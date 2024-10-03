Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk: Gold-focused Exploration in Western Australia’s  Eastern Goldfields Region


Metal Hawk (ASX:MHK) has a solid strategy to increase shareholder value through early-stage exploration success. The company explores for gold and nickel driven by a technically proficient team with a proven track record of identifying high-potential mineral exploration projects and executing early-stage discoveries.

Metal Hawk’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the prolific Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company’s exploration strategy combines traditional geological methods with innovative technologies to unlock the full potential of its tenements.

Metal Hawk's flagship Leinster South project

The flagship Leinster South project is located 30 kilometers south of Leinster in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region. Covering approximately 127 square kilometers of granted tenure, this project is highly prospective for gold and nickel mineralization. Its proximity to the Agnew-Lawlers mining center, which has produced over 5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 5 grams per ton (g/t), further enhances its significance. The project sits within the Agnew-Wiluna greenstone belt and along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline, a key structural feature associated with major gold discoveries in the region.

Company Highlights

  • A gold-focused exploration company backed by a highly experienced technical team with a track record of identifying high-potential projects and making early-stage discoveries.
  • The company’s flagship project is the Leinster South project, which hosts the high-grade Siberian Tiger gold prospect.
  • Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger returned assays as high as 20.2 g/t gold.
  • Metal Hawk has completed a UAV magnetic survey at Leinster South to assist with drill targeting.
  • The company is progressing through heritage negotiations and awaiting approval for a maiden RC drilling campaign at Siberian Tiger.

This Metal Hawk profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Metal Hawk (ASX:MHK) to receive an Investor Presentation

Metal Hawk Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Metal Hawk Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk Limited


Golden Mile Resources

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the portable X-Ray Fluorescent (pXRF) results from the preliminary field mapping at the Ford Prospect, contained within the Pearl Copper Project (“the Project”). The polymetallic Ford Mine mineralisation is exposed at the surface within an eight-metre wide fault zone. Within this zone is visible copper mineralisation within a broader, intensely iron oxide alteration zone.

Horizon Minerals Limited

First Ore Mined at Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project (“Boorara”).

Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its third quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024   , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/284798799

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, October 23, after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

_________________________________

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Focused on Progressing the Donlin Gold Project to a Fully Updated Feasibility Study

Wide-Ranging Community Involvement and Government Engagement to Sustain Donlin Gold's Social License

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

Vertex Minerals


Lumwana's Super Pit Expansion Officially Launched

All amounts expressed in US$

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The development of a Super Pit at Barrick's Lumwana copper mine was officially launched today by the Zambian President, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, accompanied by members of his cabinet.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Metal Hawk Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Metal Hawk Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project and Lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

