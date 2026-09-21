Mkango Resources Ltd Announces Name Change

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Mkango Resources Ltd (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango"), announces that it will be changing its name to Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited. The name change reflects the company's transition from being a primary raw material project developer to the core focus now centered on the downstream rare earth supply chain, focused on magnet manufacturing and recycling technologies.

Effective at the start of trading on September 23, 2026, the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM. The Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "MKA" and the website address remains unchanged. The updated Company identifiers are as below:

BTSK7J2 (CAD); BTSK7N6 (GBP)LEI number - 213800RPILRWRUYNTS85 (no change)

Shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the change. If registered shareholders have any questions or wish to receive an updated DRS advice or share certificate, if applicable, they can contact the Company's transfer agent directly at Computershare by calling 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial), or online at www.computershare.com/service.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (to be renamed Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd)
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec Holdings Ltd ("CoTec"), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce neodymium-iron-boron ("NdFeB") alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag's short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK's long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100% of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10% interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. MKAR has signed a Business Combination Agreement with CKPT to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC merger under the name Mkango Rare Earths Limited.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and other applicable securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements") with respect to Mkango and its subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Ltd (to be renamed Mkango Magnetic Materials Ltd)

William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca

Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Neil McDonald, Pearl Kellie
UK: +44 20 7330 0500

H&P Advisory Limited
Joint Broker
Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis
UK: +44 20 7907 8500

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of Mkango in the United States. The securities of Mkango will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

MKANGO MAGNETIC MATERIALS LIMITED
550 Burrard Street
Suite 2900
Vancouver
BC V6C 0A3
Canada

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

mkango resourcesMKA:CCMKA:LNtsxv:mkalse:mkatantalum investing
MKA:CC,MKA:LN
The Conversation (0)

Mkango Resources

None Keep Reading...
NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the highlights of its metallurgical work carried out by SGS in Quebec City. This work was made possible thanks to a grant received under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) confirms receipt of a notice from the Ontario government. This notice announced the granting of a new exploration permit for the James Bay Niobium Project located 42 km south of the town of Moosonee, Ontario. It... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") ( TSX-V: NBY ) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the first results of the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project... Keep Reading...
Basket holding many pieces of coltan ore mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What is Coltan? 5 Facts to Know About the Conflict Mineral

You may not have heard of coltan, but it’s a key raw mineral whose components are found in everyday technologies from smartphones to laptops as well as advanced medical equipment.However, the supply chain for the black metallic mineral has faced controversy given that the vast majority of coltan... Keep Reading...
Tantalum ore nuggets.

Top 5 Tantalum-mining Countries

Tantalum is a key material in steel manufacturing, as well as many modern technologies — the critical metal is used in capacitors for everything from computers and mobile phones to air conditioners and refrigerators.Yet despite its importance in the world today, tantalum mining takes place in... Keep Reading...
tantalum periodic symbol, metal mining 3d illustration

How to Invest in Tantalum Stocks

With impressive ductility and the ability to resist heat and corrosion, critical metal tantalum is one of the five major refractory metals, as well as an important industrial commodity. Due to its high thermal conductivity, about two-thirds of tantalum is used in electronic capacitors, a key... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Lays Out Plan For Silver King

Results of Scheme Meeting

Getty Copper Announces up to C$15 Million LIFE Offering

Cascadia To Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum and Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow

Related News

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Lays Out Plan For Silver King

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Orosur Gains 63 Percent

gold investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver on Sale, I'm Investing "Aggressively" Now

oil and gas investing

Oil Hits US$104 on Pipeline Strikes and Hormuz Slump

base metals investing

Results of Scheme Meeting

base metals investing

Getty Copper Announces up to C$15 Million LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Cascadia To Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum and Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow