Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended November 27, 2025.

Fiscal Q1 2026 highlights

  • Revenue of $13.64 billion versus $11.32 billion for the prior quarter and $8.71 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $5.24 billion, or $4.60 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $5.48 billion, or $4.78 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $8.41 billion versus $5.73 billion for the prior quarter and $3.24 billion for the same period last year

"In fiscal Q1, Micron delivered record revenue and significant margin expansion at the company level and also in each of our business units," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026. Micron's technology leadership, differentiated product portfolio, and strong operational execution position us as an essential AI enabler, and we are investing to support our customers' growing need for memory and storage."

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25   FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25
               
Revenue $ 13,643   $ 11,315   $ 8,709     $ 13,643   $ 11,315   $ 8,709  
Gross margin   7,646     5,054     3,348       7,753     5,169     3,441  
Percent of revenue   56.0 %   44.7 %   38.4 %     56.8 %   45.7 %   39.5 %
Operating expenses   1,510     1,400     1,174       1,334     1,214     1,047  
Operating income   6,136     3,654     2,174       6,419     3,955     2,394  
Percent of revenue   45.0 %   32.3 %   25.0 %     47.0 %   35.0 %   27.5 %
Net income   5,240     3,201     1,870       5,482     3,469     2,037  
Diluted earnings per share   4.60     2.83     1.67       4.78     3.03     1.79  
                                       

For the first quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $4.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $3.9 billion. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.0 billion. On December 17, 2025, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2025.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
  FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25
       
Cloud Memory Business Unit      
Revenue $ 5,284   $ 4,543   $ 2,648  
Gross margin   66 %   59 %   51 %
Operating margin   55 %   48 %   40 %
       
Core Data Center Business Unit      
Revenue $ 2,379   $ 1,577   $ 2,292  
Gross margin   51 %   41 %   50 %
Operating margin   37 %   25 %   38 %
       
Mobile and Client Business Unit      
Revenue $ 4,255   $ 3,760   $ 2,608  
Gross margin   54 %   36 %   27 %
Operating margin   47 %   29 %   15 %
       
Automotive and Embedded Business Unit      
Revenue $ 1,720   $ 1,434   $ 1,158  
Gross margin   45 %   31 %   20 %
Operating margin   36 %   20 %   7 %
                   

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the second quarter of 2026:

FQ2-26 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $18.70 billion ± $400 million $18.70 billion ± $400 million
Gross margin 67.0% ± 1.0% 68.0% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.56 billion ± $20 million $1.38 billion ± $20 million
Diluted earnings per share $8.19 ± $0.20 $8.42 ± $0.20
     

Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to investors.micron.comdiscuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the second quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 27,
2025 		August 28,
2025 		November 28,
2024
       
Revenue $ 13,643   $ 11,315   $ 8,709  
Cost of goods sold   5,997     6,261     5,361  
Gross margin   7,646     5,054     3,348  
       
Research and development   1,171     1,047     888  
Selling, general, and administrative   337     314     288  
Other operating (income) expense, net   2     39     (2 )
Operating income   6,136     3,654     2,174  
       
Interest income   139     146     107  
Interest expense   (74 )   (124 )   (118 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (140 )   (45 )   (11 )
    6,061     3,631     2,152  
       
Income tax (provision) benefit   (829 )   (429 )   (283 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   8     (1 )   1  
Net income $ 5,240   $ 3,201   $ 1,870  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 4.66   $ 2.86   $ 1.68  
Diluted   4.60     2.83     1.67  
       
Number of shares used in per share calculations      
Basic   1,125     1,120     1,111  
Diluted   1,138     1,131     1,122  
                   


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
     
As of November 27,
2025 		August 28,
2025
     
Assets    
Cash and equivalents $ 9,731   $ 9,642  
Short-term investments   587     665  
Receivables   10,184     9,265  
Inventories   8,205     8,355  
Other current assets   958     914  
Total current assets   29,665     28,841  
Long-term marketable investments   1,697     1,629  
Property, plant, and equipment   48,477     46,590  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   700     736  
Intangible assets   465     453  
Deferred tax assets   641     616  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   3,176     2,783  
Total assets $ 85,971   $ 82,798  
     
Liabilities and equity    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,796   $ 9,649  
Current debt   569     560  
Other current liabilities   1,695     1,245  
Total current liabilities   12,060     11,454  
Long-term debt   11,187     14,017  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   669     701  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   1,148     1,018  
Other noncurrent liabilities   2,101     1,443  
Total liabilities   27,165     28,633  
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock   127     127  
Additional capital   13,610     13,339  
Retained earnings   53,344     48,583  
Treasury stock   (8,152 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (123 )   (32 )
Total equity   58,806     54,165  
Total liabilities and equity $ 85,971   $ 82,798  
     


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
     
Three months ended November 27,
2025 		November 28,
2024
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $ 5,240   $ 1,870  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   2,212     2,030  
Stock-based compensation   290     220  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (871 )   (817 )
Inventories   150     170  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   156     (241 )
Other current liabilities   449     (161 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   547     132  
Other   238     41  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,411     3,244  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (5,389 )   (3,206 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (255 )   (377 )
Proceeds from government incentives   878     65  
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   268     428  
Other   (96 )   (58 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (4,594 )   (3,148 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repayments of debt   (2,943 )   (84 )
Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards   (367 )   (207 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (300 )    
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (134 )   (131 )
Other   (1 )    
Net cash used for financing activities   (3,745 )   (422 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   14     (29 )
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   86     (355 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   9,646     7,052  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,732   $ 6,697  
             


Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
       
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 27,
2025 		August 28,
2025 		November 28,
2024
       
GAAP gross margin $ 7,646   $ 5,054   $ 3,348  
Stock-based compensation   107     115     90  
Other           3  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 7,753   $ 5,169   $ 3,441  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,510   $ 1,400   $ 1,174  
Stock-based compensation   (173 )   (147 )   (127 )
Restructure and asset impairments       (38 )    
Other   (3 )   (1 )    
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,334   $ 1,214   $ 1,047  
       
GAAP operating income $ 6,136   $ 3,654   $ 2,174  
Stock-based compensation   280     262     217  
Restructure and asset impairments       38      
Other   3     1     3  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,419   $ 3,955   $ 2,394  
       
GAAP net income $ 5,240   $ 3,201   $ 1,870  
Stock-based compensation   280     262     217  
Restructure and asset impairments       38      
Loss on debt prepayments   130     9      
Other   (20 )   1      
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (148 )   (42 )   (50 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 5,482   $ 3,469   $ 2,037  
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,138     1,131     1,122  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   10     14     16  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,148     1,145     1,138  
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.60   $ 2.83   $ 1.67  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.18     0.20     0.12  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.78   $ 3.03   $ 1.79  
                   


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
       
  1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr.
  November 27,
2025 		August 28,
2025 		November 28,
2024
       
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,411   $ 5,730   $ 3,244  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (5,389 )   (5,658 )   (3,206 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   6     20     9  
Proceeds from government incentives   878     711     65  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (4,505 )   (4,927 )   (3,132 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 3,906   $ 803   $ 112  
                   

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
             
FQ2-26   GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
               
Revenue $18.70 billion ± $400 million             —
     $18.70 billion ± $400 million
Gross margin 67.0% ± 1.0%     1.0%
 A   68.0% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.56 billion ± $20 million   $180 million B   $1.38 billion ± $20 million
Diluted earnings per share(1) $8.19 ± $0.20   $0.23
 A, B, C   $8.42 ± $0.20


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
               
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold   $ 125  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development     119  
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative     61  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments     (48 )
              $ 257  
 
(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.
 

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations mplungy@micron.com (408) 203-2910

