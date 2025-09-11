NioBay Confirms Extension of Mineralization on Its Crevier Project and Intersects Rare Earth Elements in Its Northernmost Holes

Niobay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") ( TSX-V: NBY ) ( OTCQB: NBYCF ) is proud to announce the first results of the 2025 summer drill campaign (the "2025 Campaign") on the Crevier niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta) project (the "Crevier Project"), of which it owns 72.5%. The Crevier Project is located approximately 50 km north of the town of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine. It is located in the Nitassinan (or ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population center is Mashteuiatsh.

First Results Received to Date from the 2025 Campaign

The Company completed the 2025 Campaign in August 2025. This 15-hole campaign, covered 3,324 m, consisted, among other things, of verifying the continuity of mineralization in the northwest and southeast sectors. This Campaign was made possible thanks to the participation of the Government of Québec through the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals of the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) . The Company can confirm that mineralized zones have been intersected and the results for these zones for the first eight drill holes are presented below. This information will be added to the historical information and will be used to update a resource estimate. We can now observe the presence of mineralization over more than 6 km. Other results will follow soon.

This campaign will also allow the recovery of mineralized material in order to conduct a second pilot test, which is expected to represent more than 10 times the volume of the first pilot test. For Crevier in 2025, we still need to collect a bulk sample in early fall, again with the goal of having representative material for the next pilot.

Table 1: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Nb2O5

Drill Hole From To Nb2O5 Length
(m) (m) % (m)
1532-25-01 116.10 126.00 0.2273 9.90
1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 0.2991 4.00
1532-25-02 214.00 218.05 0.3281 4.05
1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 0.1920 4.20
1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 0.2014 6.15
1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 0.1804 3.25
1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 0.2307 7.55
1532-25-03 117.25 118.25 0.2546 1.00
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 0.2003 1.05
1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 0.2633 3.10
1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 0.3541 1.00
1532-25-04 189.50 200.80 0.2473 11.30
1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 0.1838 4.05
1532-25-04 230.00 231.00 0.1774 1.00
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 0.2160 1.05
1532-25-06 197.85 201.65 0.2173 3.80
1532-25-06 203.60 208.05 0.1951 4.45
1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 0.2461 2.00
1532-25-06 252.80 254.00 0.1874 1.20
1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 0.1717 1.05
1532-25-07 71.50 72.50 0.3276 1.00
1532-25-07 108.00 113.00 0.1940 5.00
1532-25-09 297.00 298.00 0.1931 1.00

* Nb 2 O 5 et Ta 2 O 5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on Nb and Ta element lab results.

Table 2: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Ta2O5

Drill Hole From To Ta2O5 Length
(m) (m) % (m)
1532-25-01 112.00 113.50 0.0159 1.50
1532-25-01 116.10 127.00 0.0223 10.90
1532-25-01 128.50 132.50 0.0314 4.00
1532-25-02 198.70 200.00 0.0330 1.30
1532-25-02 213.00 220.00 0.0247 7.00
1532-25-02 221.90 226.10 0.0192 4.20
1532-25-02 227.00 233.15 0.0226 6.15
1532-25-02 247.90 251.15 0.0144 3.25
1532-25-03 107.45 115.00 0.0231 7.55
1532-25-03 117.25 119.00 0.0206 1.75
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 0.0225 1.05
1532-25-04 166.85 169.95 0.0223 3.10
1532-25-04 176.20 177.20 0.0426 1.00
1532-25-04 186.30 202.00 0.0250 15.70
1532-25-04 221.60 225.65 0.0170 4.05
1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 0.0175 2.00
1532-25-04 271.45 273.00 0.0102 1.55
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 0.0222 1.05
1532-25-06 104.90 107.00 0.0131 2.10
1532-25-06 189.30 191.50 0.0151 2.20
1532-25-06 197.85 208.05 0.0213 10.20
1532-25-06 237.40 239.40 0.0128 2.00
1532-25-06 252.80 255.20 0.0164 2.40
1532-25-07 8.45 10.35 0.0229 1.90
1532-25-07 63.45 64.50 0.0119 1.05
1532-25-07 71.50 75.00 0.0159 3.50
1532-25-07 88.85 91.15 0.0113 2.30
1532-25-07 95.20 98.15 0.0118 2.95
1532-25-07 107.15 115.15 0.0185 8.00
1532-25-08 317.50 318.50 0.0106 1.00
1532-25-08 322.40 324.00 0.0124 1.60
1532-25-08 333.50 344.00 0.0185 10.50
1532-25-08 346.00 350.05 0.0123 4.05
1532-25-08 352.00 357.80 0.0143 5.80
1532-25-08 362.00 364.95 0.0190 2.95
1532-25-09 183.40 184.45 0.0123 1.05
1532-25-09 222.55 223.75 0.0112 1.20
1532-25-09 278.00 279.00 0.0145 1.00
1532-25-09 282.00 298.00 0.0198 16.00

* Nb 2 O 5 are Ta 2 O 5 are oxide equivalents calculated based on laboratory results for the elements Nb and Ta.

Table 3: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for total rare earth elements (TREE)

Drill Hole From To REE total Length
(m) (m) ppm (m)
1532-25-08 105.70 110.35 1618 4.65
1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 1353 1.15
1532-25-09 76.30 77.66 1676 1.36
1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 1868 2.00
1532-25-09 112.60 113.80 1091 1.20
1532-25-09 174.20 177.45 1096 3.25
1532-25-09 179.70 185.80 1486 6.10
1532-25-09 188.10 197.45 1467 9.35
1532-25-09 212.55 216.60 1078 4.05
1532-25-09 219.25 220.90 1184 1.65
1532-25-09 342.30 343.40 1453 1.10


Table 4: Composites of Intercepted Mineralization for Sr (strontium)

Drill Hole From To Sr_ppm Length
(m) (m) (m)
1532-25-01 9.40 10.50 1200 1.10
1532-25-01 28.10 29.40 1202 1.30
1532-25-01 39.15 40.15 1440 1.00
1532-25-01 44.60 47.50 1221 2.90
1532-25-01 50.00 52.50 1352 2.50
1532-25-01 55.20 57.20 1475 2.00
1532-25-01 61.00 62.00 1030 1.00
1532-25-01 68.50 71.80 1228 3.30
1532-25-01 74.00 75.00 1540 1.00
1532-25-01 93.40 94.65 1460 1.25
1532-25-01 104.20 107.65 1107 3.45
1532-25-01 115.00 118.75 1156 3.75
1532-25-01 126.00 128.50 1137 2.50
1532-25-01 133.60 135.00 1170 1.40
1532-25-02 13.55 15.05 1410 1.50
1532-25-02 35.80 39.00 1369 3.20
1532-25-02 66.70 70.45 1221 3.75
1532-25-02 109.95 112.00 1101 2.05
1532-25-02 131.30 132.40 1118 1.10
1532-25-02 153.05 154.55 1620 1.50
1532-25-02 170.10 172.50 1223 2.40
1532-25-02 185.90 189.00 1444 3.10
1532-25-02 190.75 195.35 1858 4.60
1532-25-02 197.80 200.00 1177 2.20
1532-25-02 205.20 213.00 1421 7.80
1532-25-02 216.40 224.10 1563 7.70
1532-25-02 229.10 234.10 1317 5.00
1532-25-02 237.20 238.20 2320 1.00
1532-25-02 245.65 246.65 1090 1.00
1532-25-03 11.65 12.90 2500 1.25
1532-25-03 16.00 17.00 1300 1.00
1532-25-03 100.40 104.85 1046 4.45
1532-25-03 145.35 146.60 1546 1.25
1532-25-04 19.60 21.60 1141 2.00
1532-25-04 70.30 71.60 1450 1.30
1532-25-04 99.10 100.15 1540 1.05
1532-25-04 165.85 166.85 1010 1.00
1532-25-04 168.85 169.95 1100 1.10
1532-25-04 200.80 203.00 1476 2.20
1532-25-04 229.00 231.00 1210 2.00
1532-25-04 265.65 271.45 1359 5.80
1532-25-04 275.50 276.55 2750 1.05
1532-25-04 280.75 286.70 1113 5.95
1532-25-06 88.65 89.70 1660 1.05
1532-25-06 185.35 189.30 1004 3.95
1532-25-06 194.65 195.70 1330 1.05
1532-25-06 217.55 218.60 1240 1.05
1532-25-06 221.60 226.00 1390 4.40
1532-25-06 242.30 244.30 1073 2.00
1532-25-06 248.00 249.00 1020 1.00
1532-25-06 250.00 252.80 1001 2.80
1532-25-07 30.50 31.65 1100 1.15
1532-25-07 59.00 60.00 1190 1.00
1532-25-07 97.50 100.90 1046 3.40
1532-25-07 115.15 116.65 1302 1.50
1532-25-08 14.50 17.00 3676 2.50
1532-25-08 36.70 37.70 1485 1.00
1532-25-08 46.30 47.70 4761 1.40
1532-25-08 68.85 72.50 1982 3.65
1532-25-08 104.00 113.25 4583 9.25
1532-25-08 138.10 140.80 3837 2.70
1532-25-08 143.25 146.35 3211 3.10
1532-25-08 177.60 179.35 2443 1.75
1532-25-08 266.70 269.50 1778 2.80
1532-25-08 303.35 305.15 3868 1.80
1532-25-08 312.10 315.50 2393 3.40
1532-25-08 316.50 318.50 1170 2.00
1532-25-08 322.40 326.80 1884 4.40
1532-25-08 332.50 333.50 1670 1.00
1532-25-08 335.00 336.00 1100 1.00
1532-25-08 345.05 357.80 1678 12.75
1532-25-08 362.70 366.20 1972 3.50
1532-25-08 368.50 369.65 5750 1.15
1532-25-08 372.10 379.70 3142 7.60
1532-25-09 41.40 44.40 2794 3.00
1532-25-09 57.10 59.75 2136 2.65
1532-25-09 76.30 77.66 8500 1.36
1532-25-09 82.55 85.90 3811 3.35
1532-25-09 93.65 95.65 7940 2.00
1532-25-09 108.00 109.50 3663 1.50
1532-25-09 112.60 118.30 3616 5.70
1532-25-09 174.20 185.80 4775 11.60
1532-25-09 187.00 198.45 5273 11.45
1532-25-09 210.00 213.10 2245 3.10
1532-25-09 213.50 224.65 4198 11.15
1532-25-09 276.00 277.00 1040 1.00
1532-25-09 280.00 283.00 1008 3.00
1532-25-09 342.30 343.40 8830 1.10
1532-25-09 367.45 371.60 2556 4.15


Figure 1: Map of the 2025 Drilling Campaign

Map of the 2025 Drilling Campaign

A Word from the President and CEO of NioBay Metals on Crevier

"We are pleased to announce the initial drill results received, and to note that the mineralized zone is still open to the northwest as well as to the southeast of the known zone," said Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., President and CEO of NioBay. "We also intercepted rare earths mineralization in our northernmost drill holes, with a marked presence of strontium. Furthermore, the campaign went very well and allowed us, once again, to sample mineralized material that will be used for our next pilot. The mineralized zone now extends over a strike length of more than 6 km. The new resource estimate will allow us to better qualify the drill results obtained."

Following the completion of studies indicating positive parameters for this project, Crevier will be exclusively dedicated to the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers.

Qualified person

This press release has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Sébastien David, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. David is President and CEO of Niobay Metals Inc.

About Niobay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate. In addition to others properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation. The Company has also the option to acquire a 80% interest in the Foothills project, a titanium-phosphate project located near the former St-Urbain mine site in Québec.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans. These statements are necessarily based on a number of beliefs, assumptions and opinions of management as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

NioBay Metals Inc.
Jean-Sebastien David, geo.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 866-6500
jsdavid@niobaymetals.com
www.niobaymetals.com
Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com
Tel: 514-771-3398


A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b261b34d-f378-4804-9ead-b92e82ff457f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Niobay Metals Inc.NBY:CATSXV:NBYTantalum Investing
NBY:CA
The Conversation (0)
Niobay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc.

Niobay Metals Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project includes the James Bay Niobium Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. Its other projects include the Crevier niobium and tantalum project. The company has one operating segment, being Mining exploration and evaluation.

