upgrade Epic or higher items such as Magic Stone, Spectrumite, Spirit Treasure and Mystical Piece. Dragonsteel, Darksteel and Enhancement Stones are needed to enhance items and players can use Oil of Blessing to increase the chance of enhancement.

Furthermore, a Transcend system has been added in which players can increase the stats of legendary spirits to level 4. When the level is notched up through the Transcend system, a slot for adding Spirit Treasure is added and unique stats are enhanced.

More details about MIR4 > can be found on its official website and community.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Vanta to Partner with Canyon Athletic Association for Middle School Esports

- Vanta has partnered with the Canyon Athletic Association in Arizona to provide free esports competition to its middle schools.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Vanta has been working with associations across the country to develop regional leagues, and CAA will be a great addition.

UNCG to Host E2Weekend - Esports + Education

Educators and Gamers Converge at UNCG for Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative Training, and a Fortnite Tournament

UNC Greensboro will host E2Weekend on October 28 and 29 a weekend of esports tournaments, as well as educational Unreal Engine and Fortnite Creative toolset training provided in collaboration with Epic Games. Held in the UNCG Esports Arena and Learning Lab the E2Weekend (Esports + Education) includes a two-day, hands-on educational opportunity for regional high school educators and UNCG faculty, staff, and students. Participants will learn how to build interactive 3D experiences using Unreal Engine the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. They'll also learn how to jump in and use Fortnite's Creative toolset to build anything they can imagine using assets and devices from the game.

