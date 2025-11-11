The Conversation (0)
November 11, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling
19 June
Brightstar Resources
03 November
BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 October
Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord ByronDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October
High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced September Quarter Gold Production Increases by 90%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date HWG Headwater Gold Inc. Friday November 14, 2025 PRIZ Prismo Metals Inc. PRNC Prince Silver Corp. PRR Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. PSYC Psyched Wellness Ltd. SPLY Safe Supply... Keep Reading...
12h
1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce new assay results from the surface drill program at the Company's wholly-owned operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project ("True North"), centrally located... Keep Reading...
23h
High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St GeorgeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 November
Equity Metals Announces Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) ("Equity" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered flow-through private placement consisting of 20,000,000 CharityPremium flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.23 for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
10 November
1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT FUND GRANT TO SUPPORT UNDERGROUND DRILLING AT TRUE NORTH
1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) has approved a $300,000 grant to support the current, ongoing underground drill program at the True North Gold Project, located... Keep Reading...
06 November
High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok Prospect
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High Priority Target Defined at Alice River Kapok ProspectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
