Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

Metals Australia Ltd has a proven track record of Critical Minerals and metals discovery and has a quality portfolio of advanced exploration and pre-development projects in the highly endowed and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada; Western Australia and the Northern Territory of Australia.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite project in Quebec - a high-quality project which is well placed for the future delivery of premium, battery-grade graphite to the North American lithium-ion/EV battery market, and other flake-graphite products. An extensive drilling program to expand the project Mineral Resource and already commenced prefeasibility study work are both expected to be completed during 2025.

Metals Australia is also advancing its Gold, Base Metals, and lithium exploration projects in the world-class James Bay region of Quebec at the Corvette River Project. The Company has identified 3 gold mineralised corridors – as well as lithium-bearing pegmatites immediately along strike from Patriot Battery Metals' world-class lithium pegmatite discoveries. Further exploration work to advance the gold projects is also anticipated in 2025.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Metals Australia Limited
Mr Paul Ferguson
+61 8 9481 7833
investors@metalsaustralia.com.au
https://metalsaustralia.com.au/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals AustraliaMLS:AUASX:MLSBattery Metals Investing
MLS:AU
Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Expanded Footprint, Drilling Fully Permitted

Download the PDF here.

Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Australian Projects - Warrego East, Manindi, Drill Updates

Download the PDF here.

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options to its directors to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.  All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable immediately.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Polytechnique Montreal).

Highlights

- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University

- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials

- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada

- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability

- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry

- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada

Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montreal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

About Polytechnique Montreal

Polytechnique Montreal is one of Canada's leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montreal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Universite de Montreal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7's mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.

Key Objectives of the Partnership

The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.

Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating startups within the lithium battery sector.

Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.

Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into marketready solutions.

This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage."

Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, "We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of metallurgical testwork on three samples from the Company's Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region of Québec. The objective of the testwork is to evaluate metallurgy on the samples targetting graphite concentrates > 95% graphite carbon ("Cg") with maximum flake size and recovery. Deliverables will include head characterizations including total carbon ("Ct") and Cg concentrations, size fraction analyses with flake size distributions, and Cg grade and composition concentrate. The results of the study will be used by E-Power to focus continued evaluation of the Tetepisca flake graphite property. The metallurgical testwork is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. at their Lakefield, Ontario facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Download the PDF here.

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Investing in battery metals? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Metals Australia
Sign up to get your FREE

Metals Australia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Related News

Gold Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreement

Lithium Investing

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

gold investing

Joint Venture Secured over Advanced Gold Project in Western Australia’s World Class Gold Mining District

resource investing

Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

Gold Investing

Earn-In with Cazaly Resources over Non-Core Goongarrie Project Streamlines Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Base Metals Investing

Cloncurry Project Update

×