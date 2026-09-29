Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited Announces TR1 Standard form Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited -
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
CA60686A4090
Issuer Name
Mkango Resources LTD.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Spreadex LTD
City of registered office (if applicable)
St. Albans
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Sep-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Sep-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
0.644000
|
2.319200
|
2.963200
|
11525414
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0.644000
|
2.361800
|
3.005800
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
CA60686A4090
|
2504751
|
0.644000
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
2504751
|
0.644000%
88B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
Sub Total 8.B1
88B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
CFD/Swap
|
Cash
|
9020663
|
2.319200
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
9020663
|
2.319200%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Joanna Diep
01727895122
Spreadex is an FCA regulated provider of spread betting and CFD trading. Founded in 1999, Spreadex gives both retail and professional traders the opportunity to trade over 10,000 global markets, including UK small caps. For more information see www.spreadex.com/financials.
12. Date of Completion
29-Sep-2026
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
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SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire