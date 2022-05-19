Life Science NewsInvesting News

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended on Friday, April 29, 2022 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday , May 26, 2022, to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2023 first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 , November 22, 2022 , February 21, 2023 , and Thursday, May 25, 2023 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Valor Resources

Valor Secures Additional Concessions in Highly Prospective Gold - Copper- Silver Region in Peru

Valor Resources Limited (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has applied for additional tenure in an area located approximately 30km northeast of the Picha Project. The eight new concessions cover an area of approximately 6,000 hectares or 60km2 . The new project, to be titled Charaque Project, lies along a regional northwest-southeast geological trend which encompasses several deposits, including the Arasi and Jessica Gold mines (owned by Aruntani), the El Cofre polymetallic mine (owned by CIEMSA), Barrick’s Austral-Challhuani gold project and other prospects and historical mine workings.