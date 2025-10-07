Milestone Expands Global IP Footprint As Third-Party Validation Underway

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Oct 7 th 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an allowance for its Canadian Patent Application (No. 3,032,329) for the VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology ("VEPT™").
This milestone significantly expands the Company's protected intellectual property sphere for its novel hydrometallurgical process and upgrades its status in Canada from "pending" to "allowed."
The VEPT™ technology, invented by electrochemist Dr. François Cardarelli and now 100% owned by VanadiumCorp, is designed for recovering vanadium, iron, and titanium values from vanadiferous titanomagnetite and other feedstocks.
With this Canadian allowance, VEPT™ is now patented or allowed in the U.S.A., South Africa, Australia, India, and Canada. Patent applications remain pending only in Europe. All granted patents and pending applications are current and in good standing. The Company also announces that an Australian company is actively engaged in testing this innovative technology, exploring its potential applications. All laboratory and prototype testing are being performed exclusively by the Company's partner, Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. at its facilities in Boucherville, Quebec.
"The allowance of our Canadian patent is a pivotal achievement that validates our proprietary approach to sustainable vanadium extraction," said Kristien Davenport, President & CEO of VanadiumCorp.
"This, combined with the active international testing of VEPT™, underscores the global relevance and potential of our technology. Our robust and growing IP portfolio is a core asset, designed to protect our expertise in processing a wide range of vanadium feedstocks with significantly reduced environmental impact."
The VEPT™ process consists of digesting vanadiferous titanomagnetite and other feedstocks into concentrated sulfuric acid, minimizing energy consumption compared to conventional pyrometallurgical processes. After reducing the pregnant solution electrochemically, the process efficiently recovers valuable by-products, including ferrous sulfate heptahydrate also known as "copperas", titanium hydrolysate, and vanadium products (vanadium pentoxide, vanadyl sulfate).
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian critical metals exploration company with 100% ownership of two strategic properties in Québec: its flagship Lac Doré property and the Iron-T property. The Lac Doré deposit, located near Chibougamau, is recognized as one of North America's premier undeveloped vanadium mineral resources. The Iron-T deposit, located in the Matagami Mining Camp, shares remarkably similar geology with the Lac Doré Vanadium Project, which is distinguished by exceptionally low impurity levels and outstanding metallurgical recoveries. Together, these assets reflect VanadiumCorp's commitment to securing a sustainable and reliable supply of critical minerals for North America.
In parallel with its exploration activities, VanadiumCorp is advancing its proprietary VanadiumCorp Electrochem Processing Technology (VEPT), designed to extract vanadium, titanium, and potentially high-grade iron from vanadiferous titanomagnetite deposits. Successful implementation of VEPT is expected to enable a stable, long-term supply of critical metals and provide high-quality vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.
To support this initiative, VanadiumCorp has constructed its initial electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec. This facility will serve two key functions: evaluating the quality of extracted materials from its mineral assets and initiating commercial-scale production of electrolytes for long-duration Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs).
About Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc.
Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. ( www.electrochem-technologies.com ) is a private Canadian Corporation that invents, scales-up and commercializes chemical, metallurgical and electrochemical technologies that are innovative, and sustainable. The company currently owns several patented processes and trademarks (FerWIN®, Vanalyte®, TantaloxTM) some used commercially for the production of tantalum, tungsten, cesium, vanadium chemicals, and for the manufacture of industrial electrodes at its facilities in Boucherville, Quebec. The company is also a registered Canadian publisher of key professional books and monographs relevant to the mineral, chemical and metallurgical industries.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
"Kristien Davenport"
President, CEO and Director
