Meet Charley, Schwab's New AI-Powered Assistant Designed to Help Clients Get Answers and Take Action

Key Takeaways:
- Charley helps clients move from questions to action by bringing Schwab information, tools and support together in one conversation.
- Two-thirds (65%) of retail investors say AI can either help execute routine tasks or play a meaningful role in investing when paired with human expertise .
- Charley combines the scale and convenience of AI with Schwab's expertise, capabilities, and experienced professionals.
Charles Schwab today announced Charley, its new generative AI-powered assistant designed to give clients a simpler, more conversational way to engage digitally with a brand they trust. Beginning in October, Charley will roll out in phases to eligible U.S. retail clients on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile, bringing Schwab information, tools, and resources together in one conversation. Through voice or text, clients will be able to ask questions in their own words, receive information and suggested next steps, complete select tasks, and connect with a Schwab representative when additional support is needed.
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Charley combines the scale and convenience of AI with Schwab's expertise, capabilities, and experienced professionals.
Schwab research shows clients are interested in AI playing a role in their investing experience, particularly when combined with access to people. In a recent survey of retail investors*, about two-thirds (65%) said AI can either help execute routine tasks or play a meaningful role in investing when paired with human expertise. They are most comfortable using AI to answer questions, find account information, and handle routine updates, while preferring a person to make more meaningful actions in their account.
"Our clients want the ease of AI combined with the expertise, trust and relationships that are uniquely Schwab," said Amy Ruegg, Head of Digital Retail at Charles Schwab. "Charley is an important step in bringing those together, making it simpler for clients to get answers, take action and stay connected to the people they value. Our goal is to make the full power of Schwab easier to access whenever and however clients need us."
Powered by large language models and grounded in Schwab's data, expertise, security and safeguards, Charley brings the power of generative AI into an experience designed specifically for Schwab clients. It will be available through the existing chat entry point on Schwab.com and in the Schwab Mobile App. Access will begin rolling out to eligible U.S. retail clients and expand to additional client groups over time. Charley's knowledge and capabilities will continue to grow.
At launch, Schwab clients will be able to use Charley to:
- Get help with everyday tasks: Find information and next steps on transfers and payments, trading and account actions, account opening and maintenance, and general troubleshooting.
- Access market information: Get quotes and market information, manage watchlists and alerts, and access Schwab's research tools.
- Find account and service information: Ask about balances, recent transactions, positions, statements, tax documents, and account maintenance.
- Complete select actions: Add or update watchlists, enroll eligible securities in dividend reinvestment, add beneficiaries, update contact information, add or update a trusted contact when eligible, and set or manage alerts through the Schwab Mobile App.
- Connect with a Schwab representative: Reach customer service for additional assistance.
"As clients manage more of their financial lives at Schwab, AI will play a critical role in helping them manage it with greater ease, personalization, and confidence," said Ruegg. "The introduction of Charley represents an important milestone in how we use AI to deliver experiences our clients want. We will continue to enhance Charley over time, expanding its capabilities to provide increasingly helpful and connected experiences."
Earlier this year, employees across Schwab participated in a pilot to help test and refine Charley ahead of the broader rollout, providing feedback that informed its reliability, accuracy, and ease of use.
The introduction of Charley is part of Schwab's focus on enhancing its client experience with AI. In May, Schwab introduced its AI-powered portfolio insights capability, which provides clients with daily insights into portfolio performance and market activity. Schwab will soon roll out enhancements, including expanded news, market overview and ETF content, additional time-frame options, and broader content sources.
*An online survey of more than 500 Schwab clients and prospects with at least $10,000 in retail assets conducted September 21 – September 25, 2026.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Disclosures
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.
Charley may provide inaccurate or incomplete results. Users should verify all information using the provided links before relying on it, and confirm any changes to their accounts have been completed as intended. We use third‑party AI providers, consistent with our Privacy Notices , to process inputs as clients interact with the service, only as needed to provide the service. Interactions with Charley may be recorded and monitored by us and our third‑party service providers for quality assurance and service improvement purposes. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact us .
(0926-DPE1)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930404331/en/
Media:
Nicole Thorpe
Charles Schwab
415-319-2607