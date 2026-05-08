MIMEDX Announces Launch of G4Derm® Plus

MIMEDX Announces Launch of G4Derm® Plus

Flowable Biomimetic Matrix Adds Self-Assembling Peptide Technology to Company's Portfolio

G4Derm Plus Added to Premier and Vizient GPO Agreements

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced the commercial launch of G4Derm Plus, with initial sales of the product already delivered to customers nationwide. MIMEDX recently acquired exclusive distribution rights for G4Derm Plus in the United States, adding the innovative peptide matrix to its broadening portfolio of solutions for Surgical markets.

"This launch showcases our efforts to leverage our sizable commercial reach to expand solutions available to clinicians in the markets we serve," said Eric Smith, MIMEDX SVP, Marketing & International. We are continuing to build a best-in-class portfolio to provide surgeons options for treating complex wounds. G4Derm Plus adds an innovative, 510(k)-cleared solution for advanced wound management to our portfolio, and we are excited to see how synthetics and other novel approaches continue to shape advancements in patient care."

John Lantis, M.D., Site-Chief and Professor of Surgery at the Mount Sinai West Hospital and Icahn School of Medicine, added, "G4Derm Plus is an exciting self-assembling peptide that we are bringing to patients as a cutting-edge regenerative therapy.  These bio-compatible peptides organize into a scaffold while also potentially inhibiting bacteria. The flowable nature of this product allows us to approach the 3-dimensional nature of wounds uniquely. We have had very good early success, and we are looking forward to helping many more patients using this product."

G4Derm Plus is an acellular flowable ECM designed to optimally manage complex wounds. It supports healing via encouraging healthy tissue regrowth and serves as an antibacterial barrier to protect the wound bed from external contamination.   G4Derm Plus accomplishes this by utilizing a self-assembling peptide technology to form a 3D scaffold that mimics the native ECM.   The resorbable biomimetic matrix facilitates revascularization, granulation tissue formation, and re-epithelization.

MIMEDX has secured several group purchasing organization ("GPO") agreements for G4Derm Plus. Notably, the product is now available through Premier and Vizient, enabling a national launch across participating hospital networks.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade and a half of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


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