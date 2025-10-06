MIMEDX Announces Launch of EPIXPRESS®

MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced the launch of EPIXPRESS®, the Company's newest addition to its portfolio of AWC solutions.

"I am pleased to announce our latest, organically developed addition to our product portfolio today with the launch of EPIXPRESS," said Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer. "With EPIXPRESS, our R&D team has built upon the fantastic attributes the market loves about EPIEFFECT by incorporating fenestrations to allow for fluid movement through the tissue. A hallmark of our success has been, and will continue to be, a commitment to market-driven innovation."

EPIXPRESS expands MIMEDX's PURION®-processed placental allograft offering aimed at helping clinicians treat acute and chronic, hard-to-heal wounds. Like EPIEFFECT, EPIXPRESS is a lyophilized product, and features a thick, tri-layer configuration. Additionally, EPIXPRESS adds fenestrations to the sheet configurations to help with fluid movement. EPIXPRESS can be used on a wide range of common conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers ("DFUs") and venous leg ulcers ("VLUs"), and other wound types, including those where the need exists to secure the graft in place with sutures. In addition, its product attributes and handling characteristics make it a preferable treatment option for deep or tunneling wounds.

About EPIXPRESS
EPIXPRESS is a lyophilized human placental-based allograft that includes the amnion layer, intermediate layer, and chorion layer. EPIXPRESS is intended for use as a barrier to provide a protective environment in acute and chronic wounds. The product provides a biocompatible human Extracellular Matrix (ECM) and contains 300+ regulatory proteins. Additionally, like MIMEDX's other Wound products, including EPIFIX®, EPICORD®, EPIEFFECT®, CELERA™ and EMERGE™, EPIXPRESS is listed on the Medicare Part B Average Sales Price File. To learn more, please visit https://www.mimedx.com/EPIXPRESS/ .

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

