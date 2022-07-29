Resource News Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 27 th and July 28 th Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 2nd.

July 27th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)


Socialsuite Keynote Presentation: "ESG for Metals & Mining: How to get started
fast"
GTI Energy Ltd. OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
TRX Gold Corporation NYSE American: TRX | TSX: TNX
Bear Creek Mining Corp. OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM
Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU
Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI
West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM
ATAC Resources Ltd. OTCQB: ATADF | TSX-V: ATC
Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX-V: OCG
Silver Mountain Resources Inc. OTCQB: AGMRF | TSX-V: AGMR


Arizona Metals Corp. 		OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC

July 28 th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)
Jindalee Resources, Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
White Rock Minerals Limited OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM
Callinex Mines Inc. OTCQX: CLLXF | TSX-V: CNX
TriStar Gold Inc. OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR


Chesapeake Gold Corp. 		OTCQX: CHPGF | TSX-V: CKG
Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU
Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
Headwater Gold Inc. OTCQB: HWAUF | CSE: HWG
Kodiak Copper Corp. OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX


American Rare Earths Ltd. 		OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in March, April, and May, 2022, revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5% within the DLE portion of the Pilot Plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied with high levels of impurity rejection.

Cypress Development Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are very pleased with the DLE results from the Pilot Plant" said Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "Thanks to Chemionex, vendors of the DLE process, and the work of our team, the results are consistent over time and sufficient to give Cypress confidence in this part of our overall process. The information gained from the testing along with the license to the technology are important steps for Cypress and the ongoing Feasibility Study."

The DLE area is one part in the Pilot Plant and consists of a proprietary process and equipment acquired from Chemionex, Inc. Overall, lithium extraction begins in the Pilot Plant with acid leaching a slurry of lithium-bearing claystone. The lithium solution obtained from leaching then passes through several steps before entering the DLE process. In continuous 24-hour-per-day tests from the end of March through mid-May 2022 , lithium recoveries in the DLE portion were consistently above 99%. These high lithium recoveries were observed in 76 sets of feed and discharge samples. The samples were collected at 6-hour intervals over the operating periods and were assayed at ALS Global for lithium and other elements. Rejection of major cations, calcium and magnesium, during the period was also above 99%.

Based on these results, Cypress' Board of Directors has authorized the release of one million Cypress shares being held in escrow to Chemionex, thereby satisfying the terms of its July 5, 2021 , Share Purchase and License Agreement. With the completion of the purchase agreement, Cypress acquires full ownership of the equipment and a royalty-free license in perpetuity to use the Chemionex technology at its Pilot Plant and at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The shares released are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-announces-positive-direct-lithium-extraction-results-301571845.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing Feasibility Study for the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study is under the direction of Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and all related work is proceeding well, and it remains on track for completion in late 2022.

Cypress Development Progress on Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Activity Highlights:
  • Geotechnical study in progress
  • Continued operation of the Pilot Plant
  • 500-ton bulk sample collected for further metallurgical material
  • Sonic drill program completed consisting of 580 meters in eight drill holes
  • Resource model updated with data from recently acquired property
Geotechnical Program

Wood personnel conducted on-site visits in supervising the collection of geotechnical data for the foundation design of the Company's processing plant site and tailings storage facility. The samples collected for Wood's geotechnical program were shipped to materials testing laboratories, and additional on-site work is planned in the next month.

GRE personnel conducted site visits in preparation to work on the Project's resources and reserves. GRE personnel supervised the collection of a suite of large-diameter core samples for assay and geotechnical testing, which will provide further information for GRE's work on the mine design.

Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant")

Testing continues at Cypress' Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley , 100 miles southeast of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project site. The Pilot Plant is now working in its 12 th cycle of continuous 24-hr per day testing. The tests are ongoing to examine efficiencies in processing, testing various configurations in equipment and operating conditions, and the plant continues to produce concentrated lithium solutions for use in downstream product testing.

Wood's process engineering team is working with Continental Metallurgical Services and the data from the Pilot Plant, to develop mass balance and equipment sizing. Wood's engineers are also working on the overall project infrastructure, including selection and design of access roads, plant equipment, power, and water supplies.

Bulk Sample

To support continued testing, a 500-tonne sample of claystone was excavated in late April from an engineered test-pit and transported to the Company's operations headquarters at the Tonopah airport, where it will be crushed, screened, and bagged in preparation for treatment at the Company's Pilot Plant. The sample was collected near DCH-1, and in the vicinity of the planned starter-pit for mining in the Feasibility Study.

"We are pleased with the bulk sampling work. The size of the bulk sample may be larger than necessary for the Pilot Plant to provide adequate information for the Feasibility Study" said President and CEO Bill Willoughby . "This sample, however, allows us to examine lithium grade and other properties in the claystone over a larger volume. It also ensures we have material on hand, should we need it, for future tests or continued operations."

Sonic Drill Program

Cypress is continuing to log and sample core from a sonic drill program which commenced and was completed in May. The purpose of the drill program was to obtain large-diameter (6-inch) continuous core. Eight locations were selected for metallurgical, geotechnical, lithological purposes. Each hole yielded 1.9 to 2.3 tonnes of claystone which will be used in metallurgical testing at the Company's Pilot Plant to examine if there are any variations in performance due to depth, location, or material type in the deposit.

Four of the holes (CSV-1 through CVS-4) were completed in the central portion of the project in the vicinity of the proposed starter-pit and the 500-tonne bulk sample.  Four other holes (CVS-5 through CVS-8) were completed in the northeast portion of the project on and near the parcel of property recently acquired from Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia"). In addition to providing metallurgical sample material, these latter four holes will provide confirmation of the data from Enertopia's previous drilling.

"The drilling program proceeded better than expected and was very successful in this first application of sonic drilling in Clayton Valley" stated Daniel Kalmbach , Cypress Manager, Geology and QP. "The quality of the large-diameter core samples are excellent and will provide further valuable data for the Feasibility Study."

Resource Model

The recent addition of land acquired from Enertopia (see news release dated May 5, 2022 ) resulted in the addition of five core holes which were drilled by Enertopia in 2018. This property comprises 17 unpatented mining claims totaling 160 contiguous acres immediately adjacent to Cypress's Project. A March 2020 NI 43-101 compliant technical report (published by Enertopia) on the property shows an Indicated resource of 82 million tonnes (mt) of 1,121 parts per million (ppm) Li and an Inferred resource of 18 mt of 1,131 ppm Li using a cutoff grade of 400 ppm Li. Cypress has not independently confirmed the resource indicated in the March 2020 NI 43-101 report.

All data received from the property acquisition has been incorporated into the project database and is expected to be used by GRE to generate the resource and reserve estimates and develop the mine plan for the Feasibility Study

Qualified Person

Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-progress-on-feasibility-study-301568346.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c9009.html

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. ( TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report that the  Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada continues to operate successfully, reaching a milestone in the delivery of concentrated lithium solution to two laboratories in Canada for further testing in the production of lithium products.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Enertopia Corporation's ("Enertopia") Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia Project") located adjacent to the Cypress Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada ("Cypress Project").

Cypress Development Completes Enertopia Asset Acquisition Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are pleased with the addition of Enertopia's property," commented Dr. Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Cypress. "The property is a continuation of the lithium-bearing units in Cypress' project, with Enertopia's drilling having shown similar values of lithium. With this consolidation, the data will be incorporated into our resource model and has the potential to enhance the project through our Feasibility Study underway. We expect this consolidation of Clayton Valley lithium claystone projects to be of significant value for both Enertopia and Cypress shareholders."

The purchase consideration for the Enertopia Project comprised US$1.1 million in cash and the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of Cypress ("Consideration Shares"). The transaction also included Enertopia entering into an Irrevocable Proxy and Voting Agreement and Lock-Up Agreement with Cypress in relation to the Consideration Shares. (See Company's February 24, 2022 new release for further information).  In terms of these agreements, Enertopia inter alia agreed to; (i) vote in favor of shareholder resolutions supported by Cypress' Board of Directors (ii) certain limitations to the circumstances under which it could sell the Consideration Shares, and (iii) a 12-month standstill in relation to certain corporate activities pertaining to Cypress shares.

In connection with the transaction, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of US$105,000 to an arm's-length party, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-completes-enertopia-asset-acquisition-301540735.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/05/c8143.html

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from core samples collected from its previously announced ten-hole 1,509 metre drill program on its 100 percent owned Zoro Lithium Project located near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. As disclosed in Table 1, below, highlight assay results include 1.33% Li2O on the newly discovered Dyke 16. The program tested geological and Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical targets and assessed previously discovered Dyke 8 at its deeper levels. Multi-element analyses for lithium and related elements and gold assays were undertaken by Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs"; Ancaster, Ontario).

John Gravelle, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, comments, "The ongoing discovery of the 16th spodumene - bearing pegmatite dyke on our Zoro property has been confirmed by our latest drill program. With the results of a recently completed UAV-assisted magnetic survey and our historic and current exploration database we look forward to defining additional follow-up opportunities for lithium pegmatite diamond drilling exploration on our Zoro property."

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 27 juillet 2022/ Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer le dépôt sur SEDAR d'un rapport technique conforme au Règlement 43-101 - Information sur les projets miniers Règlement 43-101 ») constituant le rapport à l'appui de l'étude de faisabilité annoncée précédemment à l'égard du projet Rose lithium-tantale situé à la Baie-James au Québec. Pour toute information supplémentaire, se référer au communiqué de presse de Critical Éléments émis le 13 juin 2022. Les faits saillants de l'étude de faisabilité sont les suivants:

Points saillants :

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report representing the qualifying report for the recently-announced Feasibility Study at the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project located in James Bay, Québec. For more information, please refer to Critical Elements' press release dated June 13, 2022. Highlights of the Feasibility Study are as follows

Highlights

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation Miles Rideout, the VP of Exploration for Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp, (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF). Mr. Rideout reviews the company's projects in Argentina and prospects for further exploration, development, future potential partners and off-take end user targets.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111124/lit



About Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.:

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (CVE:LIT) (OTCMKTS:PNXLF) is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and a strong track record of government and community relations.



Source:
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

