Micron Appoints Alexis Black Björlin to Board of Directors

Micron Appoints Alexis Black Björlin to Board of Directors

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors.

Dr. Björlin is a highly accomplished technology executive with deep experience spanning artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud platforms, semiconductors, networking and optical systems. She is currently Chief Strategy Officer at General Catalyst. Previously, Dr. Björlin served as senior vice president and general manager of DGX Cloud at NVIDIA. She has also held senior leadership roles at several other leading technology companies, including vice president of infrastructure at Meta Platforms, senior vice president and general manager of the Optical Systems division at Broadcom, corporate vice president of Intel's Data Center Group and president of Source Photonics.

Dr. Björlin has served on the boards of Digital Realty, Astera Labs, Celestial AI, and the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

"Alexis is a respected technology and business leader with exceptional expertise at the intersection of AI infrastructure, cloud systems and semiconductors," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron. "Her experience leading large-scale technology platforms and advancing some of the industry's most important innovations will be a tremendous asset to Micron. We are very pleased to welcome Alexis to our board and look forward to the insight she will bring as we continue to build on our technology leadership and capture the significant opportunities ahead."

"I am delighted to welcome Alexis to the Micron board of directors," said Lynn Dugle, Micron's lead independent director. "Alexis brings a rare combination of technical depth, strategic vision and operating experience across some of the world's most important technology companies. I am confident she will contribute to our board's work and to Micron's long-term success."

Dr. Björlin holds a Bachelor of Science in materials science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in materials science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Micron TechnologyMUnasdaq:mu
MU
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

Hub and Spoke Mine Plan in Central Newfoundland: Three deposits, Hammerdown, Orion and Stog'er Tight, centered around the Company's Pine Cove Mill Robust Economics: After-tax NPV5%[1] of $199.2 M[2] using a base case scenario (variable price deck: long-term price of US$3,475/oz averaging... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway.

Lexaria's Animal Study Examining Next-Generation GLP-1 drugs is Underway

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

Related News

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

gold investing

Court Validates Seabridge Gold’s Work Status on Stalled KSM Project

copper investing

Eldorado Gold Begins Copper Production at McIlvenna Bay

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

energy investing

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company