Midland Resumes Work on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of Douay Gold Deposit in Abitibi

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the execution of an induced polarization (IP) survey on its Jouvex gold property, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Douay deposit.

Fieldwork on the Jouvex property resumed in 2024-2025 with the execution of two drone-supported magnetic surveys. The surveys were conducted in the south part of the property, on a new potentially auriferous target. This area will also be the focus of an induced polarization survey totalling 30 lines kilometres in the fall of 2025. Line cutting has begun, and the survey is expected to take place in October 2025. The survey is designed to refine drilling targets that were previously defined based on a compilation of previous work and the drone-supported magnetic surveys. These targets are located near a major structure that runs just north of the Douay gold deposit, where indicated and inferred resources are estimated at 3.038 million ounces of gold ( 2022 MRE, Maple Gold website ).

New Exploration Target Identified on Jouvex

Following a recent reassessment by Midland of the potential on the Jouvex property, the south part of the project is now the main area of interest for upcoming exploration work. Based on a compilation of historical drilling, the geology was modified with the addition of a band of felsic tuffs and volcanic rocks between Taïbi sediments and Cartwright mafic volcanic rocks. These units encountered in several historical drill holes are not present in SIGEOM and open the door to potential VMS mineralization. In addition, drone-supported magnetic surveys conducted by Midland indicate the main magnetic fabric is truncated in the south part of the project. This interference, at the contact between felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, may be attributed to major structures, which are favourable emplacement sites for potential syenitic intrusions, similar to Douay and a fairly common setting for gold deposits in the Abitibi belt.

IP Survey Follow-up

In the winter of 2026, Midland is planning a diamond drilling campaign on the IP grid covered in the fall of 2025. The helicopter-supported winter campaign totalling at least 1,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned in the vicinity of the potential gold-bearing syenite similar to Douay. Permit applications have been submitted, and processing is underway.

Cautionary statement : Mineralization occurring at the Douay deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Jouvex property held by Midland.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Jouvex project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/680e2b35-7b46-4baf-a1cb-d1ec35fa57c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dcd1484-7625-4e50-94cc-46c7e90ab43f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c575f383-3743-4ebc-8d68-ab99d90fae76


Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year... Keep Reading...
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum"... Keep Reading...
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demandRecord participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce. While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.... Keep Reading...

