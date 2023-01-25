iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Medtronic recommends rejection of below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) recently became aware that TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 Medtronic ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.1% of the company's outstanding ordinary shares. TRC's offer price of $77.25 per share in cash is approximately 4.5% lower than the $80.91 closing price of Medtronic ordinary shares on January 20, 2023 the last closing price prior to commencement of the offer.

Medtronic does not recommend or endorse TRC's unsolicited below-market mini-tender offer. Further, because the offer is at a price significantly below the current market price of Medtronic ordinary shares, Medtronic recommends that shareholders not tender their shares. Medtronic is not affiliated or associated with TRC, its mini-tender offer, or the mini-tender offer documentation.

Medtronic urges shareholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares, to consult with their broker or financial advisor, and to exercise caution with respect to TRC's mini-tender offer. Medtronic recommends that shareholders who have not responded to TRC's offer take no action. Medtronic also recommends that shareholders who have already tendered their shares withdraw those shares in accordance with TRC's offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer. The offer is currently scheduled to expire at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 , unless the offer is extended or earlier terminated.

TRC has made similar below-market mini-tender offers for other companies' shares. Mini-tender offers are devised to seek less than 5% of a company's stock, thereby avoiding many filing, disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC has cautioned investors that some bidders making mini-tender offers at below-market prices are "hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price." The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm .

Medtronic encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm . Medtronic requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's mini-tender offer related to Medtronic ordinary shares.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Issues 2023 Financial Outlook

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion ; full-year 2022 sales of $43.7 billion
  • Full-year 2022 sales growth of 1.3 percent; organic sales growth of 6.4 percent
  • Full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.91 ; adjusted diluted EPS of $5.34
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with steady cadence of new product approvals

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 .

  • Fourth-quarter sales of $10.1 billion , which were negatively impacted by an expected year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales, decreased 12.0 percent on a reported basis and 6.1 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , fourth-quarter sales decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis and increased 5.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 and U.S. infant formula sales that were impacted by manufacturing disruptions 3 , full-year 2022 sales increased 1.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.4 percent on an organic basis.
  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59 in the fourth quarter. Excluding specified items, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.03 .
  • Abbott issues full-year 2023 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 and full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 .
  • Abbott projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, of high-single digits 4 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of around $2.0 billion .
  • In October, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system was named the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years by the Galien Foundation.
  • In December, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Eterna™ spinal cord stimulation system — the smallest implantable, rechargeable system currently available for the treatment of chronic pain. 5
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its minimally invasive Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.

"We significantly exceeded the EPS guidance we provided at the beginning of last year despite challenging global business conditions," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Our R&D pipeline continues to be highly productive with several recent and upcoming new product launches that position us well going forward."

Singular Health Group Limited

Completion of Global3D Acquisition

Medical technology company Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX: SHG) (“Singular Health”, or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of Global3D Pty Ltd (“Global3D”) as previously announced on 6 December 2022. The acquisition is the culmination of over two years of working together with Global3D to investigate and develop enhanced software, technology and 3D printing processes for a range of medical devices, including customised ankle foot orthotics and individualised prosthetics.

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter reported sales decline of 4.4% to $23.7 Billion primarily driven by unfavorable foreign exchange and reduced COVID-19 Vaccine sales vs. prior year. Operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.6%*
  • 2022 Fourth-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 decreasing 24.9% and adjusted EPS of $2.35 increasing by 10.3%*
  • 2022 Full-Year reported sales growth of 1.3% to $94.9 Billion primarily driven by strong commercial execution partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. Operational growth of 6.1%*
  • 2022 Full-Year earnings per share (EPS) of $6.73 decreasing 13.8% and adjusted EPS of $10.15 increasing by 3.6%*
  • Company guides 2023 adjusted operational sales growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 4.0%* and adjusted operational EPS of $10.50, reflecting growth of 3.5%*

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for fourth-quarter and full year 2022. "Our full year 2022 results reflect the continued strength and stability of our three business segments, despite macroeconomic challenges," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "I am inspired by our employees who make a difference in the health and lives of people around the world every day. As we look ahead to 2023, Johnson & Johnson is well-positioned to drive near-term growth, while also investing strategically to deliver long-term value."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS