Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

american rare earths limitedarr:auasx:arrcritical metals investingCritical Metals Investing
ARR:AU
American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Industrial vehicles moving ore at a mine site. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Durango Surges 115 Percent on Antimony Project News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The Trump administration announced on Monday (February 10) it would be expanding steel and aluminum tariffs to all countries. The tariffs, set to come into effect on March 12, will disproportionally impact Canadian exports as Canada is the largest supplier of steel and aluminum to the US.

This isn’t the first time the president has imposed sweeping tariffs on the global steel and aluminum industries. The effect from the first round in 2018 was mixed. While it allowed domestic producers to charge more for their products, that increased downstream costs for consumers and manufacturers, leading to tighter profit margins and layoffs.

Keep reading...Show less
Antimony periodic symbol.

Liberty Gold to Spin Out Antimony Project, Establish New US Strategic Metals Company

Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD,OTCQX:LGDTF) plans to spin out its Goldstrike project, including the Antimony Ridge discovery, into a separate entity that will focus on strategic metals exploration and development in the US.

The company will continue developing its Black Pine oxide gold project in Idaho, while shareholders will gain exposure to a newly formed entity dedicated to antimony and gold assets in Utah.

In a Tuesday (February 11) press release, Liberty Gold said it has identified a third high-grade antimony zone at Antimony Ridge, located approximately 1.5 kilometers west of previously known mineralization.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Completes Drilling 7-15 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Completes Drilling 7-15 Well & Cases for Completion and Testing

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed drilling its 7-15 exploration well at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta. The 7-15 well has been cased for completion and testing. The Company is now proceeding with a plan to complete and test both the 7-30 and 7-15 wells.

"We are pleased to have completed drilling our 7-15 well which was delivered on time and within budget, despite drilling during challenging winter conditions. We look forward to completing and testing both wells over the coming weeks," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orange alarm clock.

Perfect Timing? Experts Urge Investors to Get Serious on Critical Minerals and Silver

The need to ramp up US production of critical metals was a focal point during Oregon Group founder Anthony Milewski’s presentation at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

At the event, he spent 15 minutes outlining how US President Donald Trump could reshape the mining industry.

Pointing to China's dominance in markets like copper, nickel and rare earths, Milewski stressed the need for regulatory support and tax incentives. Additionally, he emphasized the national security importance of these minerals.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals Outlook

Critical Metals Outlook

Unleash the power of informed investments.

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact the critical metals sector.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less
Sign saying "customs" in front of Canadian flag.

Canada Gears Up for Trump Tariff Retaliation, Critical Minerals Emerge as Bargaining Chip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised a “very strong” response if US President Donald Trump moves forward with renewed threats to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods.

Trade relations between the countries continue to face turmoil despite Trump’s initial decision to hold off on enacting tariffs immediately after his inauguration, signaling an unpredictable period for US-Canada trade.

At a cabinet meeting in Montebello, Québec, Trudeau said Canada is prepared to levy dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs and impose stricter measures if necessary. He emphasized Canada's leverage, highlighting US reliance on Canadian natural resources, including oil, lumber and critical minerals, for economic growth.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Strategic Commercial Development Plan for Lithium Production

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

Related News

rare earth metals investing

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Battery Metals Investing

Strategic Commercial Development Plan for Lithium Production

Gold Investing

Saudi Arabia’s Looming Mining Boom Ripe for Global Investors

Iron Investing

Cyclone Metals, Vale to Develop Iron Bear Project in US$138 Million Deal

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling at Radar Ti-V Project Labrador, Canada

×