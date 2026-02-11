Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on Friday, January 23, 2026.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg 
Investor Relations 
+1-763-505-2696

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2026-302685523.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

medtronicmdtnyse-mdtmedical-device-investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Garmin Health

HeraMED Limited (ASX: HMD), a medical data and technology company leading the digital transformation of maternity care, is delighted to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), a leading global provider of smartwatches and GPS-enabled products, aimed at... Keep Reading...
Cyclomedica

Cyclopharm Signs US Agreement with HCA Healthcare for Technegas®

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC) is pleased to announce the signing of a major contract with Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare (HCA), one of the largest single healthcare providers in the United States. This agreement marks a significant milestone for the company which will allow the... Keep Reading...
CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries CommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Female doctor with clipboard talking to smiling female patient at hospital.

Revolutionizing Women's Health: Antifungal Innovation Brings New Investment Opportunities

The intersection of women's health and antifungal innovation represents a pivotal moment in healthcare, offering both transformative medical advancements and compelling investment opportunities. The groundbreaking developments in antifungal treatments specifically targeting women's health issues... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

Related News

silver-investing

10 Bodies Found as Mexico Probes January Kidnapping at Vizsla Silver Site

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Winter Drill Program at Corvo Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference February 12, 2025

precious-metals-investing

Mayfair Gold Presents the Initial Results from the 2025 Grade Control Drilling Program at the Fenn-Gib Project

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Approval of Warrants Extension