Midnight Sun Invites Shareholders to Dumbwa Technical Webinar - May 19th 2026, at 9am Pacific

Midnight Sun Invites Shareholders to Dumbwa Technical Webinar - May 19th 2026, at 9am Pacific

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA,OTC:MDNGF OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and interested investors to an upcoming technical webinar focused on the Company's recent drill results and ongoing exploration progress at the Dumbwa copper deposit.

The webinar will feature a detailed technical presentation by Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Bonel, who will provide additional geological context and interpretation related to the Company's latest drill results, exploration model, and the evolving understanding of mineralization across the project.

Management will also discuss recent operational developments, current drilling activities, and the Company's exploration strategy moving forward.

The webinar will conclude with a live question-and-answer session, during which shareholders and participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with management.

Webinar Details
Participants are encouraged to register in advance. A replay of the webinar will be made available on the Company's website following the event.
Date: Tuesday, May 19th, 2026
Time: 9:00am Pacific Time
Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81019276323?pwd=nQXiPFTR7zYCGZtS1p4SaUrYsI24Ck.1

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is rapidly advancing the Solwezi Copper Project, with a focus on our flagship Dumbwa copper deposit. The Project is located near the town of Solwezi in the heart of the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt, the world's second-largest copper-producing region. This prolific mining district is renowned for hosting multiple major copper deposits, and benefits from excellent infrastructure, an established mining workforce, and a long history of successful production.

The Solwezi Copper Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including the geologically similar Lumwana mine just west of our project and First Quantum's Kansanshi mine - Africa's largest integrated metallurgical processing facility, approximately 6 kilometres east of the company's recently announced Kazhiba Oxide Resource. This highly favourable location highlights the district-scale potential of Midnight Sun's land package.

The Dumbwa copper deposit underlays a robust 20-kilometre copper-in-soil anomaly, and ongoing drilling has demonstrated strong geological similarities to the nearby Lumwana mine, underscoring the potential scale of this new copper system.

Led by an experienced geological team with a proven track record of major discoveries in the Zambia–Congo Copperbelt and globally, Midnight Sun's goal is to delineate Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Adrian O'Brien
VP Business Development and Communications
Tel: +1 604 809 6890
Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


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