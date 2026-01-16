Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: MHM) (“Mount Hope” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities from the December 2025 quarter.

Highlights:

Phase 1 drill program completed & Phase 2 commenced at Mt Solitary

  • Phase 2 program underway, up to ~2,650m of RC drilling.
  • Phase 1 program completed, which included 25MSRC004 19m at 4.5g/t Au from 39m (85 GT), including:
    • 8m @ 9.5g/t Au from 49m
    • 3m @ 23g/t Au from 50m
    • 1m @ 50g/t Au from 51m

Evolving Mt Solitary & MS2 Gold Corridor model

  • 11 historical diamond drill holes across the Mt Solitary & Mt Solar prospects support a district-scale 7.5km mineralised gold trend between the two prospects (“MS2 Gold Corridor”)

Completion of capital raise

  • The Company completed a $1.23m capital raising via a placement with funds used to accelerate drilling at Mt Solitary & the 7.5km MS2 Gold Corridor

Cobar-style polymetallic portfolio

  • New targets defined at Fenceline & Mt Solar
  • During the quarter, the company received results from the Blue Heeler, Black Hill and Mt Hope East prospects

Cash balance of $3.8M at 31 December

Mount Hope Mining Managing Director Fergus Kiley commented:

“The December quarter marked another major step forward for Mount Hope Mining as we transitioned from our successful maiden drilling campaign into Phase 2 drilling at the Mt Solitary Gold Project. With drilling now recommenced and progressing, we are focused on extending and better defining the high-grade system, accelerating our evolving structural interpretation, and advancing the dataset required to support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

“Importantly, our confidence in the broader MS2 Gold Corridor continues to strengthen. The integration of historical diamond drilling between Mt Solitary and Mt Solar supports our thesis of a district-scale, structurally connected gold system over ~7.5km, and we have begun accelerating regional planning with a ground geophysical CSAMT survey commencing late January.

During the quarter, we also strengthened the Company’s balance sheet through the completion of a $1.23m placement, providing the capacity to maintain consistent drilling momentum at Mt Solitary while continuing to develop our wider Cobar-style polymetallic portfolio. Newly defined electromagnetic targets at Fenceline and Mt Solar highlight the depth of opportunity across our landholding, and we remain committed to disciplined, systematic exploration aimed at delivering repeat discoveries and sustainable shareholder value.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining

Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales Keep Reading...
Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Withdrawal of Share Purchase Plan

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Withdrawal of Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AGM Presentation

AGM Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced AGM PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer BookletDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Combined Company, "Copper Intelligence" to become the first stand-alone Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) company to be publicly traded in the United States. African Discovery Group (OTC:AFDG) ("AFDG" or the "Company") announced today that shareholders have approved the Company's pending merger... Keep Reading...
Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Up to 29.2% Cu with 217 g/t Ag in vein mineralization spatially associated with MobileMT nomalies Silver ("Ag" zinc ("Zn" cobalt ("Co" gold ("Au") project ("Epworth" or the "Project") located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada. Highlights 17 new base and precious... Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. New analytical results are presented below (see Table 1),... Keep Reading...
Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the 2025 ATTY exploration program expanded known targets and identified further new copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") porphyry targets. The ATTY Project, is strategically centered within a major... Keep Reading...
$1.5M Share Placement

$1.5M Share Placement

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced $1.5M Share PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements and Extension of MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") the Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Mount Hope Mining
