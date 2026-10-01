Metallium Continues to Advance Production Capabilities of Multi-Unit FJH Chlorination

Completes 12-Hour Multi-Unit Campaign Using High-Value PGM-bearing Catalytic Converter Feedstock to Demonstrate Controlled Multi-Unit Operation under High-temperature Reactive Chlorination Conditions
Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX ADR (MTLMY) announced it continues to prove its technology with the successful completion of its third-quarter 2026 multi-unit Flash Joule Heating (FJH) operations campaign at the Company's Texas Technology Campus.
This campaign involved three FJH reactors operating with chlorine and PGM-bearing catalytic converter material, marking an important progression from the Company's earlier multi-unit inert commissioning campaign into reactive processing. Additional details can be found here: https://asx.api.cmfyapp.com/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03142870-6A1347079&v=undefined.
The campaign followed an earlier demonstration of three FJH reactors operating simultaneously for a sustained period of 12 hours. "This completed activity has taken the next step from simply a same multi-unit operating capacity to one that is significantly more commercially relevant for the company," said Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium. He noted that this campaign was designed to generate operating and metallurgical data required to better understand the thermochemical behavior of the feedstock within the reactors and how key process variables interact under chlorination conditions.
"It is exactly how we need to develop the platform as we move toward commercialization, which we anticipate will begin sometime in the first half of 2017 as the company begins to produce saleable metal-bearing products, including metal chlorides and other intermediate forms, prior to a full-scale commercial launch next year," Walshe noted.
Metallium (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is developing and commercializing Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology to recover critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and selected waste streams. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., the company operates the Gator Point Technology Campus in Texas, supporting technology development, customer testwork, commercial technology services and the staged deployment of metal-processing operations.
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SOURCE Metallium Ltd.