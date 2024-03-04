Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Once Again Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies

Annual list highlights organizations leading the way in business integrity

Ethisphere® announced this week that Medtronic has once again been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies

This is the second year Medtronic has received this recognition, representing one of only two honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry category. Altogether, 136 companies spanning 20 countries and 44 industries were recognized.

Ethisphere's annual list highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs. Companies are evaluated on a number of attributes, including their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"Strong ethics are a cornerstone of our mission. We believe in delivering results the right way, putting our communities and patients first," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO. "I'm proud to see our organization continue to make progress in this area, and I want to thank our 95,000+ employees around the world for helping us achieve this honor."

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Medtronic for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

"Ethisphere" and "World's Most Ethical Companies" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels
Public Relations
+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-462

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×