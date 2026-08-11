Metals Creek Returns Additional High-Grade Mineralization with 7.25 g/t Gold over 7.45 Meters at Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

Metals Creek Returns Additional High-Grade Mineralization with 7.25 g/t Gold over 7.45 Meters at Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario

  • 7.25 g/t Au over 7.45m including 13.46 g/t Au over 2.54m

  • Footwall Intermediate dike returns intercept of 1.15 g/t Au over 4.65m

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce high-grade gold assays for the final diamond drill hole from the recently completed (See News Release: June 11, 2026) three-hole diamond drill program at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program entailed 3 diamond drill holes on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG), totaling 1,233 meters(m) targeting the eastern plunge of a fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. TOG is host to gold bearing strongly altered conglomerates and felsites with associated quartz veins and pyrite as well as gold bearing flat lying secondary structures with associated quartz and pyrite.

TOG-26-77 returned high-grade gold mineralization with a downhole intercept of 7.25 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 7.45m (347.27 - 354.72m) (See Fig 1) including 13.46 g/t Au over 2.54 with associated visible gold (VG), (See Figure 2). This hole was planned to further define the lower portion of a fold structure, with this drill hole being the deepest of the recently completed program. Mineralization is hosted within strongly carbonate altered and silicified felsites and strongly albitized conglomerates with associated pyrite and minor arsenopyrite. Strong quartz veining is present within both units at various orientations, including VG in two locations. Hole TOG-26-77 was an undercut of hole TOG-26-75 (See Fig 1) which returned a downhole intercept of 40.61 g/t Au over 2.60m (See News Release: June 25, 2026). Mineralization consists of finely disseminated and cubic pyrite with minor arsenopyrite hosted within altered felsite and conglomerate. Quartz veins appears to increase when in close proximity to the axial plane on the fold structure as illustrated with the in Fig 1. Fuchsite is locally present with quartz along cross cutting healed fractures. As shown on Fig. 1, higher grade gold mineralization has a strong spacial association with strong to intense folding, the emplacement of quartz veining as well as significantly stronger hydrothermal alteration. A second zone of mineralization was encountered at the northern contact between the footwall intermediate dike and the ultramafics. The mineralized intermediate dike returned a downhole intercept of 1.15 g/t Au over 4.65m (374.52 - 379.17m). Mineralization consists of disseminated and cubic pyrite with local quartz veining. Units are moderately to strongly silicified increasing downhole.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/309118_aa09e788b48e2a13_002.jpg

Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-77
Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/309118_aa09e788b48e2a13_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/309118_aa09e788b48e2a13_003.jpg

Figure 2 : drill core from TOG 26-77 showing VG locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/309118_aa09e788b48e2a13_003full.jpg

The high-grade gold results from this program have demonstrated that the deeper portion of TOG has potentially similar gold tenor to that of the shallower portion of the fold structure to the west. Hole TOG-26-76 returned the second highest grade intercept to date on the Ogden Project (See News Release July 14, 2026) returning a downhole intercept of 115.51 g/t Au over 9.85m Hole TOG-13-25 returned an intercept of 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53m (See News Release May 22, 2013) making this the highest intercept to date and is located 325m west of TOG-26-76 along the fold structure.

It is especially encouraging that all 3 holes from this program encountered visible gold where historically 35% of TOG holes have VG.

A summary of highlights from all three (3) drill holes completed this drill program is listed in Table 1 below.

Table 1 : Summary of all three drill holes this program

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Gold (g/t) Width (m)
TOG 26-75 322.70 335.95 8.43 13.25
Including 326.60 329.20 40.61 2.4
TOG 26-76 296.95 306.80 115.51 9.85
Including 310.85 304.95 356.85 3.1
Including 304.45 304.95 2050 0.5
TOG 26-77 347.27 354.72 7.25 7.45
Including

13.46 2.54
and 374.52 380.17 1.17 4.65

 

Table 2: Drill Hole UTM, Dip, Azimuth, Depth

Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length
471711.00 5362596.00 284.00 18.82 -57.93 390
471711.30 5362596.20 284.00 22.50 -53.57 423
471711.30 5362596.00 284.00 20.49 -67.00 420

 

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Core size in this program is NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H₂).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
709-424-1141
Metals Creek Resources Corp
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309118

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

"metals creek resourcestsxv:mekgold investing
MEK:CC
The Conversation (0)
metals creek

Metals Creek Resources

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada

Exploring and Developing Past-Producing Gold Properties in Canada Keep Reading...
Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY)

Graycliff Exploration

Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

Barrick, Newmont Settle Nevada Dispute in US$1.95 Billion Deal

Gold giants Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) agreed to a US$1.95 billion truce on Monday (August 10), resolving a months-long dispute between the top gold miners that threatened to derail Barrick's planned North American spin-off.Under the settlement, Newmont... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the “ Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on July 13, 2026 (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $652,080. The first tranche consisted of 5,928,000 units (the... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vertex Minerals Shines on Gold Mine Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.Companies focused on gold, copper and rare earths landed in the top five this week, with gold miner Vertex Minerals taking the top spot.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources Confirms Private Placement Is Fully Subscribed

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") confirms that its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") is now fully subscribed. The Offering consists of 30,000,000 Units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.10 per... Keep Reading...
McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Announces Proposed Strategic Investment in iMetal Resources, Inc.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF, OTC: IMRFF, FRA: A7VA) ("iMetal"), a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

Getty Drills 194m of 0.62% Copper from 27m at Getty North

Excalibur Metals Defines New Silver-Gold Soil Anomalies North of Spyglass Ridge

Lithium Argentina Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Related News

oil and gas investing

QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

base metals investing

Getty Drills 194m of 0.62% Copper from 27m at Getty North

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Defines New Silver-Gold Soil Anomalies North of Spyglass Ridge

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Appointment of Dr. Jesus Velador as Vice President, Exploration

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces $20m Private Placement Of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

base metals investing

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot