Micron Announces Groundbreaking for Historic New York Megafab

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced that on Jan. 16, 2026, it will officially break ground on its megafab in Onondaga County, New York. Following rigorous environmental review and necessary permit approvals, Micron is now positioned to begin ground preparation and construction at the site.

Marking the largest private investment in New York state history, the project will be home to the most advanced memory manufacturing in the world and will help meet the growing demands of the AI systems that are central to the modern economy. With up to four fabs, this will be the largest semiconductor facility in the United States.

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and other top executives will join with officials from the Trump administration, Congress and New York state and local government, as well as distinguished business leaders and members of the community, to celebrate this major step together. The groundbreaking ceremony will be followed by a celebration program at Syracuse University's National Veterans Resource Center where executives and officials will provide remarks.

"Breaking ground at Micron's New York megafab is a pivotal moment for Micron and the United States," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Administrator Zeldin, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Congresswoman Tenney and County Executive McMahon for their leadership and partnership in getting to this milestone. As the global economy enters the AI era, leadership in advanced semiconductors will be the cornerstone in innovation and economic prosperity. Our investments and progress solidify our position as the only United States manufacturer of memory."

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

Micron Media Relations Contact
Anna Newby 
+1 (262) 385-7065 
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact 
Satya Kumar 
+1 (408) 450-6199 
satyakumar@micron.com


