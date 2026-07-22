Medtronic Spark Connects Young Innovators to Hands-On Experiences in Health Tech

Medtronic Spark Connects Young Innovators to Hands-On Experiences in Health Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / More than 200 fifth graders from the Columbia Heights School District stepped inside Medtronic Operational Headquarters for a hands-on Medtronic Spark experience that brought the world of health tech to life.

Throughout the morning, students explored interactive activities that challenged them to think creatively, collaborate with their peers, and discover how innovation can help solve real health challenges. The experience offered an early look at how technology, engineering, and problem-solving come together to improve lives.

Held in May 2026, the event was made possible with the support of over 200 Medtronic employee volunteers who helped guide students through the activities and shared their passion for innovation in healthcare.

Learn more at MedtronicSpark.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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