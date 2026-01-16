Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 15, 2026
Mount Hope Mining Limited (ASX: MHM) (“Mount Hope” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities from the December 2025 quarter.
Highlights:
Phase 1 drill program completed & Phase 2 commenced at Mt Solitary
- Phase 2 program underway, up to ~2,650m of RC drilling.
- Phase 1 program completed, which included 25MSRC004 19m at 4.5g/t Au from 39m (85 GT), including:
- 8m @ 9.5g/t Au from 49m
- 3m @ 23g/t Au from 50m
- 1m @ 50g/t Au from 51m
Evolving Mt Solitary & MS2 Gold Corridor model
- 11 historical diamond drill holes across the Mt Solitary & Mt Solar prospects support a district-scale 7.5km mineralised gold trend between the two prospects (“MS2 Gold Corridor”)
Completion of capital raise
- The Company completed a $1.23m capital raising via a placement with funds used to accelerate drilling at Mt Solitary & the 7.5km MS2 Gold Corridor
Cobar-style polymetallic portfolio
- New targets defined at Fenceline & Mt Solar
- During the quarter, the company received results from the Blue Heeler, Black Hill and Mt Hope East prospects
Cash balance of $3.8M at 31 December
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director Fergus Kiley commented:
“The December quarter marked another major step forward for Mount Hope Mining as we transitioned from our successful maiden drilling campaign into Phase 2 drilling at the Mt Solitary Gold Project. With drilling now recommenced and progressing, we are focused on extending and better defining the high-grade system, accelerating our evolving structural interpretation, and advancing the dataset required to support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.
“Importantly, our confidence in the broader MS2 Gold Corridor continues to strengthen. The integration of historical diamond drilling between Mt Solitary and Mt Solar supports our thesis of a district-scale, structurally connected gold system over ~7.5km, and we have begun accelerating regional planning with a ground geophysical CSAMT survey commencing late January.
During the quarter, we also strengthened the Company’s balance sheet through the completion of a $1.23m placement, providing the capacity to maintain consistent drilling momentum at Mt Solitary while continuing to develop our wider Cobar-style polymetallic portfolio. Newly defined electromagnetic targets at Fenceline and Mt Solar highlight the depth of opportunity across our landholding, and we remain committed to disciplined, systematic exploration aimed at delivering repeat discoveries and sustainable shareholder value.”
This article includes content from Mount Hope Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
