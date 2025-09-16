Metals Creek Returns High-Grade Mineralization on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

Metals Creek Returns High-Grade Mineralization on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

  • Quartz-Carb-Fuchsite Schist with 1-5% Py, Local Aspy
  • No recent exploration activity on this portion of the property

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for a recently completed prospecting program targeting prospective stratigraphy west of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver Corp ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Recent prospecting activities on the Ogden Gold Project has highlighted an area of strong to intense alteration 400m west north west (WNW) (See Fig 1: Naybob Plan Map) of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit. A broad zone of strong to intense alteration consisting of fuchsite, sericite alteration with associated quartz stockwork and strong silicification and carbonatization over a minimum width of 30m. Within this pervasive zone of alteration is a discrete zone on mineralization with quartz flooding, 1-5% disseminated pyrite, trace arsenopyrite and local galena. This discrete zone of mineralization is approximately 3.5 meters(m) in width and exhibits similar style of mineralization to that of the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG). 4 samples were collected from this zone of mineralization with assays consisting of 0.267 grams per tonne (g/t), 4.24 g/t, 4.33 g/t and 7.59 g/t. This zone of high-grade gold mineralization is located in an area that hasn't seen any recent exploration work with records indicating some of the work dating back as far as 1930's and 40's with sporadic documentation and no record of any recent work. Follow-up sampling/prospecting/mapping will take place later this month to further evaluate the on-strike extent and orientation of this zone of mineralization (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property).

Management is highly encouraged with the identification of high-grade gold mineralization along the same trend and west of a past producing gold deposit. Naybob West represents a high priority target with additional follow-up work planned.

The Ogden Gold Project is an exploration staged project located within the prolific Timmins Gold Camp 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario. It is a part of a joint venture agreement between Metals Creek Resources and Discovery Silver Corp. The property is located in Ogden Township and covers 8 km of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Break the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/266537_bedf353cc4ac4949_002.jpg

Figure 1: Naybob Plan Map with mineralized zones including recent high-grade Samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/266537_bedf353cc4ac4949_002full.jpg

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK".

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has the Tillex copper project situated in Currie Twp, approximately 5 km southwest of Matheson, ON. in close proximity to the Porcupine-Destor Break. On the property is a non 43-101 compliant, near surface Historic resource of 1,338,000 tonnes grading 1.56% Cu (Pacifica Resources Ltd., 2005-6 Canadian Mines Handbook, page 318), However, management notes this calculation does not meet the standards as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", and has not been independently validated or verified by the Corporation and should not be relied upon.

Drilling at Tillex in 2024 returned 110 meters of 1.69% copper and 7 g/t silver in TX24-020, and 92.05 meters of 2.12 % copper and 12 g/t silver in TX24-022.

In addition, Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266537

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKGold Investing
MEK:CA
The Conversation (0)
metals creek

Metals Creek Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada

Metals Creek Drills 3.66 g/t Gold over 14.66 meters at The Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 3.66 g/t Gold over 14.66 meters at The Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for the final 6 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested (See Fig. 1, Ogden DDH Planmap). Drilling at TOG targeted the potential of flat lying quartz bearing/siliceous secondary structures as well as strongly altered conglomerates and felsites. The altered conglomerates and felsites host pyrite +/- arsenopyrite and local free gold mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently identified TOG fold structure. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis, which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Samples up to 10.1 g/t Gold in Grab Samples at Clark's Brook West Zone in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

Metals Creek Samples up to 10.1 g/t Gold in Grab Samples at Clark's Brook West Zone in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) reports results from recent prospecting at the Clark's Brook Property up to 10.1 grammes per tonne (gt) Gold (Au). A table of rock sample results are listed below. Previous work on the Property included geochemistry, prospecting and diamond drilling on the Clark's Brook East Zone in 2017 and 2018 by joint venture partner Sokoman Minerals Corp, who subsequently returned the property to MEK. The Clark's Brook West Zone has not been drill tested to date. The distance between the Clark's Brook East and Clark's Brook West Zones is approximately 1.75 kilometers. This sampling has extended the gold mineralization at the West Zone for approximately 35 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clark's Brook Property in The Central Newfoundland Gold Belt Returned to Metals Creek

Clark's Brook Property in The Central Newfoundland Gold Belt Returned to Metals Creek

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) reports that General Copper Gold Corp. has terminated its agreement to acquire the Clark's Brook Property in central Newfoundland from Metals Creek (see MEK news release dated 29 July 2020).

The Clark's Brook Property is located in central Newfoundland, 25 km west of Glenwood and was originally staked in 2016 to cover two untested gold showings. Limited drill testing subsequent to the property acquisition had significant results up to 1.004 g/t Au over 25.8 m and 26.878 g/t Au over 0.25m. The 100% owned property consists of 31 claim units (7.7 sq. km.), surrounded by New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek/Quadro Amends Yellow Fox/Careless Cove LOI

Metals Creek/Quadro Amends Yellow Fox/Careless Cove LOI

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Metals Creek and Quadro Resources Ltd (Quadro) have amended the Yellow FoxCareless Cove LOI.

Metals Creek and Quadro has signed an agreement amending the terms of the Aug. 11, 2020, Yellow Fox/Careless Cove letter of intent with Metals Creek Resources Corp. (see Oct. 8, 2020, news release for details of the original agreement).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:ANKOF

Angkor Resources: Unlocking Cambodia’s Resource Potential through Energy and Minerals Assets

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

MBK Due Diligence Completed & Whiteheads Drilling Commencing

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) announced on 10 September 2025 that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

copper investing

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

Silver Investing

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

×