The Gamamobi world-first open world mobile metaverse game MetaCity M, having recently announced its global model, has now unveiled the timing and pricing of its second wave of NFT virtual land sales. Joining the exciting land sales announcement, a development update has been released, delivering a glimpse of Gamamobi's metaverse world to players pre-release.

MetaCity M's Never Before Seen Metaverse Cities Coming Soon Game Video: https://youtu.be/pLf-m7skAqw

The Age of the Metaverse Is Coming, the 2nd Wave of NFT Land Sales Date Announced
Following the first wave of land sales, there are already more than 10,000 MetaCity M landlords, who have provided valuable feedback from around the world. The next land NFT pre-sale will officially start at 00:00 EDT May 10 / 23:00 CDT / 21:00 PDT on May 9 . Players will be offered the opportunity to snap up a total of 60,000 lots of land on planet Titan, the first planet in MetaCity M . Players can make use of cryptocurrency to purchase land ( WETH 0.17), however credit card purchases will also be available.

MetaCity M's second wave of NFT land mystery boxes will go on sale at 23:00 CT on May 10

In "MetaCity M", each game-retained plot of land is divided into 5 parts. With 12,000 game-owned plots of land, 60,000 Land Investor Certificate NFTs will be released for player investment opportunities. Players can purchase these NFTs for 0.04 WETH, or credit card for $99 USD . Players using a credit card can avoid the 'gas fee' required by cryptocurrency transactions. With a Land Investor Certificate NFT, players can earn in-game 'Meta Coins' by profiting from a portion of rent paid on game-retained land. With NFT integration, the Land Investor Certificate NFT can be transferred freely on secondary markets (income benefits will also be transferred to the new owner). These certificates are sold in blind boxes and give players a chance to profit from game-retained S-grade land for huge potential earnings!

MetaCity M Land Investor Certificate NFTs Launched

MetaCity M Land Investor Certificate, enjoy rental profits from game-owned land

The most powerful NFT out, "E-FLASH NFT" features both a real and metaverse car
In conjunction with the second wave of 60,000 land blind box sales, game developer Gamamobi will release a limited number of 20 " E-FLASH NFTs " for the first time ever. All players who participate in the second wave of land purchases will have a chance to win an " E-FLASH NFT " and winners get to take home an E-FLASH metaverse electric car and a real-life Tesla Model 3.

MetaCity M Land Blind Box buyers get the opportunity to own both a virtual and real-life premium electric cars

Purchase land to join the list of players due to receive limited-edition in-game global model props
After purchasing land during the second wave of pre-sales, players have the opportunity to own land in a city or town related to the MetaCity M global model, and even have the chance to become their neighbor. By purchasing land in the second wave of MetaCity M's land pre-sales (Land Investor Certificate not included), players will have the opportunity to receive limited edition model themed decorations. Any player that purchases a virtual MetaCity M land can join the exclusive group of players who are given the chance to purchase a limited-edition Global Model Music Decoration. In addition, an exclusive in-game poster will be given out to all owners of MetaCity M second wave land boxes for free via airdrop.  These items will only be available once, and qualified players can expect to receive their items within 2 months following their purchase.

Seamless game/webpage virtual asset exchange systems enhance the MetaCity M metaverse economy
The circulation of NFT virtual assets and currency in MetaCity M tie real value to, and maintain, the world economy in the metaverse . In " MetaCity M ", players can obtain Meta Coin game coins from the game system through in-game daily tasks and daily limited-time resource mines. Such currency can be spent on resource mine tickets, medium to high-level material production, land tax, renting land, and more. In addition to materials in-game, "limited edition IP and event items," and almost all other virtual items can be freely exchanged by the player for NFTs online in exchange for Meta Coins .

Through in-game actions, in-game Meta Coin currency can be earned and spend in MetaCity M

Gamamobi will issue Gama Coin WEB3 virtual currency, which will be a common platform currency for all games developed by Gamamobi. Players can trade Gama Coin and Meta Coin game currency through free trading markets on the web. This means that Gama coin will be able to support the transactions of all Gamamobi self-developed in-game virtual coins through the WEB3 web page, which will further establish the value of virtual assets and the convenience of cross-border transactions and exchanges for players.

Through WEB3 exchanges, players can freely exchange Gama Coin cryptocurrency and Meta Coin in-game currency

With game development at its core, MetaCity M achieves the true metaverse crossover concept
In MetaCity M , each planet features more than 1,600 towns, 690 second class cities, 55 first class cities and a world full of adventure with over 510 million square kilometers of landmass. Players can become neighbors with their friends and drive, walk, or take a plane to explore the world, or even explore other worlds via a spaceship! They will have the ability to mix and match their house designs according to their personal preferences down to the colors and details of doors, windows, walls and more.

MetaCity M Offers Endless Real Estate Customization, Create the House of Your Dreams in MetaCity M

One of the most exciting features of MetaCity M is that decorations can be player-made – whether it's the appearance of houses, clothes, characters, furniture, cars, or even pets, players can create their own and mint them into NFTs, in line with Gamamobi's idea of using NFT technology as a tool of virtual asset protection and international transfers.

MetaCity M - Personalized Items Can be Minted into NFTs

Citizens Can Take Part in Urban Development to Create a First-Class City Living Experience
Every resident of every town and city must take part in the development of the planet – to create a truly comfortable and convenient city, the contribution of each and every resident is essential. Every town in MetaCity M will feature public construction projects, which can be completed with combined effort and contributions from the citizens. These projects include restaurants, food trucks, airports, long distance railways, municipal elections, entertainment facilities, and more. The line between what is real and what is virtual is further blurred as establishments players are familiar with in the real world make appearances in-game, adding to the limitless possibilities in MetaCity M .

MetaCity M All Kinds of Things From Your Daily Life Will Appear in MetaCity M's Virtual World

MetaCity M The real and the virtual come together to make a fun and exciting game and unlock limitless possibilities in the metaverse.

MetaCity M - Creating the future of the metaverse with a variety of people

About Gamamobi
Gamamobi is a mobile game developer and publisher with decades of experience in the industry. Gamamobi's team has published countless games spanning several eras from online web games to mobile games. In recent years, Gamamobi has introduced the element of "play" into various industries, and the Group's e-commerce platform and offline advertising media platform are all developed around the development and distribution of games.

In 2020, the team began to develop "MetaCity M": an open-world game that helps to create a new metaverse. "MetaCity M" combines a SocialFi experience with e-commerce, offline advertising, and various brands to present a complete virtual world content experience in real estate, cars, furniture, clothes, and entertainment. "MetaCity M" is expected to launch globally and officially enter the metaverse market in 2022 and hopes to change the public's understanding of gaming applications and lead new trends in pioneering gaming.

For more information, visit
MetaCity M 》Website: https://metacitym.com/
MetaCity M 》Second Wave of NFT Land Sales: https://www.metacitym.com/landevent
MetaCity M 》Discord: https://discord.gg/JEFGR2FRt9
MetaCity M 》Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaCity_M
MetaCity M 》Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcm.gamamobi/
MetaCity M Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/metacitym/

For press queries, reach out to

Joseph Rees
Joseph.rees@eraogilvy.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FAZE CLAN EXPANDS INTO GAMING PRODUCTS WITH RENOWNED ELECTRONICS BRAND DUCKY

THE COLLABORATION MARKS FAZE CLAN'S FIRST GAMING KEYBOARD RELEASE

THE FAZE CLAN X DUCKY PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE OPENING DAY OF "THE ARMORY" IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 14TH AND ONLINE MAY 15TH

Wamba Technologies Awarded Major Esports Patent

- Wamba Technologies has officially patented the process of integrating a wagering system into skill based video games (essentially esports for games such as golf, tennis, shooters, racing games, etc.).

In lay terms, as an example, they could build a fully automated competition experience where there is an option to pay an entry fee into various tournaments offered directly from the video game menu where players win real money. By building such a software platform, the idea is that tournament events could be offered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Metaverse's Biggest Hit Yet: LISA Joins MetaCity M as a Model

The world's first ever metaverse mobile game: MetaCity M, developed by Gamamobi, officially announces that LISA, a member of BLACKPINK, will join MetaCity M as a global model under YG Entertainment. LISA is known for her cute and loveable style off-stage and her amazing dance performance; the perfect match for MetaCity M. The collaboration will excite fans worldwide, who will eagerly wait to find out what will come next in this exciting partnership.

MetaCity M is the first ever mobile Metaverse game to announce LISA as a global model.

The world's first open-world metaverse mobile game where dreams come true
Having begun development in 2020, MetaCity M focuses on the concept of the 'Open World Metaverse'. Each planet in MetaCity M features more than 1,600 small towns, 690 second-tier cities, and 55 first-tier cities. The massive 510 million square kilometer world allows players everywhere to play with friends and neighbors nearby, and drive, walk or even fly with people far away from all over the world. Explore different countries every day and see the world in all 4 seasons or take part in the simple joys of life such as watching the sunrise and sunset or enjoying a mountain top view. Take a spaceship to other planets and experience interplanetary exploration to visit players on alien planets. Use your life construction skill to develop your hometown with a global player base to create a truly unique town in the metaverse.

As LISA joins MetaCity M as a global model, the release of MetaCity M is hotly anticipated. To learn more about LISA, keep up to date with the latest news on the MetaCity M website.

Welcome to the world's first open-world metaverse game.

BMO Becomes the World's First Financial Institution to Launch Twitch Channel Helping Gamers Level-up in Gaming and their Finances

  • The launch of BMO NXT LVL channel on Twitch reimagines how and where people can connect with their bank
  • BMO hires Gaming Relations Specialist, a global first for any financial institution

BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of BMO NXT LVL, a first-of-its-kind communications platform, on Twitch, known for its massive gaming community; with content intersecting gaming culture and personal finances. Driven by a commitment to authenticity, BMO NXT LVL will help gamers level up in-game and in life by connecting and engaging with them in the digital spaces where they are.

To drive the innovative initiative, BMO created the Gaming Relations Specialist (GRS) role, a global first for any financial institution. The GRS will host BMO NXT LVL, while engaging in insightful discussions on gaming and personal finances with influential guests through live-streamed and social content.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Hikaru Matsuyama , Yuzo Morisaki , Mamoru Izawa , Yuji Sakaki wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Gamelancer enters media off-take agreement with Playmaker to sell across their Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat channels, expanding Gamelancer media inventory to 1.175 billion monthly views

Gamelancer enters partnership to sell across Playmakers multi-channel social media network, offering Gamelancer customers increased access to GenZ consumers inventory featuring sports and gaming content, expanding Gamelancer's GenZ media offering to over 43 million followers and subscribers in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has partnered with Playmaker, an owned and operated network across Instagram, Tiktok and SnapChat with over 15 million followers. With over 2 million Snapchat subscribers, Playmaker's premium channels @playmaker, @sports @playmakerbetting and @playmakerhoops reach over 10,000,000 followers on Instagram alone.

