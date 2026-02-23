Metal Energy to Participate in PDAC 2026 and Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

Metal Energy to Participate in PDAC 2026 and Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

Metal Energy Corp‎. (TSXV: MERG,OTC:MEEEF) (OTCQB: MEEEF) ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention (PDAC) being held March 1st - 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28th in Toronto.

Ore Day 2026

Metal Energy will participate in Ore Day 2026 on Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM at the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto. As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, the Company will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC.

Register Your Interest for Ore Day 2026

PDAC Booth Location

Metal Energy will be exhibiting at booth #2322 in the Investors Exchange located in the MTCC South building, Level 800. View PDAC Investors Exchange Floor Map for the Company's booth location.

Metals Investor Forum

Metal Energy will be participating in the Toronto Metals Investor Forum on February 27-28, 2026, ahead of PDAC. The conference brings together leading mining companies and investors for two days of presentations, meetings, and market insights.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG,OTC:MEEEF) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada. The Company controls NIV, a fully permitted and drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in B.C'.s prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for hosting significant porphyry deposits.

With the addition of NIV, Metal Energy's portfolio now includes three high-potential projects:

  • NIV Project (Cu-Au-Mo, 100% controlled) - Toodoggone District, British Columbia
  • Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100% owned) - British Columbia
  • Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85% owned) - Manitoba

For further information, please contact:

Metal Energy Corp.
MERG on the TSXV
info@oregroup.ca
www.metalenergy.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284826

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

metal-energytsxv-mergbase-metals-investing
MERG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Metal Energy

Metal Energy

Exploring for High-Grade Nickel

Exploring for High-Grade Nickel Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Jeminii Finance Inc. (DBA as Jemini Capital), for investor relations and marketing services, effective February 19, 2026. Over a minimum four-month term, Jemini... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR: TSX.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report the discovery of high-purity free milling gold within the gold-mineralized veins from the newly... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 833,334 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit and up to... Keep Reading...
Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus sets up value drivers for 2026 with exploration and resource growth a high priority At Cedar Bay, Downhole Electromagnetics (‘DHEM') is in progress to identify follow-up targets from recent intersections1 such as: 28.9m at 2.5g/t AuEq... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") announces that, further to its news release dated January 30, 2026, it has amended the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement offering, co-led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Integrity Capital... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Final Short Form Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 11, 2026 and February 12, 2026, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated February... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Related News

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Presente a la Conference Emerging Growth le 25 fevrier 2026

cleantech investing

CHARBONE to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 25, 2026

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report