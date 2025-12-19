Metals Creek Resources Corp. Approved to Close Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that, further to its December 17, 2025 news release it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close its non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000.

The Company has issued 5,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.04 per unit (the "FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the Financing, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totaling $16,000 and issued 400,000 broker warrants, exercisable at $0.05 for 5 years. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties including its Ogden Gold Project and will ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

