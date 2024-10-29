The award is a competitive process with U.S. companies nominated by ambassadors from around the world
Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 2Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The infill program targeted gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies3,4 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimates within Brightstar’s Goldfields assets.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The final assays have been received for infill RC drilling conducted at the Pericles deposit, within the larger 287koz Au Lady Shenton System at the Menzies Gold Project
- Drilling results included wide and high-grade intercepts (>10 gram-metres) including:
- LSRC24014
- 4m at 22.4 g/t Au from 74m, including 1m at 80.4 g/t Au from 75m, and
- 6m at 2.30 g/t Au from 92m
- LSRC24042
- 4m at 14.9 g/t Au from 0m, and
- 12m at 1.87 g/t Au from 129m
- LSRC24039
- 10m at 7.1g/t Au from 129m, including 1m at 55.4g/t from 132m
- LSRC24032A
- 12m at 3.87g/t Au from 123m, and
- 1m at 15.5g/t Au from 110m
- LSRC24029
- 4m at 6.77g/t Au from 131m, including 1m at 19.1g/t Au from 133m
- LSRC24028
- 7m at 3.82g/t Au from 121m
- LSRC24025
- 6m at 3.51g/t Au from 108m
- LSRC24013
- 7m at 2.89g/t Au from 58m, including 1m at 13.4g/t from 64m
- LSRC24011
- 7m at 2.81g/t Au from 81m, including 1m at 14.0g/t Au from 87m
- LSRC24022
- 2m at 9.13g/t Au from 81m, and
- 2m at 5.23g/t from 60m
- LSRC24026
- 2m at 8.0g/t Au from 132m, and
- 8m at 1.78g/t Au from 119m, and
- 7m at 1.57g/t Au from 138m
- LSRC24012
- 3m at 4.66g/t Au from 41m
- LSRC24023
- 1m at 12.34g/t Au from 81m, and
- 9m at 1.28g/t from 152m
- LSRC24014
- This program completes the drilling component of the previously announced Definitive Feasibility Study1 and +30,000m drilling program2, with material presently being assessed at metallurgical laboratories in parallel with Mineral Resource Estimate updates, geotechnical studies and planned mining optimisation workflows planned for delivery in H1 2025
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“The high grade and wide intercepts received from this drilling campaign builds on our existing knowledge of the Lady Shenton System, with these results showing consistent mineralisation within and immediately below the A$2,750/oz pit shell generated during our Scoping Study. At the time, this gold price was considered conservative and even more so given that the current spot gold price is over A$4,100/oz.
We intend to immediately commence a Mineral Resource Estimate update for this deposit, with the view to building high levels of confidence in our DFS mine design in parallel with other workstreams currently underway. We are also progressing approvals for Menzies, with proactive environmental planning and community engagement ongoing to facilitate mining operations targeted to commence in 2025.
With these Menzies RC assays now received, we look forward to receiving the outstanding Fish and Lord Byron diamond hole assays from the Jasper Hills Project over the coming weeks, along with re-commencing RC drilling at our newly acquired Montague East Gold Project located north of Sandstone in the Murchison region”.
Figure 1 – Lady Shenton location within broader Menzies Gold Project
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
A grand total of 58 holes have been drilled in two campaigns at the Pericles deposit during 2024, with results from 26 drill holes released previously on 8th July 2024 including intercepts such as 5m at 15.62g/t Au from 104m (LSRC24049) and 2m at 22.32g/t Au from 95m (LSRC24051). All assays from the second campaign have now been received and assessed, with information presented in Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 2 & 3 of this release.
As part of the September 2023 Scoping Study for the Menzies and Laverton Gold Projects, Brightstar commissioned independent mining engineering consultants to complete open pit optimisations at a conservative gold price of A$2,750/oz Au for a “base case” scenario analysis as shown in Figure 3. At the time of reporting, the gold price assumption used in the Scoping Study is significantly under the spot gold price of +A$4,100/oz.
Figure 2 - Lady Shenton System drilling program (Pericles Deposit) Cross section A-A’ is displayed in Figure 3
The overall program, which was completed in two campaigns to allow for an opportunity to fast-track drilling at the Jasper Hills Gold Project, was designed to confirm mineralised lode positions within the $2,750/oz pit shell with the intent of infilling key areas to increase mineral resource estimate confidence to support the potential declaration of Ore Reserves as part of the DSF.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Brightstar Resources
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent option
shares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreement.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals, which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies and Laverton hubs and the Sandstone hub.
Brightstar also completed the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML). The project is located 70 km from the Sandstone gold project. The acquisition adds a further 9.6 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 0.5 Moz god to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, giving the company a total mineral endowment of 38.3 Mt @ 1.6 g/t gold for 2.0 Moz gold.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
- 322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
- Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
- Internal rate of return of 79 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
- All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
- Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects increased to 1.45 Moz gold after acquiring Linden. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
- High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by BTR of an announcement in relation to exploration results and BTR’s response to an ASX Price Query.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince
Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, “Ora” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from infill RC drilling at the Crown Prince Project (M51/886) part of Ora’s broader Garden Gully tenure (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Ora has received assays for a 7,500m, 66-hole infill RC drilling program at Crown Prince. This drilling was undertaken to better define mineralised lodes within the south eastern zone (SEZ) deposit to upgrade resource categories within a future conceptual open pit area.
- This drilling has returned some exceptional grades and intercepts including:
- 20m at 277g/t Au from 40m including 4m at 1,368g/t Au from 52m (OGGRC859)
- 15m at 14.7g/t Au from 152m (OGGRC872)
- 9m at 21.44g/t Au from 28m including 2m at 77.8g/t Au from 31m (OGGRC883)
- 7m at 11.74g/t Au from 132m (OGGRC874)
- 11m at 6.72g/t Au from 4m (OGGRC886)
- 12m at 6.05g/t Au from 76m including 4m at 10.2g/t Au from 80m (OGGRC895)
- 9m at 6.27g/ t Au from 66m including 1m at 18.6g/t Au from 66m (OGGRC888)
- 7m at 6.87g/ t Au from 133m (OGGRC864)
- New very high-grade zones have been encountered in the footwall of SEZ lodes which will likely improve grade and tonnage estimates in this area.
- This infill drilling has generally confirmed gold mineralisation modelling and has upgraded the quality in many areas.
Ora is continuing to progress Crown Prince towards development, targeting production commencement mid calendar year 2025. Among the several workstreams underway, including regulatory approvals, the Company has completed infill drilling ahead of releasing an ore reserve.
The program was designed to target zones of mineralisation within a conceptual pit design at Crown Prince that are currently in the inferred category of mineral resource (refer ASX release 20 February 2024). This drilling successfully confirmed mineralised zones and improved gold grades in some key areas.
Other improvements from this infill drilling include delineation of new near surface high grade zones and parallel lodes in new positions in the footwall and hanging wall of the south eastern zone (SEZ) mineralisation.
These zones are within the conceptual open pit for the Crown Prince deposit and are expected to add to the mineral resource and future mining inventory. Importantly, the grades returned in this infill drilling support existing published grades and may provide a foundation for an uplift in the average grade overall for the resource.
Assay results discussed in this announcement are shown in Appendix 1 & Figures 2-5. RC hole details are included in Table 1.
Alex Passmore Ora Gold’s CEO commented:
“We are very pleased to report these exceptionally high-grade results returned from recent infill drilling. The infill drilling was carried out successfully and has confirmed or improved the mineralisation model we have for Crown Prince.
Such high-grade headline results demonstrate the high quality nature of the Crown Prince Project and point to its likely strong economics during development and production.
We look forward to providing further information on the updated resource estimate in coming weeks and then to follow up with an ore reserve as work progresses.”
Figure 1. Ora Gold Regional Tenements - Crown Prince located 21km north of Meekatharra
Figure 2. Significant gold intercepts from recent infill RC holes at Crown Prince
Figure 3. Cross Section A-A’ at the western end of SEZ Mineralisation
Cross Section A-A’
Infill drilling at SEZ has confirmed new FW and HW lodes outside the current mineralisation wireframes, with outstanding high-grade intercepts Including: 20m @ 277.36g/t Au from 40m (incl: 4m @1368.11 g/t Au from 52m) in OGGRC859 and 35m @ 2.96 g/t Au from 173m In OGGRC873.
Extensions to the current mineralisation model along section A-A have been confirmed by intercepts in OGGRC862, 875 and 872 which include 7m @ 6.87 g/t Au from 133m in OGGRC864 and 15m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 152m (incl: 1m @ 177 Au from 153m).
New high-grade intercepts in OGGRC859, along with previous intercepts in OGGRC477 have highlighted additional mineralised zones close to surface in the footwall, which fall outside existing mineralisation wireframes.
OGGRC873 has strengthened the current interpretation that the high-grade shoots at the southwestern end remain wide and continuous at depth.
The SEZ host geology consists of a series of coarse-grained amphibole dolerites and minor high Mg basalts which grade into an intensely sheared unit proximal to mineralisation. Gold is associated with classic, extensional mesothermal style quartz lodes with characteristic Fe carbonate +/- fuchsite alteration, with high grade zones occurring with sulphide laminations and microstructures that crosscut the early-stage white buck veins.
Recent infill drilling has confirmed that the mineralisation system remains high grade down dip, highlighting potential for future underground mining.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Ora Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Maiden Ore Reserve – Wonawinta Silver Mine
Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Maiden Ore Reserve (under its ownership) of the Wonawinta Silver Mine (“Wonawinta” or the “Project”), located 80km due south of Cobar in New South Wales (Figure 1). The Ore Reserve and associated Implementation Plan provides the Company with a clear production pipeline and pathway toward a dual precious metals revenue stream from two operating assets in the Cobar basin, namely Mt Boppy Gold Mine and Wonawinta.
Highlights
- The Wonawinta Silver Mine and Processing plant is a highly strategic asset located within the prolific Cobar Basin, NSW, and owned 100% by Manuka Resources Limited.
- Wonawinta is the only primary silver Reserve in Australia with all mining approvals current and intact, and process plant fully constructed - Wonawinta was producing silver for Manuka as recently as late 2022.
- Ore Reserve of 4.8Mt1 at 53.8g/t Ag containing 8.4Moz of silver comprising:
- Proved Ore Reserves of 0.8Mt at 50.8g/t Ag; and
- Probable Ore Reserves of 4.1Mt at 54.3g/t Ag.
- Ore Reserve is based solely on shallow (<40m deep) oxide material.
- Total Wonawinta Resource comprises 38.3Mt at 41.3g/t Ag for 51Moz of silver (ASX release 1 April 2021).
- The Ore Reserve and associated Implementation Plan will be used to assess the potential to take Wonawinta out of active care & maintenance and recommence silver production.
- Manuka is currently focused on the restart of a high-margin operation at its 100% owned Mt Boppy Gold Project located 50km east of Cobar and progressing approvals for its world-class vanadium rich irons sand project located in the Southern Taranaki Bight, New Zealand.
Manuka’s Executive Chairman, Dennis Karp, commented:
“Manuka’s Maiden Silver Ore Reserve and the preparation of an Implementation Plan for Wonawinta represents a major milestone for the Company and supports a potential of restarting silver mining and processing operations in the future. Our process plant at Wonawinta has been kept in excellent condition and on active care & maintenance since the processing of gold from stockpiles hauled from Mt Boppy, ceased in February 2024 and therefore stands ready to come back online at short notice.
The prospect of restarting Wonawinta provides the Company with excellent optionality on silver and the potential to take advantage of the very buoyant precious metals prices and broader strategic opportunities within the Cobar Basin. We look forward to providing further updates to the market as our strategy progresses.
Summary
Wonawinta was built by Cobar Consolidated Resources (“CCR”) in 2011 and acquired by Manuka in 2016. The Project comprises a granted mining lease, existing open pits mines, an existing 1Mtpa CIL process plant and associated infrastructure including approved tailings dams and accommodation facilities (Figures 2 – 4). Whilst limited silver production was undertaken by Manuka in 2022, the Wonawinta plant has primarily, and as recently as December 2023, been used by Manuka to produce gold doré from ore hauled from the Mt Boppy gold mine.
Figure 1: Location of Manuka’s Wonawinta and Mt Boppy Projects within the Cobar basin.
Figure 2: Overview of the Wonawinta Mine Site.
Figure 3: Existing Manuka Open Pit
Figure 4: The existing Wonawinta CIL Processing Plant
The current Implementation Plan proposes the mining and processing of 4.8Mt of Ore at a grade of 54g/t Ag over 4.5 years for the recovery of 5.8Moz of silver. Capital Costs for taking the mine out of care & maintenance and recommence production are estimated to be A$3.7M plus A$12.4M in pre-strip mining. Based on the current silver forward curve and an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$40.51/oz, the mine plan would deliver operating cash flows of ~A$100M based on the Ore Reserve alone.
As the price and demand outlook for silver continues to develop, Manuka will continue to refine its economic model for the Project and look to further optimise the mining schedule and reduce pre-production mining costs ahead of a decision to commence the restart of operations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Newmont Suriname Awarded U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announces its operations in Suriname has been awarded with the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence in the Climate Resilience category. This recognition, highlights Newmont's pivotal role in advancing Suriname's economic development and the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028794086/en/
"Newmont is honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to our commitment to creating value and improving lives through responsible and sustainable mining," said Tom Palmer, CEO and President of Newmont. "Since we began operations in Suriname, we recognized the critical needs of local communities, especially with regard to infrastructure and economic opportunities that have been impacted by climate change.
"Over the years, we have built programs in collaboration with our community partners to support existing businesses and to generate new opportunities that benefit from Newmont's value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on their land reclamation efforts and offering capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop a new pipeline of small business opportunities.
"As a 103-year-old US-based company, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to the highest ethical and environmental standards, and to the long-term advancement of Suriname and its people," he added.
Newmont is deeply committed to supporting and advancing Suriname's green development goals. We will continue to enhance our impact in this area by working closely with our stakeholders. Over the years, our unwavering dedication to this purpose has consistently driven socio-economic development in the communities we serve.
Newmont fosters economic growth by empowering local communities through talent development, local procurement, and capacity-building initiatives. In collaboration with our community partners, Newmont has created programs to support local businesses and generate new opportunities from our value chain. This includes working closely with Artisanal Small-Scale Miners on land reclamation efforts and providing capacity-building programs and financial assistance to develop new opportunities for small local businesses.
Established in 1999, the United States of America Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence recognizes the crucial role U.S. companies play in elevating higher standards of business conduct. More information can be found here .
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028794086/en/
Media Contact:
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com
Investor Contact:
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Investor Guide to Australia’s Gold Resources
Australia's gold mining industry has long been a cornerstone of the nation's economic prosperity, offering investors a wealth of opportunities in one of the world's premier gold-producing countries. This guide delves into the rich history, geological characteristics, major players and current exploration activities shaping Australia's gold sector.
Australia's gold-mining history and resources
The Australian gold rush began in 1851 with the discovery of gold near Bathurst in New South Wales, marking the beginning of a transformative era. This pivotal moment not only sparked a wave of migration but also laid the foundation for Australia's modern mining industry. The gold rushes of the 1850s in Victoria, particularly in Ballarat and Bendigo, further cemented Australia's reputation as a gold-mining powerhouse.
As the 19th century progressed, gold discoveries expanded beyond New South Wales and Victoria, reaching Queensland and Western Australia. The 1890s saw another significant boom with the Kalgoorlie gold rush in Western Australia, introducing innovations like deep shaft mining and large-scale operations that continue to influence modern mining practices.
Today, Australia is one of the world's top gold producers, with its resources primarily concentrated in Western Australia, accounting for approximately 70 percent of the country's total gold production. The industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to global challenges and technological advancements to maintain its competitive edge.
Characteristics of gold deposits in Australia
Australian gold deposits are diverse, reflecting the country's complex geological history. The primary types include:
- Lode gold deposits: These economically significant deposits are often found in metamorphosed volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Formed through hydrothermal processes, they include notable examples like the St. Ives and Agnew camps.
- Copper-gold deposits: This category encompasses iron oxide-copper-gold and porphyry deposits. Porphyry deposits, in particular, are known for their large scale and low-grade characteristics, often yielding substantial gold and copper concentrations.
- Orogenic gold deposits: Formed during mountain-building events, these deposits are prized for their high gold grades and nuggety nature. They're common across various Australian regions and closely tied to geological processes like faulting and folding in crystalline basement rocks.
- Epithermal gold deposits: While typically featuring lower gold grades, these deposits can still be economically viable due to their often high concentration of precious metals.
- Paleoplacer and placer deposits: These deposits, formed from ancient river systems or glacial deposits, have played a significant role in Australia's gold mining history, particularly in alluvial mining operations.
The diversity of these deposit types not only contributes to Australia's status as a top gold producer but also presents varied investment opportunities across different mining techniques and scales of operation.
Gold producers and explorers
Australia's gold production is concentrated in three primary regions:
Western Australia
Western Australia dominates the country's gold sector, accounting for about 70 percent of national production.
Key operations include: Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines’ Super Pitmine in Kalgoorlie is one of Australia's largest open-pit gold mines, known for its nugget gold production.
Newmont’s (TSX,NGT,NYSE:NEM) Boddington gold mine, is also a major open-pit operation producing both placer and deep rock gold, ranking among Australia's largest in terms of production volume.
One operation worth mentioning is Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ), an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. Horizon’s recent merger with Greenstone Resources enhanced its portfolio with two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara — giving Horizon an updated mineral resource of 1.8 Moz gold.
Victoria
Victoria, with its rich gold mining heritage, continues to be a significant producer, known for high-grade deposits. A standout operation is the Fosterville mine operated by Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). Renowned for its high-grade underground gold deposit, Fosterville has attracted substantial investment due to its exceptional ore quality.
New South Wales
Contributing about 12 percent of national production, New South Wales remains a crucial player in the Australian gold landscape. Newcrest Mining operates the Cadia Valley mine, a major underground operation producing both gold and copper, exemplifying the diverse mineral wealth of the region.
The Australian gold sector continues to evolve, with ongoing exploration efforts promising new discoveries and opportunities for investors. These exploration activities underscore the vibrant landscape for investment in Australian gold mining, characterized by potential new discoveries and expanding production capabilities.
Investor takeaway
As global demand for gold continues to fluctuate, Australia's gold mining sector remains a beacon for investors seeking stability and growth potential in their portfolios.
With its rich history, diverse deposit types and ongoing exploration activities, the Australian gold industry offers a golden opportunity for those looking to invest in a sector backed by centuries of expertise and innovation.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Horizon Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Horizon Mineralsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Horizon Mineralsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Awale Resources’ Andrew Chubb: New Gold Footprint at the Odienne Project in Côte d'Ivoire
Awale Resources (TSXV:ARIC) recently announced promising results from its 100 percent owned Sienso permit, which is part of its Odienné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
"We're really excited to get those early stage results just straight along strike from the BBM discovery, in 100 percent Awale ground," CEO Andrew Chubb shared. “Quite fortunately, where we followed the structure, we seem to have come across a similar inflection or bend."
Armed with geochemical results, Awale Resources has outlined a drilling strategy, expressing it with a strong commitment when Chubb shared the company's next steps. "We'll look to drill this target in this field season," he said, adding, "(W)e're going to ramp up some early stage geochemistry on those targets as well."
During the interview, he also expressed, “We'll look at doing some IP (induced polarization) surveys. The IP orientation has been successful at BBM as far as targeting goes. So we'll do some IP and then, if everything's sort of matching up with the geophysics and the soils and the mapping, we'll do some more on-the-ground mapping as well.
In a recent press release, Chubb explained further that, “The discovery hole at BBM was drilled under a 1.2 g/t termitaria sample, so we are excited to follow-up this new target given its proximity and similar characteristics to BBM.”
The BBM target was discovered in January of this year, and work reported in September emphasized, “potential scale and significance.”
Watch the full interview with Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awalé Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awalé Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awalé Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Latest News
