Moab Expands Flagship Manyoni Uranium Project by 488km2 via Accretive Acquisition
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) (Moab, the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four additional Prospecting Licences surrounding its Manyoni uranium project in Manyoni Province in Tanzania, Africa.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Moab has executed a binding agreement with AuKing (ASX:AKN) to acquire four highly prospective prospecting licences immediately adjacent to Moab’s existing Manyoni Uranium Project.
- The new tenements are highly strategic as they cover parts of the historic Manyoni Uranium Project held by Uranex (ASX:UNX) prior to 2013, representing the consolidation of all of the Manyoni Uranium deposits for the first time in over 10 years.
- The Manyoni Uranium Project is located within close proximity to infrastructure including modern rail and sealed highway as well as readily available power and water resources.
- The Stage One 105-hole core drilling program is currently underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project and will be followed by the Stage Two program of 100 exploration core holes.
- Moab intends to release its Maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate in calendar year 2025 following completion of preliminary drilling activities.
- Scoping or Preliminary Feasibility Study, planned for calendar year 2025.
Moab Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Day, commented: “I visited the Manyoni Uranium Project last week to see the start of the drilling program. The program is expected to run over the next few months with most of the assay results available in November/December. The acquisition of these additional surrounding tenements, which contain three uranium Mineral Resources1 known as E, F and G, estimated by Uranex resources in 2010 as part of Uranex’s Manyoni Uranium Project, adds significant upside potential to Manyoni. We’ll now look at expanding the current drill program to evaluate the resource potential of these new tenements”.
About the Manyoni Uranium Project
Project Location
The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), Africa, approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 1. Whilst Figure 2 shows the location of the Auking tenements that Moab (via its 80% owned local subsidiary company Katika Resources Ltd) will acquire.
Core drilling underway in August 2024 at Manyoni uranium project
Figure 1. Location of the Manyoni Uranium Project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Moab Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Investor Insight
With its high-quality uranium assets in Tanzania, as well as a highly experienced corporate and in-country management team, Moab Minerals presents a compelling case for investors evaluating opportunities in the rapidly growing uranium market.
Overview
Moab Minerals (ASX:MOM) is an exploration company with the primary goal of developing its uranium assets in Tanzania. On the 8th July 2024 the company announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Katika Resources, a Tanzanian company, that holds the Manyoni and Octavo uranium projects. The Manyoni project was previously explored by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013. The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota uranium deposit (Mkuju River project), which was formerly held by ASX listed Mantra Resources before the AU$1.02 billion takeover in 2011.
Tanzania is a global leader in identified uranium resources, which coupled with a supportive government, puts the country in a good position to establish itself as a significant player in the global nuclear energy sector. Significant Tanzanian deposits include Namtumbo (Mkuju), Bahi, Galapo, Minjingu, Mbulu, Simanjiro, Lake Natron, Manyoni, Songea, Tunduru, Madaba and Nachingwea. Of these projects, Mkuju River is the largest, boasting a mineral resource of 8,500 tons U3O8 and, once operational, will be the country’s first operating uranium mine.
With a high-calibre team of highly experienced mining and business leaders with successful track records, and a Tanzanian based team of technical experts, Moab is well positioned and well-funded to deliver on its commitment to expedite the exploration and development of its uranium projects in Tanzania.
Company Highlights
- Moab Minerals is a uranium exploration company developing its primary uranium assets in Tanzania - Manyoni and Octavo.
- Tanzania is a global leader in identified uranium resources and companies operating in the country benefit from a supportive pro-mining government.
- Positive outlook for uranium, with demand expected to increase by 28 percent in 2030, and 51 percent by 2040.
- The Company is looking to start drilling 1,500 metres in August/September to validate historical drill results from Uranex (early 2000’s-2013) and to test extensions of the known mineralization at Manyoni.
- Additional upside exists from Moab’s uranium-vanadium asset (REX project) located in Colorado and within trucking distance of the White Mesa Mill.
Key Projects
Manyoni Uranium Project
The Manyoni Uranium Project is strategically located just outside of the town of Manyoni in the Republic of Tanzania, and benefits from established infrastructure such as a modern railway and highway system, as well as available power and water resources.
Manyoni is located in the central part of the Tanzanian Archaean Shield, a stable platform of granite-gneiss terrane with marginal greenstone belts. The uranium is deposited in a shallow playa lake system as schröckingerite (in the lake sediments) and carnotite in the granitic saprolite below the lake sediments. The mineralization varies from flat-lying to shallowly dipping as it follows the direction of the palaeo-drainage to the south-east. The average depth of the mineralized interval is 10 metres.
The Manyoni uranium project was extensively explored and drilled by its previous owner, Uranex (ASX:UNL), now Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS).
Benefitting from an extensive database of historic drilling results, Moab plans to begin drilling at Manyoni in August/September 2024.
Octavo Uranium Project
The Octavo uranium project is strategically located adjacent to Rosatom’s world-class Nyota uranium deposit (Mkuju River project), formerly owned by ASX-listed Mantra Resources before a AU$1.02 billion takeover deal in 2011.
Uranium mineralization at Octavo consists of Triassic sandstone overlying granite basement rocks.
Exploration Plans
Exploration at the company’s Mayoni project will include: 1) twinning historic drill holes, which involves drilling 60 holes to an average depth of 25 metres, and 2) a bench scale metallurgical test work program. In addition to the 2024 drill program, Moab is planning to undertake an exploration drilling program designed to target extensions to the known mineralization at Manyoni.
At the Octavo uranium project in southern Tanzania, work is focused on the acquisition of high-quality airborne radiometric and magnetic survey data which are expected to deliver uranium targets for ground follow-up.
REX ProjectThe project is located in Colorado, USA, (60 percent owned by Moab Minerals) within the vicinity of many historic uranium mines, including Blackfoot/Rattlesnake, Wedge, Merry Widow, Sunbeam and Vanadium King. The project boasts 256 contiguous BLM mining claims (~5,000 acres which is 20 sq km) and is located ~130 km east of the town of Moab. The project is within trucking distance of the White Mesa Mill, the only operating conventional uranium-vanadium mill in the US. Recent exploration results from Rex include strongly anomalous uranium and vanadium up to 0.53 percent U3O8and 3.32 percent V2O5.
Management Team
Malcolm Day – Managing Director
Malcolm Day has been managing director of Moab Minerals since 1999. He’s a civil engineer and licenced surveyor with eight years of experience in the civil construction industry. Day also spent three years working as a mining and resource exploration surveyor in remote parts of Western Australia. Day has been managing director of Moab Minerals (ASM:MOM) since 1999 and a non-executive director of European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) since 2012.
Bryan Hughes – Non-executive Chairman)
Bryan Hughes is the past chairman and founding partner of Pitcher Partners, accountants, auditors and advisors, and now a director of 101 Advisory. Hughes has over 30 years of experience in the resource sector, and has developed and overseen commercial, operational and financial strategies which have led to the development and success of numerous companies in many jurisdictions around the world. Hughes sits on several private and public company boards.
David Wheeler – Non-executive Director
David Wheeler has more than 30 years of senior executive management, directorships, and corporate advisory experience. He is a foundation director and partner of Pathways Corporate, a boutique corporate advisory firm that undertakes assignments on behalf of family offices, private clients, and ASX listed companies. He has engaged in business projects in the USA, UK, Europe, NZ, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East. Wheeler is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has experience on public and private company boards, currently holding a number of directorships and advisory positions in Australian companies.
Tanzania Management
Godluck Sekwao - Exploration Manager
Experienced geologist with 16 years of experience across all aspects of geological projects, with a particular focus on exploration. Sekwao most recently worked with Shanta Gold across its East African projects.
Charles Sayi Mihayo - Senior Geologist
Charles Sayi Mihayo is an experienced geologist with over 18 years of experience across Africa in project discovery, development, and mining production across a range of commodities.
Ryoba Chacha - Consulting Geologist
Ryoba Chacha has over 15 years of experience working on geological projects, particularly in East Africa. He has also previously worked on the Manyoni project as a project geologist with Uranex.
Approval to Mobilise and Commence
C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed.
C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) is pleased to announce that it has received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit , enabling the commencement of drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Official notification received from Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department that the company has completed all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit
- This official notification enables the company to mobilise and commence exploration activities.
- The Company’s geology team will shortly mobilise to site to commence pre works ahead of the mobilisation of the diamond drill rig.
- Initial drilling will see several key strategic holes targeting the mineralisation close to surface.
- Obtaining this official notice once again demonstrates the positive operating environment in Kazakhstan and the support the company is enjoying.
In parallel to the approval process the Company has been actively working to secure a drilling contractor to undertake initial diamond drilling at the Ulytau Uranium project and anticipates mobilising the drill rig to site shortly.
Initial drilling will see several key strategic holes targeting the mineralisation close to surface. it is planned that the initial diamond drill holes will be drilled to a depth of ~200m.
The Company’s geology team has an established base of operations at the nearby village of Aksuyek where C29 enjoys strong community support. The geology team will immediately mobilise to site to commence pre works ahead of the mobilisation of the diamond drill rig.
C29 Metals Managing Director, Mr Shannon Green, commented:
“It is very exciting to have the official notification enabling our team to commence the initial diamond drilling program this season. Obtaining this notification once again demonstrates the positive operating environment in Kazakhstan and the support the company is enjoying”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report more strong drilling results from its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas.
The results of the drilling, which was designed to expand the producing wellfield capacity, continue to significantly exceed the cut-off grade thickness requirements for In-Situ Recovery (ISR) of uranium.
The results were reported by Alta Mesa’s 70 per cent owner enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU).
EnCore also reports that production from its first wellfield continues to progress with increases in the number of Alta Mesa production and injection wells on schedule for 2024 and continuing into 2025.
The Alta Mesa wellfield drilling operations, which commenced in March 2023, are advancing rapidly with 80 holes drilled since the previous update announced on March 18, 20241. In total, 749 drill holes have been completed through mid-September 2024. At present there are seven (7) drill rigs in full operation at Alta Mesa, with plans to double that number over the next twelve (12) months.Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated October 15, 2024 for further information2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Boss Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of C29, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Results of Entitlement Offer
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has completed its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer that was intended to raise approximately $1.47 million before costs (Entitlement Offer), with a substantial shortfall.
The Entitlement Offer closed on Thursday, 10 October 2024. The Entitlement Offer was an offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (New Shares) on a 2 for 3 basis at an issue price of A$0.007 per New Share (Offer Price) plus 1 attaching option exercisable at
$0.03 and expiring 30 April 2027 (New Option) for every 2 New Shares. Summary of the Entitlement Offer Results
Results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:
- Acceptances were received in the Entitlement Offer for a total of 7,351,541 New Shares (including applications for additional New Shares) from 55 shareholders raising
$51,460.88. An additional 7,142,857 New Shares arising from the shortfall have been placed to a private sophisticated investor, giving rise to total funds raised to
$101,460.88.
- Board members Tighe and Williams contributed their entitlement as committed in the Prospectus dated 12 September 2024.
- All applications from shareholders for additional New Shares will be met in full.
- The net shortfall remaining under the Entitlement Offer is $1,385,747.87 (197,963,982 shares).
The 14,494,398 New Shares and attaching 7,247,200 New Options will be issued on 16 October 2024, with the New Shares expected to commence normal trading on the ASX on 17 October 2024. The Company does not propose to seek quotation of the New Options on ASX at this time.
Funding Options
Due to the substantial shortfall under the Entitlement Offer, the Board is currently in discussions with investors about alternative funding options. Details will be provided to the market as soon as these are finalised.
This announcement is authorised by the Board of the Company.
Paul Marshall Company Secretary
For further information contact: Paul Williams
Managing Director Mobile: 0419 762 487
E-Mail: p.williams@aukingmining.com
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Sale of Remaining Manyoni Licences
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has entered into a binding agreement with Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) to sell its remaining non-core Prospecting Licences at Manyoni in central Tanzania.
Summary
Auking announced to ASX on 27 February 2023 that two (2) key Prospecting Licences (“PLs”) at the Manyoni uranium project in Tanzania, had been revoked by the Tanzanian Mining Commission. A significant portion of the historical Manyoni uranium resource estimate was contained within the two PLs that were the subject of revocation.
Since that time AuKing management has taken various actions including several meetings with Tanzanian officials in an effort to re-secure the two revoked PLs. This included a recent high-level meeting in Dodoma attended by senior Ministry officials as well as the Company’s Chairman and Managing Director in late June 2024.
To date, there has been no response received by the Company to these efforts to recover the two revoked PLs and the Board now sees very little prospect of this occurring. As a consequence, without those key PL interests, AuKing has a limited ability to secure any value for its remaining holdings at Manyoni and that this sale is the best available option.
Manyoni Licence Sale
AuKing has reached agreement to sell its remaining non-core Manyoni PLs to ASX-listed Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) for a total purchase price of A$175,000. The sale is conditional on certain matters including:
- 30 days for due diligence from the date of execution of the sale agreement,
- AuKing to provide access to all pertinent information within its control,
- The tenements being in good standing,
- Ministerial approval for the transfers,
- Fair Competition Council (FCC) of Tanzania approval if required.
In addition, AuKing has provided MOM (and its associated entity in Tanzania, Katika Resources Limited) with a release and waiver in respect of any claims as against MOM,
Katika and the licence interests that Katika currently holds in the Manyoni region. The release and waiver does not include any rights or claims of AuKing to seek compensation as a result of the expropriation of the two key PLs back in February 2023 by the Tanzanian Mining Commission.
Mkuju Project Focus
The proposed sale of PLs to MOM has no impact on AuKing’s keen desire to commence drilling at its highly prospective Mkuju uranium project that is situated in southern Tanzania. These interests at Mkuju have no relationship or connection to what has happened at Manyoni, nor will they be impacted by the proposed sale to MOM.
For more information, please contact:
Paul Williams Managing Director
Mobile +61 419 762 487
p.williams@aukingmining.com
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Elevate Uranium Boosts Koppies Resource Estimate to 66.1 Million Pounds of U3O8
Exploration company Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8,OTCQX:ELVUF) provided investors with an updated mineral resource estimate for its Koppies uranium project in Namibia, Africa, on October 9.
The total resource for Koppies now stands at 66.1 million pounds of U3O8, with 78 percent in the indicated category.
Elevate attributes the increase at Koppies to a maiden mineral resource estimate completed at the Hirabeb deposit, which has been shown to hold an inferred mineral resource of 10.2 million pounds of U3O8.
Elevate last adjusted the mineral resource estimate for Koppies in mid-April, reporting 57.8 million pounds of U3O8, a 20 percent increase from its November 2023 update of 48 million pounds of U3O8.
“(The upgrade) is an important step in derisking the project, along with undertaking an U-pgrade metallurgical testwork program on mineralised samples from the resource,” said Elevate Managing Director Murray Hill last week.
The company's total Namibian resource base now comes in at to 112.1 million pounds of U3O8, while its global uranium resource base has expanded to 160.5 million pounds of U3O8.
Metallurgical testwork is in progress at Koppies, and the results will inform further technical studies and an U-pgrade demonstration plant at the site. “The success at Hirabeb highlights the project area’s potential as we continue to explore the ground and target further expansion of the resource base,” Hill added.
Aside from that, Elevate is drilling at Hirabeb and several other projects. The geological knowledge gained at Koppies will allow it to anticipate unidentified mineralisation in unexplored areas and identify additional mineralisation.
Koppies was the first Namibian tenement to be explored by Elevate. The project is located in the Namib Desert region, next to other uranium and known calcrete deposits.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
