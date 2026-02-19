Meet the Future at Exchange as ETC Introduces the Wealth and Asset Management World to Tangible, Talking Example of Today's Emerging Economic Engines

Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC), a leader in white-labeled and innovative ETF solutions, today announced it will bring the "Physical Embodiment of the Next Economy" to Exchange 2026 in Las Vegas, as they will be hosting Ameca, the world's most advanced humanoid robot.

"If you've been to a conference the past few years, you've likely had a robot pour your coffee, mix your cocktail and even direct you around the conference floor. But you haven't seen anything like Ameca," said Garrett Stevens, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer with ETC. "But we're not bringing Ameca to simply highlight the advancements taking place in humanoid robot development, rather we want to make it perfectly tangible just what they're investing in when we talk about some of today's most important investment themes."

Making the Abstract Physical

Financial products generally exist primarily as numbers on a screen while investment concepts can often be opaque. Ameca serves as a tangible, physical nexus for three of those concepts - AI, robotics and energy/energy infrastructure - each of which can be accessed via an ETF from the fast-growing ETC lineup.

  • Ameca's ability to converse fluently using Large Language Models represents the AI and software driving the next era of productivity. The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSE: THNQ) seeks to capture this theme by investing in the leaders of the AI revolution.
  • Ameca's lifelike facial expressions and fluid limb movements demonstrate the robotics and automation technology transforming global manufacturing and services. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSE: ROBO) invests in the global companies driving these transformative innovations.
  • Ameca's need for electricity highlights the critical role of nuclear energy and infrastructure in sustaining an AI-driven world. The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSE: NUKZ) invests in global companies across the nuclear power industry that enable clean, reliable power.

A New Way to Learn About Investing

Throughout the conference, Ameca will be stationed in the exhibit hall, programmed to interact with financial advisors and answer questions about the investment opportunities fueling these sectors.

"We wanted to move beyond the traditional slide deck and show advisors what the 'Next Economy' actually looks like," added Stevens. "Ameca is the perfect embodiment of the investment opportunities behind THNQ, ROBO, and NUKZ. She is the physical result of the intelligence, robotics, and power infrastructure we track every day. If you want to understand the future of the market, you need to meet the future in person."

Visit Ameca at Exchange 2026

Attendees are invited to meet Ameca at Exchange from March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas. Ameca will be available for pictures and interactive Q&A sessions, demonstrating the synergy between artificial intelligence, physical automation, and the energy required to scale both.

For more information or to register for Exchange 2026, please visit ExchangeETF.com.

-

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

About Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC)

ETC is a private-label ETF advisor that provides a full range of services to help entities launch and manage ETFs. By partnering with innovative index providers, ETC brings specialized, institutional-grade investment strategies to the broader market.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found on the Funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at www.roboglobaletfs.com or www.rangeetfs.com/investor-materials. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284530

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

etct-robo-global-robotics-and-automation-index-etfroboemerging-tech-investing
ROBO
The Conversation (0)

Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year

Net income for the nine-month period ending September 30th, 2020 was $13,617,124 and earnings per share of $0.18 Completed an oversubscribed $6.1 Million private placement Significant growth by Victory Square companies in key sectors: Digital Health, eSports, Gaming, Crypto, AR/VR,... Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Mercado Minerals Provides Exploration Update on Copalito; Reveals New Vein Discoveries

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

Related News

gold investing

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update

gold investing

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador