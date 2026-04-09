Milestone Systems Selects Coveo to Advance AI?Powered Enterprise Search

Global video technology leader chooses Coveo to unify website search and streamline content discovery, empowering customers and partners to find answers faster across a complex product ecosystem

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Milestone Systems, a world leader in data-driven video technology used in manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management, has selected the Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform The deployment will enable Milestone Systems to power website search and content relevance, making it easier for customers to discover relevant product information, solutions guidance, and learning resources across a growing catalog of content.

"Our website serves a diverse global audience, from end users to consultants, integrators, and technology partners, all looking for different information at different times," said Tanja Myhrvold, head of digital experience at Milestone Systems. "With Coveo, we can quickly deliver a more intuitive and relevant search and discovery experience that strengthens self-service, reduces support friction, and guides users more efficiently to the results they need across our digital ecosystem."

"As Milestone System's digital presence grew across products, industries, and use cases, it became clear that traditional keyword-based search wasn't just limiting scale, it was limiting the experience," said Richard Tessier, co-founder and senior vice president of products at Coveo. "Milestone Systems chose Coveo because AI relevance fundamentally changes what happens the moment a user hits the search box. Instead of forcing users to hunt for information, AI-driven understanding of intent guides them to relevant results faster and more intuitively."

About Milestone

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, traffic management and many more. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com. For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-systems-selects-coveo-to-advance-aipowered-enterprise-search-302737363.html

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coveo SolutionsCVO:CCTSX:CVOemerging tech investing
CVO:CC
The Conversation (0)
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Glenn Mullan Joins Cartier Board of Directors

Glenn Mullan Joins Cartier Board of Directors

Related News

gold investing

Infographic: Miners Retreat to Gold, Slash Early-Stage Exploration to Record Lows

copper investing

KGL Secures US$300 Million Streaming Deal with Wheaton for Jervois Project

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Provides Update on its Non-Brokered Private Placement; Engages Independent Firm to Establish Kossou's Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

Glenn Mullan Joins Cartier Board of Directors

precious metals investing

Glenn Mullan Joins Cartier Board of Directors

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil