NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

NioBay Improves the Concentrate Content by 56% as Compared to Historical Metallurgical Results

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the highlights of its metallurgical work carried out by SGS in Quebec City. This work was made possible thanks to a grant received under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for its Crevier niobium & tantalum project (the "Crevier Project"). The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine and is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

Work completed

The title of the funded project, " Demonstration of the niobium-tantalum concentration process on a pilot scale and production of niobium and tantalum oxides from the Crevier Project deposit located in the Lac St-Jean region, " allowed the Company to test the robustness of the process flowsheet.

Just under 10 mt of ore from the Crevier Project was used for the tests at a grade of 0.2% Nb 2 O 5 and 200 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

Results

  • Niobay shipped several types of concentrates at the request of customers and partners. These concentrates had a niobium content of 16%, 17%, 32%, and 36% Nb 2 O 5 .
  • Recovery reached a peak of 84.6% Nb 2 O 5 . The Company can establish an average recovery of 65% during the production of 17 kg of concentrate at 32% Nb 2 O 5 .
  • With this pilot, Niobay was able to reproduce the previous results obtained in the laboratory in 2023 (Press Release dated January 25, 2023).
  • Compared to the 2012 laboratory tests, the Company improved the final Nb 2 O 5 content of the concentrate by 56% , i.e., 20.3%** versus 36%.

**THE DEVELOPMENT OF A SELECTIVE PROCESS FOR THE EXTRACTION AND RECOVERY OF TANTALUM AND NIOBIUM FROM CREVIER ORE, final report, August 20, 2013, SGS Canada.

We believe there is still room for improvement in the process, and we must continue to deliver samples. To achieve this, the implementation of a second pilot with 145 mt of ore is the next step for the Company. As soon as the final report from SGS is available, it will be filed on SEDAR.

Message from the President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay Metals on Crevier

"The results and work demonstrate that the Crevier Project is capable of providing valuable material for the industry. This pilot is an important milestone for NioBay and confirms the potential of the Crevier Project. Based on the results obtained and the positive reception received, we are currently planning pilot no. 2, which will process 145 tm of ore from the 2025 fieldwork. This pilot plant will allow us to have additional product to market. We hope our shareholders will be proud of this progress and we thank them in advance for their support," concluded Mr. Jean-Sébastien David.

Qualified Person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and Chief Executive Officer of NioBay.

About Niobay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of low-carbon mines and responsible water and wildlife management practices, while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance and the inclusion of all stakeholders. The top priority, which is critical to this success, is the consent and full participation of Indigenous communities in the territories or ancestral lands on which the Corporation operates. The Company holds, among other things, a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium project located 45 km south of Moosonee in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project located in Quebec on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is an element of natural origin. It is a ductile, malleable metal that is highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionality, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the mobility, structural, and energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials such as steel, glass, and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and reduces their impact on the environment, while providing other benefits like better performance, increased safety, and greater value.

Cautionary statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the provisions of Canadian securities laws, including statements about the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors are expected to change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Niobay Metals Inc.

Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo. MGP
President and Chief Executive Officer
jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
www.niobaymetals.com

Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
514-771-3398


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Niobay Metals Inc.NBY:CATSXV:NBYTantalum Investing
NBY:CA
The Conversation (0)
Niobay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc.

NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

NioBay Confirms Receipt of an Exploration Permit for its James Bay Niobium Project

Niobay Metals Inc. (" NioBay" or the " Company" ) ( TSX-V: NBY) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) confirms receipt of a notice from the Ontario government. This notice announced the granting of a new exploration permit for the James Bay Niobium Project located 42 km south of the town of Moosonee, Ontario. It... Keep Reading...
NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") ( TSX-V: NBY ) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the first results of the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project... Keep Reading...
Basket holding many pieces of coltan ore mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What is Coltan? 5 Facts to Know About the Conflict Mineral

You may not have heard of coltan, but it’s a key raw mineral whose components are found in everyday technologies from smartphones to laptops as well as advanced medical equipment.However, the supply chain for the black metallic mineral has faced controversy given that the vast majority of coltan... Keep Reading...
Tantalum ore nuggets.

Top 5 Tantalum-mining Countries

Tantalum is a key material in steel manufacturing, as well as many modern technologies — the critical metal is used in capacitors for everything from computers and mobile phones to air conditioners and refrigerators.Yet despite its importance in the world today, tantalum mining takes place in... Keep Reading...
tantalum periodic symbol, metal mining 3d illustration

How to Invest in Tantalum Stocks

With impressive ductility and the ability to resist heat and corrosion, critical metal tantalum is one of the five major refractory metals, as well as an important industrial commodity. Due to its high thermal conductivity, about two-thirds of tantalum is used in electronic capacitors, a key... Keep Reading...
Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp is an exploration stage company based in Canada. It engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company is specifically focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth Project at the Eldor Property in... Keep Reading...

Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi. It holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi namely the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence.... Keep Reading...
TSXV:CRE

Critical Elements Announces Appointment of Ex Rockwood CFO as VP Finance

Critical Elements Corporation (“Critical Elements” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Marcus Brune as Vice-President Finance. Dr. Brune will join the senior management team and will oversee the structuring of the Rose Project... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Base Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Rare Earth Investing

Australian Prime Minister and President Trump Pen Rare Earths Deal

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT