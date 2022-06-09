Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • 3 High-Grade intercepts with associated VG
  • New High-Grade Discovery within Quartz Vein

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill holes DL22-029, 030 and 031 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Hole DL22-029 continues to demonstrate the continuation of high-grade gold mineralization within the main zone stratigraphy, below the 455 level of the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section). Hole 029 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 499 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 11.80 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.66 meters(m) (539.47-543.13m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 6.38g/t Au over 11.33m (531.80-543.13m). Mineralization was hosted within a silicate sulfide iron formation with 0.5 to 25% pyrrhotite and local pyrite with associated grunerite and garnets. Visible gold was noted in this intercept. A second zone of mineralization was intercepted 516m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 36.21 g/t Au over 2.47m, (558.63-561.10m). This second zone of mineralization is also within the main zone stratigraphy and is separated from the noted intercept above by 11m of felsic dike material. It is hosted within a moderately foliated and chloritized iron formation with 1-20% pyrrhotite and 2-10% pyrite. Visible gold was also noted in this intercept.

A third zone of high-grade gold mineralization was intercepted 54m east (in the hanging-wall) of the main zone iron formation within quartz stockwork returning a grade of 67.10g/t Au over 0.28m (470.35-470.63m) (See Figure 2, Schematic X-Section). This high-grade veining was intercepted 435m below surface and is hosted within sheared mafic volcanic adjacent to an intermediate dike. Significant visible gold (30 specks) was observed in association with moderate alteration consisting of sericite and 1-2% disseminated pyrite.

Select pieces of drill core from DL22-029 will be available for viewing at MEK booth # 2640 during PDAC, 13-15 June, 2022 .

Two additional holes were drilled testing peripheral iron formations outside the Dona Lake mine stratigraphy. These holes were planned to better define the orientation and composition of these iron formations. Hole DL22-030 tested the northwest iron formation (See attached Figure 3, Drill Hole location map) returning a core length intercept of 0.66 g/t Au over 9.10m (71.00-80.10m). Mineralization was hosted within silicate-oxide iron formation with trace to 3% pyrrhotite. Hole DL22-031 returned no significant results (NSA) within a chert rich iron formation with local seams of massive pyrrhotite. This hole was drilled east of the Dona Lake mine.

The phase III diamond drill program has successfully defined additional high-grade gold mineralization south of the Dona Lake mine workings. Deeper drilling targeting stratigraphy below the lowermost mine workings has extended high-grade gold mineralization down plunge to a vertical depth of 753m (See news release April 5, 2022). Recently reported drill hole DL22-025 returned a high-grade down hole intercept of 8.11 g/t over 9.51m. This hole represents the deepest hole to date on the Dona Lake property with gold mineralization remaining open at depth.

 Drill Hole
Number		 From (m) To (m)Total (m)  Grammes 
Per Ton Gold		 Remarks
 DL22-029 470.35 470.63 0.28 67.10 New Qtz Vein
 and 531.80  543.13 11.33 6.38 Main Zone
 Including 539.47 543.13 3.66 11.80 Main Zone
 and 558.63 561.10 2.47 36.21 Main Zone
 DL22-030
 71.00 80.10 9.10 0.66 NW Iron Formation
 DL22-031
 NSA    East Iron Formation

Table 1 - Significant Results


Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_003.jpg

Figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_004.jpg

Figure 2 Schematic Cross-section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_005.jpg

Figure 3 Drill Hole location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/127066_a8a20679f4ff7a0c_005full.jpg

True thickness is 70-80% of drill intercept length.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation,

where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709) -256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127066

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek ResourcesTSXV:MEKPrecious Metals Investing
MEK:CA
Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 1.50 g/t Gold over 18.00 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results from drill hole DL22-028 of the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-028 continue to define gold mineralization within main zone, south of the mine workings as well as intercepting mineralization within B-Zone at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole targeted main zone stratigraphy outside the currently defined mineralized envelope, extending gold mineralization an additional 30m south within the deeper portion of the mineralized iron formation (See Figure 1, Schematic Long Section and Figure 2, Schematic X-Section) This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 424 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 2.56 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 6.14 meters(m) ( 464.61 - 470.75m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 1.50 g/t Au over 18.00m (458.00 - 476.00m). A second zone of mineralization was intercepted (B-Zone) 473m below surface, which returned a core length intercept of 2.05 g/t Au over 9.11m, included in this is 8.88 g/t Au over 1.45m (See Table 1 Significant Results, Figure 2 Schematic X-section). Mineralization within the main zone intercept is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 5% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are locally present. The B-Zone intercept is characterized by trace to 15% disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite with minor pyrite. B-Zone has seen limited drilling historically and represents a prospective target that remains open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Drills 2.64 g/t Gold over 27.90 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-027 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-027 continue to further define high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 368 meters below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.18 grammes per ton(g/t) gold (Au) over 5.33 meters(m) (403.45 - 408.78m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.64 g/t Au over 27.90m (399.95 - 427.85m). (See Table 1 Significant Results, figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal and figure 2 schematic x section). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 4% with local pyrite. Magnetite rich sections with local pyrrhotite stringers are also present. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of strong hornblende and grunerite with local garnet alteration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Metals Creek DL22-025 Returns 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97 Meters in Deepest Intercept to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending mineralization an additional 78m below recently reported DL22-024
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.11 g/t Gold over 9.51m including 14.10 g/t Gold over 3.97

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy 753 meters below surface and 299 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.97 meters (m) (798.35 - 802.32m). This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t Au over 9.51m (792.81 - 802.32m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal, figure 2 Schematic Section). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the main zone iron formation down plunge. The continued presence of strong to intense alteration with associated strong pyrrhotite mineralization is a further indication the mineralizing system remains very strong at depth and continues to validate the current geological model that gold bearing iron formations can be quite laterally extensive. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to locally disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, strong to intense alteration consists of strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite with significant overprinting of primary bedding structures. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t Au over 3.90m. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m. (see MEK news release dated 24 March 2022 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Receives Deepest Results to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

Metals Creek Receives Deepest Results to Date from Dona Lake Drilling

  • Deepest Drill Intercept to date extending gold mineralization 85m down plunge
  • High Grade Intercept of 8.82 g/t Gold over 3.90m

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-024 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Results from drill hole DL22-024 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 675 meters below surface and 220 meters below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.82 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 3.90 meters (m) (723.00 - 726.90m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t Au over 19.61m (707.29 - 726.90m). (See Table 1 Significant Results and figure 1 Schematic Longitudinal). This hole demonstrates that the iron formation, with associated alteration, deformation and mineralization continues down plunge, remaining open at depth. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Aside from pyrrhotite mineralization, alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. DL22-024 was drilled to test the interpreted center of the plunge line, piercing approximately 85 meters below the previously reported deepest hole DL21-016, which intercepted 5.00g/t Au over 3.00m (see MEK news release dated 18 August 2021 and Figure 2 Schematic Section DL21-024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

Metals Creek Options Squid East in Yukon to Golden Sky Minerals

 Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has signed an option agreement with Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AUEN) (Golden Sky) whereas Golden Sky has the right to earn a 100% interest in the company's Squid East claims in the Yukon.

MEK initially staked the Squid East Property in February, 2011, during the staking rush that ensued after the discovery of the White Gold deposit. The claims are located proximal to the Matson Creek placer gold operations, approximately 80 km northwest of the Goldcorp's Coffee Project and 90 km southwest of Dawson City. Soil sampling, trenching and limited diamond drilling carried out in 2013 resulted in the discovery of a new gold-silver zone with characteristics similar to other discoveries in the White Gold district. Results included 22.0 meters (m) of 1.96 grams per ton (g/t) gold (Au) and 160.6 g/t Silver (Ag) from trenching and 1.55 g/t Au and 114.1 g/t Ag over 21.0 m from the subsequent drilling (see MEK press releases dated August 6, 2013 and October 8, 2013).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Acquires Three Royalties in Africa and Creates One Royalty in Mexico

Orogen Acquires Three Royalties in Africa and Creates One Royalty in Mexico

TSX.V:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Advance Lithium Corp. ("Advance") to purchase 3% net smelter royalties on three prospective mineral licenses (the "Royalties") in the Lake Victoria Gold Fields ("LVG") in western Kenya

Upon closing of the Agreement, Orogen will pay Advance US$120,000 for the Royalties and transfer its interest in the Sarape Gold project to Advance. Orogen will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Sarape project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Whitehorse Gold Announces AGM Results

Whitehorse Gold Announces AGM Results

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 8, 2022. The voting results are as follows:

Total issued and outstanding Common Shares as at Record Date: 21,133,510
Total percentage of Common Shares voted: 39.78%

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,200,000 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to $1,200,000 consisting of 4,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.40 for a period expiring two years following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Commences 8,000 Metre Drill Program on Its Flagship Yukon Projects

Snowline Gold Commences 8,000 Metre Drill Program on Its Flagship Yukon Projects

  • Phase II drilling underway at Valley, a bulk tonnage gold discovery made in late 2021
  • Upwards of 8,000 metres drilling planned across at least four targets in 2022
  • Potential for significant new drill discoveries along with expansion of Snowline's Valley and Jupiter zones

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2022 exploration and drilling program. Drill crews and geological staff recently mobilized to the Company's new Forks Camp, built to support its Rogue, Einarson, Ursa and Cynthia projects. Phase II diamond drilling is underway at Rogue's Valley zone to test the extent of gold mineralization encountered by drilling in September 2021 within a soil and talus fine anomaly spanning roughly two kilometers

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Location of V-22-005, Snowline's first drill hole of the 2022 exploration season, currently underway at Valley. The hole is a 150m step back from V-21-003, which intersected 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m from surface. The step back will provide a better measure of the width of the mineralization and constrain the broader orientation of the zone, in addition to testing the mineralization encountered in V-21-003 at depth.

"Following an exceptional first season with two drill discoveries on our adjacent Rogue and Einarson projects, we are very excited to return to the field," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "Our team has already done a tremendous job setting up for an early season start amidst our new camp build and a record-breaking spring snowpack. Snowline's 2022 drill program gives our shareholders much to look forward to as we simultaneously build on recent successes and position ourselves to make additional discoveries. Our results will shed new light on our large and relatively unexplored land package, which we believe has the potential to become a new North American gold district."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Returns 19.52 g/t Au over 3.7m From the Sheep Trail Mine Area at its Gold Chain Project and Presents the Gold Chain Project Virtual Tour

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed additional mapping and sampling at the Sheep Trail Mine Area within its Gold Chain project, located in northwest Arizona. Additionally, the Company has completed a virtual tour video of the project, providing an overview of the project and its potential. Click here to start your tour (https:youtubejbbtqC5wmG8).

Highlights from these results include:

  • 6.0m of 3.96 g/t gold (composite of samples 752-754)
  • 7.0m of 5.06 g/t gold (composite of samples 755-757)
  • 3.7m of 19.52 g/t gold (composite of samples 758-759)

This sampling program focused on the Sheep Trail patented claim block (113.15 acres) and followed up initial sampling focused on the numerous small pits and mine dumps which revealed multiple high-grade sample results. The results reported below reflect chip-channel samples collected from widely mineralized outcrops spatially proximal to the initial results and likely reflect source material. All recent sample results from the Sheep Trail area are presented in Table 1 below.

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO, stated, "These new results from our Sheep Trail block, and in particular the Golden Elbow zone, continue to support our view that Sheep Trail could deliver a high-grade resource from surface. While more surface work is warranted, some of these targets are drill ready and we hope to test them later this year." Mr. Macpherson continued, "We encourage current and potential investors, to take the time to view the Gold Chain virtual tour video as it demonstrates why we are so excited about the scale of this project."

Drill Targets Identified

Figure 1 provides a view of the Sheep Trail geology mapped by Gold79's geologic staff along with rock samples collected to date. Gold mineralization is mostly hosted in the Miocene rhyolite dike complex near contacts with the hosting Precambrian granite. The primary structural corridor here is the Sheep Trail ledge (fault zone) where historical mining has occurred. Figure 1 clearly shows a bend in the ledge from E-W to the west and S50oE on the eastern side. At this pronounced bend, referred to as the Golden Elbow, quartz-chalcedony-calcite veins and veinlets attain greater widths (50-75 metres) and suggest a southwest-plunging shoot (see Figure 2). The rhyolite intrusive within this jog displays strong quartz-pyrite-illite alteration consistent with gold mineralization at depth. Figure 2 presents a geologic section thru this zone along with immediate targets within both the Sheep Trail and Red Hill (hanging wall) ledges.

Figure 1 also reveals that important gold values continue to the southeast through the Boulevard mine and beyond the limits of the patented claim or a distance of about 700 metres southeast of the Golden Elbow zone. Alteration of the rhyolite dike complex remains strong throughout this area.

Sampling Results

The results from this sampling campaign are shown below in Table 1. All samples are chip samples unless noted otherwise.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_001.jpg

Figure 1. Surface geology of the Sheep Trail patented claim with gold-in-rock sample results (2021 & 2022). Section A-A' (Figure 2) is also shown for reference.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_tab1a.jpg

Table 1. Gold results and sample widths from recent sampling within the Sheep Trail claim block.

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_003.jpg

Figure 2. Geologic section drawn across the Golden Elbow of the Sheep Trail block showing gold-bearing veins, veinlets and breccia along the Sheep Trail (FW) and Red Hill (HW) ledges. The preliminary design for proposed drilling is also shown.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/126834_0d212a67e4af3b22_003full.jpg

Mine History

The Sheep Trail mine was discovered in 1865 and later acquired by the New Comstock Mining Company who, in turn, was purchased by the Arizona-Pyramid Gold Mining Company in 1904. Mining occurred both at the Sheep Trail and Boulevard mines (about 1km to the southeast; Figure 1) where multi-ounce gold grades were exploited. The Sheep Trail mine was developed from the crest of the ridge to a depth of 428 feet and was accessed by a 750 foot tunnel from the north side of the ridge (Figure 1). It is reported that more than 5,000 feet of workings have been developed on the Sheep Trail vein system. The vein zone is reported to consist of quartz stringers with iron and manganese oxides and platy calcite (lattice texture); the best values were associated with vuggy quartz with manganese oxides which has been observed throughout the Gold Chain project area. It is reported that the mine produced about 15,000 tons of ore.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact:
Derek Macpherson, President & CEO
Phone: 416-294-6713
Email: dm@gold79mines.com
Website: www.gold79mines.com.

Book a 30-minute meeting with our CEO here.

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: @Gold79Mines
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold79Mines
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold79-mines-ltd/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126834

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Independence Provides Independence Project Update

Golden Independence Provides Independence Project Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing permitting and project-related activities at it's Independence heap-leach development project in Nevada.

  • NDEP approval for geochemical sampling & analysis plan
  • Commencement of NV Energy engineering study
  • NOI for additional resource and geotechnical drilling
  • Re-sampling and assaying of 725 feet of historical core drilling

"We continue to advance the Independence project along the development path, in addition to derisking the project." commented Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "We have engaged the leading power provider, NV Energy, to complete a scoping study along a new services corridor for stand-alone development. With the water rights we have already secured, the power corridor represents the last outstanding piece of critical project infrastructure required. In addition, we continue to refine the resource model with the resampling of over 725 feet of historical core and through the permitting for additional oxide resource expansion and geotechnical drilling. The expedited permitting and development timeline represents a significant strength of the project, relative to other projects in the State of Nevada."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×