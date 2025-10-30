Micron Announces Participation in Investor Event

Micron Announces Participation in Investor Event

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that company executives will participate in a fireside chat at RBC Capital Markets' 2025 Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 19, at 7:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com/ .

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all . With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Mark Plungy
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 450-6199
satyakumar@micron.com


