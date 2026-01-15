Mithril Silver & Gold Kicks Off Maiden Drill Programme At Target 3, In The Multi-Target Copalquin Gold-Silver District

(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada January 15, 2026 TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to advise that 2026 drilling is off to a good start with work commenced at Target 3 at its Copalquin District gold-silver project in Durango State, Mexico.
Target 3 is a large area with significant historic mining activity on the eastern side of the district. Recent channel sampling results, at the El Jabali historic workings in Target 3 ,returned results up to 0.65 m @ 16 g/t gold and 1,275 g/t silver. (See ASX announcement, 1 December 2025). Approximately 3,300 metres is planned at Target 3 for its inaugural programme as part of the 25,000 metres of drilling planned for the Copalquin District in the first half of 2026.
The Target 3 maiden drill programme is designed to test the continuity and scale of mineralisation and represents an important step toward unlocking the broader potential of the Copalquin epithermal system as we continue to advance multiple targets in parallel.
Additionally, Target 5 and Target 1 drilling is progressing with the Target 1 drilling scheduled for completion during Q1, 2026 ahead of updating the Target 1 maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE).
The drone magnetic survey over the Copalquin and the La Dura mining concession areas will commence this month, and we are expecting further assays from 2025 over the next few weeks.
Figure 1 Drill commencing maiden drill programme this week at the Jabali workings in the Target 3 area on the eastern side of the Copalquin District.
"We are very pleased to have commenced drilling at Target 3 following the Christmas break, marking another important milestone as we continue to advance multiple high-priority areas across the Copalquin District," said John Skeet, Managing Director & CEO.
"The 3,300-metre maiden drill program at Target 3 is commencing around the El Jabali historic workings, where recent channel sampling delivered high-grade results of up to 0.65 metres at 16 grams per tonne gold and 1,275 grams per tonne silver. Target 3 represents a large and highly prospective area on the eastern side of the district, underpinned by extensive historic mine workings"
"As we have seen across the Copalquin District, multiple high-grade historic workings and targets provide strong evidence of a well-developed feeder-style epithermal system. Our programs are designed to test both continuity and scale of mineralisation at our targets and are important steps in our strategy to unlock the broader district-scale potential of the Copalquin epithermal system as we advance several targets in parallel."
Figure 2 Plan map of Target 3 with the planned drill hole locations for the 3.300 m maiden drill programme.
Figure 3 Lower half of the Copalquin District showing the channel sampling results at the multiple target areas in the Copalquin District. The maiden drill programme at Target 3 has commenced at the Jabali historic mine in the north of the Target 3 area.
Figure 4 Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
Figure 5 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1 west and Target 5 (El Apomal), and Target 3.
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
Target 1 Maiden Resource:
-
Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
-
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Table 3 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Darren LeFort who is Mithril's Exploration Manager. Mr LeFort is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr LeFort has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr LeFort consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada
