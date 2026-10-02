MiNK Therapeutics to Present Data on Treatment-Resistant Colorectal Cancer and Clearance of Senescent Tumor Cells and Fibroblasts at SITC 2026

- agenT-797 enables tumor-cell killing in a human relevant model of checkpoint inhibitor–resistant colorectal cancer liver metastases
- Native and engineered iNKT cells eliminate senescent tumor cells and fibroblasts in preclinical models, supporting complementary approaches to cancer treatment
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (allo-INKT) cell therapies to restore immune balance and treat immune-mediated diseases and cancer, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting. The presentations address two distinct areas of cancer research: tumor-cell killing in checkpoint inhibitor–resistant colorectal cancer liver metastases and elimination of senescent tumor cells and fibroblasts.
The first presentation examines agenT-797 alone and in combination with botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in a human organoid model of immune checkpoint inhibitor–refractory colorectal cancer liver metastases. This preclinical research supports the rationale for the ongoing Phase 2 trial at Scripps, led by Darren Sigal, M.D., evaluating the combination in patients with previously treated microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer with liver metastases (NCT07550088).
The second examines native agenT-797 and engineered MiNK-215, a FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy incorporating IL-15, in oncogenic in vitro models of senescent tumor cells and fibroblasts.
Together, the presentations highlight complementary opportunities for MiNK's platform; addressing treatment-resistant cancer and targeting senescent cancer and stromal cells.
Poster Presentation Details
Title: Native and engineered allogenic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells eliminate senescent tumor cells and fibroblasts in oncogenic in vitro models
Presenter: Jing Fang, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow in the laboratory of Jesús Gil, MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom.
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Times: 12:15–1:45 p.m.; 6:40–8:10 p.m. MST
Location: Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Lower Level, Exhibition Halls 4–6
Poster No.: 177
Title: agenT-797, an allogeneic iNKT cell therapy, enables tumor-cell killing in a human organoid model of immune checkpoint inhibitor–refractory colorectal cancer liver metastases
Presenter: Shanmugarajan Krishnan, Ph.D., M.S., B.S.; Agenus Inc., Lexington, MA
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Times: 12:15–1:45 p.m.; 6:40–8:10 p.m. MST
Location: Phoenix Convention Center, North Building, Lower Level, Exhibition Halls 4–6
Poster No.: 270
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK's proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for GVHD, solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. With a scalable cryopreserved manufacturing process and differentiated biology bridging innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.
About agenT-797
AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as "master regulators," combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024) and combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).
About MiNK-215
MiNK-215 is an investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-iNKT cell therapy engineered to target fibroblast activation protein (FAP) expressed on stromal cells within the tumor microenvironment. MiNK-215 also incorporates soluble IL-15, designed to enhance cell persistence and immune activation. (Cancer Immunology Research)
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, and anticipated benefits of agenT-797; clinical trial design, timing, and enrollment; and MiNK's broader development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in MiNK's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.
Contacts:
Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com
Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com