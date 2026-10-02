Meet FORTITUDE: The Single Chip Supercharging Data Speed and System Performance

Meet FORTITUDE: The Single Chip Supercharging Data Speed and System Performance

FORTITUDE_image

Close up image of patented FORTITUDE™ multilayer chip technology. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

PHOTO RELEASE): Designed to solve one of the hardest problems in modern electronics — moving massive amounts of information quickly, cleanly and reliably — Northrop Grumman's FORTITUDE™ processes vast portions of the electromagnetic spectrum on a single, grain-of-rice–sized gallium nitride chip. The future-ready technology delivers three times more power and 20 times better signal quality, helping satellites, radar, GPS, electronic warfare and future 6G systems stay connected with clearer, more reliable performance.

Previously known as the Super Lattice Castellated Field Effect Transistor, FORTITUDE™ builds on the company's focused research and development and substantial investment in microelectronics to replace dozens of components, cutting weight, and slashing power consumption while delivering greater value for the end system. Built in the U.S. for both commercial and defense markets, FORTITUDE™ simplifies system architectures and opens new opportunities for faster, more dependable communications across next generation platforms.

Learn more about Northrop Grumman's FORTITUDE™ here.

Contact:  Leslie Zychowski
410-218-1395 
leslie.zychowski@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/083cc2e0-2715-47d9-8c66-9c3490a61eb5


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