Metals Creek Files for Final Approval, Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK,OTC:MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek), is pleased to announce that, further to its October 21, 2025 and November 18, 2025 news releases, it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing").

Further, the Company has closed a second and final tranche of the Financing, issuing 1,400,000 $0.04 flow-through units, ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of 1 flow-through common share and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable at $0.06 for 2 years from the date of issue, for a total in the 2 tranches of 10,025,000 FT Units and 7,500,000 $0.035 NFT non-flow-through units (NFT Units"), each NFT Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.06 for 5 years from the date of issue, for total aggregate gross proceeds of $663,500.

In connection with the private placement, the company has paid cash finder's fees totaling $43,050 and issued 1,137,500 non-transferable broker warrants, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The private placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT units will be used for exploration on the company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties, including target generation through prospecting on the company's Ogden project, and the company will ensure that such Canadian exploration expenses qualify as a flow-through mining expenditure for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

