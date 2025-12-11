The Conversation (0)
December 10, 2025
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t
19 June
Brightstar Resources
08 December
Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 November
Annual General Meeting Presentation
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence... Keep Reading...
20 November
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and option scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme, together the Schemes) under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act... Keep Reading...
19 November
AUN: Court Approves Schemes
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Court Approves SchemesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November
Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully... Keep Reading...
4h
Gold Moving "Relentlessly Up," Generalist Rotation Starting — OceanaGold's Gerard Bond
Gerard Bond, president and CEO of OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF), shares recent company highlights and discusses gold's strong 2025 performance. In his view, the yellow metal's key drivers are de-dollarization, stagflation concerns, central bank buying and geopolitical uncertainty, all of... Keep Reading...
5h
Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High
The US Federal Reserve held its last meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (December 9) to Wednesday (December 10) amid growing division between doves and hawks as labor market and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points... Keep Reading...
5h
Mines and Mills: An Investment Case for the Abitibi Gold Belt
The Abitibi Gold Belt has played a key role in Canada's rich mining heritage and continues to be a powerhouse in global gold production. Stretching from Wawa, Ontario to Val-d'Or, Québec, this geological marvel has been the cornerstone of Canadian gold mining for over a century.Since its... Keep Reading...
9h
Progress Update on Drilling at the North Hemlo Property
First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce that the drilling on the North Hemlo property, whilst currently paused,... Keep Reading...
19h
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities
TSX-V: WLR Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Limited, Marcus Brummell, and Baystreet.ca to conduct marketing and publishing services. The purpose of these marketing activities is to increase market... Keep Reading...
