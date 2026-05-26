Minera Alamos Closes US$75 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Scotiabank and National Bank, Strengthening Balance Sheet for Organic Growth Profile

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the US$75 million revolving credit facility (the "RCF") with The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") and National Bank of Canada ("National Bank") previously disclosed in its news release dated March 31, 2026. An initial drawdown of US$45 million on the RCF will be made to principally repay the Company's existing debt and commitments with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") including the gold prepayment facility of 7,830 ounces of gold and the remaining 3,000 ounces of gold forward sales priced at approximately US$2,100 per ounce.
Darren Blasutti, CEO, commented, "We are very proud to have closed the US$75 million RCF with Scotiabank and National Bank, enabling us to make an initial drawdown to refinance our existing higher cost capital commitments. The RCF's impact to our business cannot be overstated as it achieves three key outcomes: (1) immediately increases gold revenue by allowing full pricing exposure to 10,830 ounces of gold over the next 16 months that would have otherwise been delivered to Auramet; (2) allows the additional cash liquidity generated from these gold ounces along with the undrawn portion of the RCF to be used to build and unlock exploration value from the Copperstone underground project, the Gold Rock heap leach project and potentially the Cerro de Oro heap leach project, faster and without equity dilution over that same time period; and (3) extends our debt maturity repayment until May 2029, which aligns with the higher expected gold production from our growth portfolio. With our balance sheet now optimized for growth, we are well positioned to build and explore our low-capital intensity portfolio of gold projects."
The proceeds from the initial drawdown on the RCF will also be used for spending on the Company's growth projects, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The RCF initially will be subject to a US$50 million drawdown limit pending satisfaction of certain post-closing conditions.
In addition, the Company has completed the previously announced royalty repurchase transaction on its Cerro de Oro project, as disclosed in its news release dated May 19, 2026. Additional details regarding the transaction are provided in that news release.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.
The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.
The Company announced a proposed name change to Mining Americas Inc., subject to the approval of its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 and the TSX Venture Exchange. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026 for more details.
For Further Information Please Contact:
Darren Blasutti, CEO
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@mineraalamos.com
David Stewart, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets
+1-647-294-8361
dstewart@mineraalamos.com
Website: www.mineraalamos.com
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding: the RCF and the initial drawdown thereunder, the use of proceeds therefrom, including the repayment of the Company's existing debt and commitments to Auramet, and the development of the Company's portfolio of permitted gold projects. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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